Barbecue season is well and truly upon us and I have three recipes this week to help you side-step the blackened sausages and the half-eaten hamburgers with recipes aimed at taking your grill skills to the next level. My own outdoor cooking has been stepped up in recent years. Between living in the perma-sunshine of Los Angeles, where grilling was a weekly activity, and a lockdown obsession of lighting fires to keep my mind occupied, I feel confident sharing some recipes that are truly worth lighting the coals!

First up, don’t overlook shellfish. It’s ideal cooked over a flame. I am addicted to the Thai nam jim dressing recipe here. It encapsulates all that I love about Thai cuisine, in its funky, spicy, sour umami glory, and makes the perfect liquor to douse the charred shellfish in, hot off the grill. I’ve suggested a selection of shellfish here, but please choose what looks best on the fishmonger’s counter. I particularly love squid, prawns and cockles.

I do miss the smell of smoke coming from the taco vendors and food trucks on the streets of our neighbourhood, Eagle Rock in Los Angeles, and sometimes I do my best to recreate the dishes we loved to eat there. A staple of much-celebrated chef Roy Choi’s Kogi BBQ truck, the Kogi-style hot dog has a certain dirty sophistication. A wonderful example of Korean-American cooking, in one mouthful, you’ve got spicy kimchi meeting pork sausage in a sweet all-American bun. This dog has got it going on and is a great addition to any barbecue feasts you’re serving up this summer.

Cooking over a barbecue lends itself to making the most use of store-cupboard staples, and this Asian-inspired steak platter is a perfect example of just that. Skirt steaks marinated in a simple combination of soy, ginger, chilli and sesame oil are charred over heat and served with a crunchy salad of thinly sliced green peppers and coriander stems. I’ve used skirt steak here sliced into pieces to allow more opportunity for char-grilled and textured edges. If you choose to use a higher quality steak, avoid slicing before you marinate and, once cooked, simply slice thinly. For best results, marinate the meat overnight.

Any of these recipes will be worth every minute you stand tending to the grill under the golf umbrella — Irish barbecue style!





BBQ Shellfish with Nam Jim Dressing

BBQ Shellfish with Nam Jim Dressing. Picture: Donal Skehan

BBQ Shellfish with Nam Jim Dressing. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 15 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp sunflower oil

4 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 red chilli, finely chopped

A good handful of coriander, finely chopped

300g clams, cleaned and prepared

250g mussels, cleaned and prepared

8 prawns

8 langoustines

6 baby squid, cleaned and prepared

For the nam jim dressing:

1 lime

75ml fish sauce

2 tbsp caster sugar

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Small handful coriander, roughly chopped



Method

1. For the nam jim dressing, whisk together the lime, fish sauce and caster sugar. Stir through the garlic, chillies and coriander.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sunflower oil, garlic, chilli and the chopped coriander. Add the seafood and toss to combine.

3. With a hot griddle pan or over a high heat on the barbecue, cook the marinated seafood. Cook for 2-3 minutes either side or until cooked all the way through and the mussel and clam shells have opened completely.

4. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with the nam jim sauce for dipping.

Kogi Kimchi Hot Dogs

Kogi Kimchi Hot Dog. Picture: Donal Skehan

Kogi Kimchi Hot Dog. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 15 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients

½ head white cabbage, thinly shaved

3 spring onions, finely sliced

Juice of 2 limes

1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

6 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp sunflower oil

150g kimchi, drained

4 good-quality pork-beef hot dogs

4 hot-dog buns

A small handful of coriander

1 baby gem lettuce, shredded

Sriracha sauce, to serve

Method

1. Massage the cabbage and spring onions with the lime juice in a bowl and set aside.

2. Bash the sesame seeds in a pestle and mortar until they become a rough powder. Stir the sesame dust through the mayonnaise and set aside.

3. In a large frying pan, fry the kimchi with half of the sunflower oil until it begins to catch and brown slightly. Remove from the pan, wipe clean and then keep the kimchi warm in a low oven.

4. Fry the hot dogs with the remaining oil until browned on all sides and cooked through. Split the buns and toast until lightly brown.

5. Assemble by spreading the mayo across the buns, adding a hot dog to each one, topping with the kimchi, cabbage slaw, coriander, shredded lettuce and a drizzle of sriracha sauce.





Soy Ginger BBQ Steak

Soy Ginger BBQ Steak. Picture: Donal Skehan

Soy Ginger BBQ Steak. Picture: Donal Skehan





Time: 40 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 small thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely grated

1 red chilli, finely sliced

1 tbsp dark-brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp sunflower oil

500g skirt steak, sliced into 10cm pieces

Sea salt

For the slaw:

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey

6 spring onions, finely julienned

2 large green peppers, finely sliced

A large bunch of coriander, end trimmed

Method

1. In a bowl, combine the dark soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chilli, sugar and oils.

2. Add the meat to the bowl, tossing to coat completely before covering and allowing to marinate in the fridge overnight or for at least 30 minutes.

3. In a clean bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sesame oil and honey until well combined.

4. Add the spring onions and green peppers and toss through. Just before serving, toss through the coriander.

5. Heat a BBQ or griddle pan over a high heat and add the steak pieces, cooking for 2 minutes either side or until lightly charred and crisp at the edges. Remove and sprinkle generously with sea salt.

6. Serve the steak pieces with the salad.

