Donal Skehan’s no-stress retro romantic feast

Time to cook up some romance in your lockdown kitchen? , Lighting a few candles might be the last thing you want to do on this very strange Valentine’s Day, but this menu is ridiculously simple and should leave you plenty of time to enjoy the evening without too much washing up or stress.

For starters, or let’s just call it nibbles, I served these potato crisps with trout roe, crème fraîche, dill and chives over Christmas — an offshoot from our time in Palm Springs, where this sort of retro 60s-style fare fits right in. You take a humble crisp and dress it up fancy with all the extras and you’ve basically got a bougie chips-and-dip situation that feels fabulous. Definitely devourable.

Steak frites at home? Of course you can. But you do need to invest in some really good meat. Don’t get it in a plastic packet, instead, ask your butcher for his finest cut. I used cote de boeuf (from Higgins in Sutton Cross, who deliver nationwide). It’s a thick-cut rib-eye steak on the bone, giving you plenty of flavour and a rich marbling of fat that renders out during the reverse-sear process.

The method for cooking the chips is also worth noting, they begin in a pot of cold oil and slowly cook out as they come to temperature. The results are perfectly crispy chips without having to rinse in water or triple fry.

To wrap it up, mini Devil’s Food Cakes that can be done a day or two ahead thanks to the moist, oil-based batter. The frosting is made by swirling together melted chocolate and sour cream for a rich finish that takes minutes. There are no piping bags required, just channel your inner Mary Berry and decorate with whatever takes your fancy: chocolate curls, salted caramel, fresh berries or some edible flowers and chopped nuts.

Enjoy a bit of indulgence whatever way you choose to celebrate this Valentine’s.

Starter: Potato Chips, Trout Roe, Crème Fraîche & Dill & Chives

Cook Time: 10 mins Serves: 2

A slightly kitsch and retro platter, best enjoyed with a glass of bubbly. Use caviar if you are feeling extra bougie and I sometimes add very finely chopped red onion for extra bite.

Ingredients

200g crème fraîche

Zest of 1 lemon

A small handful of dill, fronds picked

A small handful of chives, finely chopped

1 large bag thick potato crisps

1 jar Goatsbridge trout caviar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Whisk together the crème fraiche, lemon zest and half the herbs. Season with the salt and pepper.

2. Arrange the potato crisps across a large serving plate.

3. Dot the crème fraiche and herb mix over the whole platter.

4. Garnish with dollops of the trout caviar and sprinkle over the remaining herbs.

Main: Killer Steak Frites At Home

Cook time: 45 mins Serves: 2

Nail your steak game with this reverse-sear method, which almost guarantees great results, particularly when you are cooking with an expensive cut of meat — it’s essential to use a meat thermometer to achieve perfectly medium-rare meat. Nail your home-made chip game with this slightly alternative, but simple method, and finish it all off with some home-made aioli!

Ingredients

1 x large côte de boeuf (about 3.5cm thick)

2 tbsp neutral oil

50g butter

2 garlic cloves, bashed

2 sprigs of rosemary

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the chips

500g waxy potatoes, cut into chips

Rapeseed oil, for frying

Small handful parsley, roughly chopped

Small handful tarragon, roughly chopped

Sea salt

For the aioli

2 large free-range egg yolks

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 large garlic clove, finely grated

Pinch of salt

100ml olive oil

75ml extra-virgin olive oil

Squeeze lemon juice

Method

1. Remove the steak from the fridge for at least 20 minutes before cooking to bring to room temperature. While it comes to temperature, season the steak well with salt and pepper on both sides. Set on a wire rack over a roasting tray and leave uncovered, until you are ready to cook.

2. Preheat the oven to 140C. Place the steak in the oven for approximately 25-35 minutes for medium-rare — its temperature should read 55C.

3. While the steak cooks, prepare the chips: place the potato chips in a large heavy-based casserole dish or Dutch oven and pour over the oil until it covers them. Place over a high heat and bring to a steady boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes before gently moving with a tongs to loosen any that are stuck to base. Continue to cook for a further 5 minutes or so, or until they turn golden brown.

4. Remove the chips with a slotted spoon to a baking sheet lined with kitchen paper, season generously with sea salt and toss with the herbs. Keep warm in a low-heated oven.

5. For the aioli: place the egg yolks, garlic, Dijon mustard and a pinch of sea salt in a bowl. You can keep the bowl in place and steady by using a damp kitchen towel wrapped around the base.

6. Whisking continuously, add the two oils to the egg mixture, a few drops at a time, and then gradually pour a steady stream. Don’t add the oil too fast, and ensure it’s completely incorporated before adding more. Whisk until completely emulsified, then whisk in the lemon juice and season generously to taste. Decant into two little serving bowls to place on plates. (Any leftovers will keep well in a jar in the fridge for up to 2 days).

7. Once the steak is finished in the oven, remove and allow it to sit until you are ready to sear. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan over a high heat and add the steak to cook for almost a minute or until nicely browned before flipping and adding the butter, garlic and rosemary to the pan.

8. Tip the pan and using a spoon, baste the steaks continuously for another minute.

9. Remove the steak from the pan, before slicing and serving immediately with chips and aioli.

Dessert: Mini Devil’s Food Cakes

Time: 1 hour Serves: 2-4

Cute little individual cakes are always going to go down a storm for a special occasion and these ones are particularly easy to make. Any extra cake cuttings could be used to make cake pops if you don’t want to see them go to waste.

Ingredients

200g self-raising flour

4 tbsp best quality dark cocoa powder

1 tsp espresso powder

1 tsp baking soda

150g caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

150ml sunflower oil

150ml semi-skimmed milk

2 tbsp golden syrup

For the frosting

400g milk chocolate

250g sour cream

To serve & garnish

125g raspberries

125g blueberries

50g hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

Dried cornflower petals

Sea-salt flakes

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C(fan)/390F/gas mark 6. Grease and line two 20cm round tins.

2. Sieve the flour, cocoa, espresso powder and baking soda into a bowl. Add the sugar and mix well. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, oil, milk and golden syrup. Beat well with a whisk until smooth.

3. Divide the mixture into the two tins and bake for 25–30 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Remove the cake from the oven and leave to cool quite a bit before turning out onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

4. Arrange the cake rounds on a board, and using a 5cm cookie cutter, cut 6 rounds from each cake layer to give you 12 in total.

5. When the cake has cooled, prepare the frosting. Melt the chocolate in a glass bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water. Remove and stir through the sour cream until completely smooth. This will set quickly, so use it straight away.

6. Divide the frosting between all of the 5cm rounds, spreading to cover the top of each round. Assemble each cake with 2 layers and garnish with some berries, hazelnuts, cornflower petals and sea salt. Serve alongside any remaining berries.

