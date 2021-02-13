| 12.6°C Dublin

Donal Skehan’s no-stress retro romantic feast

Whether you’re flying solo or coupled-up, indulge with a tasty, no-stress retro-style menu

Donal Skehan

Time to cook up some romance in your lockdown kitchen? , Lighting a few candles might be the last thing you want to do on this very strange Valentine’s Day, but this menu is ridiculously simple and should leave you plenty of time to enjoy the evening without too much washing up or stress.

For starters, or let’s just call it nibbles, I served these potato crisps with trout roe, crème fraîche, dill and chives over Christmas — an offshoot from our time in Palm Springs, where this sort of retro 60s-style fare fits right in. You take a humble crisp and dress it up fancy with all the extras and you’ve basically got a bougie chips-and-dip situation that feels fabulous. Definitely devourable.

Steak frites at home? Of course you can. But you do need to invest in some really good meat. Don’t get it in a plastic packet, instead, ask your butcher for his finest cut. I used cote de boeuf (from Higgins in Sutton Cross, who deliver nationwide). It’s a thick-cut rib-eye steak on the bone, giving you plenty of flavour and a rich marbling of fat that renders out during the reverse-sear process.

