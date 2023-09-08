Donal Skehan’s Japanese Okonomiyaki

Home > Life > Food & Drink > Recipes Donal Skehan’s Japanese OkonomiyakiJapanese Okonomiyaki. Picture: Donal SkehanDonal SkehanToday at 03:30Cook time 30 mins Serves 2 Latest RecipesDonal Skehan’s street food recipes – Korean BBQ tacos, Thai basil chicken lettuce cups and Japanese okonomiyakiDonal Skehan’s Korean BBQ TacosDonal Skehan’s Thai Basil Chicken Lettuce CupsDonal Skehan’s Japanese OkonomiyakiFall for oats with Rachel Allen’s tasty recipes for porridge, muesli, oat bread and oaty barsSusan Jane White’s smashing pumpkin recipe will reboot your bodyDonal Skehan’s easy autumn recipes – basil and sweetcorn soup, Dublin Bay prawns and fig and almond cakeGo on a culinary adventure from North Africa to Italy with Rachel Allen’s four tasty tuna recipes Cool cabbage! Give your liver some love with Susan Jane White’s charred hispi with chilli recipeDonal Skehan’s back-to-school recipes: sticky pork sliders, confit tomato pasta and chargrilled lemongrass chickenShow more Top StoriesIrish News‘Our life has been put away’ – Couple living without belongings a year after moving from Cork to NorwayVideosThe Left Wing: The return of Johnny Sexton, the XV to face Romania, and the security entourage for the Ireland teamIrish NewsBreaking | Two gardaí in hospital after Dublin house fire rescueIrish NewsNearly 60,000 vacant homes will fall under new property tax Latest NewsMoreVideosCoco Gauff speaks following her win over Karolina Muchova in the US Open11:17VideosRory McIlroy Round 1 post-play press conference11:16World NewsMillie Bright set to be made Honorary Freewoman of home county11:00PoliticsBREAKING | Kevin Bakhurst defends 10pc pay rise for RTÉ chiefs in email to staff10:55Irish NewsBreaking | Two gardaí in hospital after Dublin house fire rescue10:50Celebrity NewsStephen Fry on ‘instant connection’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky10:40TennisCoco Gauff overcomes protests to set up US Open final date with Aryna Sabalenka10:36Personal FinanceBREAKING | Fourth electricity and gas supplier cuts prices as energy crisis eases on households10:30VideosTyson Fury considering octagon clash after facing Francis Ngannou in Riyadh bout10:27VideosDavid Beckham hails ‘inspirational’ Marc Anthony at Hollywood Walk of Fame10:25