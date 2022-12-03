| 6°C Dublin

Donal Skehan’s favourite Christmas desserts — Baked Alaska, Black Forest trifle and red velvet cake

Baked Alaska. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Black Forest Trifle. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Red Velvet Cake with Italian Meringue Buttercream Icing. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Serves: 12-14 Time: 2 hours + at least 6 hours freezing time

Baked Alaska

For the ice-cream layer: 
 Tin of pitted black cherries in syrup
2 x 500g tubs vanilla ice cream
4 x 40g chocolate-covered honeycomb bars, chopped

