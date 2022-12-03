Donal Skehan’s favourite Christmas desserts — Baked Alaska, Black Forest trifle and red velvet cake

Serves: 12-14 Time: 2 hours + at least 6 hours freezing time

For the ice-cream layer:

Tin of pitted black cherries in syrup

2 x 500g tubs vanilla ice cream

4 x 40g chocolate-covered honeycomb bars, chopped

For the cake base:

6 medium free-range eggs

250g caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 2 oranges

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

250g self-raising flour

For the meringue:

6 free-range egg whites

300g icing sugar

Method

1. Start with the ice cream layer of the cake by placing a sieve over a small pan and pour the cherries through, allowing the syrup to strain into the pan. Set the cherries aside and, over a medium heat, simmer the syrup until it has reduced. Leave to cool completely.

2. Line 2 x 18cm loose-bottomed cake tins with foil (you will need three tins in total for the cake layer).

3. Allow the ice cream to soften just enough to work with. Divide half the cherries, chocolate-covered honeycomb pieces and syrup between both tins and cover with a layer of ice cream. Be careful not to stir to avoid the ice cream turning purple.

4. Add a second layer of cherries, honeycomb and syrup and top with the remaining ice cream. Use a spatula to smooth over before freezing for at least 3 hours until solid again.

5. When your ice cream has solidified, you can transfer it out of the tins, but leave it in the freezer.

6. Grease and line 3 x 18cm loose-bottomed cake tins and preheat the oven to 180C/360F/Gas Mark 4.

7. For the cake base, crack six eggs into a large bowl with the caster sugar (in a stand mixer or using a hand whisk) and beat for 10 minutes until really thick and fluffy — the beaters should leave a trail in the mixture when you lift them out.

8. Add the orange zest, ground ginger and vanilla bean paste and mix again.

9. Sift half the flour over the egg mix and gently fold into the mixture and then repeat with the second half of flour to keep in as much air as possible.

10. Divide evenly between the 3 tins, tap them gently on the counter to remove any air bubbles and transfer to the oven to bake for about 15-20 minutes until lightly golden and a skewer inserted comes out clean.

11. Once baked, allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then turn onto a wire rack to cool completely.

12. Before you start layering your cake and ice cream, make sure you have enough room in your freezer for the assembled cake.

13. Take a cake and put it on a cake board, remove one ice-cream layer from the tin foil and place on top, then add a second cake, repeat with the second ice-cream layer and then end with the third cake. Freeze until solid — for at least 3 hours or overnight.

14. To make the meringue, separate the yolks and whites of 6 eggs. Ensure no egg yolk gets into the whites.

15. Put the egg whites and icing sugar in a bowl and place over a pan of simmering water and whisk with an electric hand whisk until it is glossy and thick and holding its shape. Take off the heat and continue to beat for 3-4 minutes more until the bowl feels cool to the touch.

16. The meringue can be made in advance. If you want to keep it overnight, cover with a layer of cling film and keep in the fridge. It might go a bit lumpy but you can whisk it again to smoothen it — it will be a little less voluminous but still good!

17. When ready to serve, transfer the cake onto its serving platter. Spread and swirl the meringue all over the cake. Use a chef’s blowtorch to caramelise the meringue. Let it sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes before serving, or it will be too hard to cut. Cut with a hot knife and serve.

Black Forest Trifle

Black Forest Trifle. Picture: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Black Forest Trifle. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 10 Time: 1 hour

For the brownies:

225g dark chocolate, broken into squares

225g butter

300g caster sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

100g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

For the chocolate custard:

600ml cream

140g caster sugar

4 egg yolks

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

200g dark chocolate, broken into squares

For the cherry syrup:

3 x 400g can black cherries in syrup

2 tbsp kirsch or brandy

For the cream topping:

300ml cream

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

2 tbsp sifted icing sugar

200ml tub crème fraîche

For the decoration:

Handful edible gold stars

Good sprinkling edible gold sprinkles

100g dark chocolate, in large, thick shavings

100g white chocolate, in large thick shavings

100g fresh cherries

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/360F/Gas Mark 4. To make the brownies, line a 22x30cm baking tin with baking parchment. Place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the base of the bowl does not touch the water. Stir constantly until melted and smooth.

2. With a hand-held electric mixer in a separate large bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs together for 2-3 minutes until pale and fluffy. Slowly add the melted chocolate and butter, then add the vanilla bean paste and continue to whisk until thickened.

3. Lastly, sift in the flour and baking powder. Fold in gently before turning the mixture out into the prepared tin. Transfer to the oven and bake in the middle shelf for 25 minutes until the top is firm and the cake has come away slightly from the sides of the tin. Leave to cool for 10 minutes in the tin, before allowing to cool completely out of the tin on a wire rack.

4. To make the chocolate custard, pour the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Beat together the sugar, egg yolks and vanilla bean paste in a bowl. Pour over 2 tablespoons of the cream into the egg-yolk mixture, whisking to combine, then add back into the rest of the cream. Lower the heat and cook for a few minutes, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon until the custard coats the back of a spoon.

5. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate in the microwave on high for 1 minute or in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Remove the thickened custard from the heat and stir in the melted chocolate. Cover with cling film and leave to cool.

6. To make the cherry syrup, drain the cherries, reserving the liquid, then set aside. Place the liquid in a pan with the kirsch or brandy and simmer for about 5 minutes or until syrupy — it should be about 100ml in total. Stir in the cherries and leave to cool.

7. Cut the brownies into small squares and use to cover the base of a trifle bowl. Spoon over the cherries along with their syrup. Spoon over the chocolate custard, then cover with cling film and transfer to the fridge while you finish making the topping.

8. Lightly whip the cream with the vanilla bean paste and icing sugar until soft peaks form, then gently fold in the crème fraîche. Cover with cling film and chill until you are ready to assemble.

9. To serve, pile large dollops of the cream mixture on top of the custard and decorate with the gold stars, sprinkles, chocolate shavings and some fresh cherries.



Red Velvet Cake with Italian Meringue Buttercream Icing

Red Velvet Cake with Italian Meringue Buttercream Icing. Picture: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Red Velvet Cake with Italian Meringue Buttercream Icing. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 14 Time: 2 hours

Ingredients

20g cocoa powder

100ml hot water

300g plain flour

1 tsp bicarbonate soda

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch sea salt

120g unsalted butter, softened

90ml vegetable oil

350g caster sugar

3 medium eggs

240ml buttermilk

2-3 tsp red gel food colouring

2 tsp white vinegar

For the buttercream:

Pinch sea salt

¼ tsp cream of tartar

250g caster sugar

5 tbsp water

5 medium free-range egg whites

450g unsalted butter, softened

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/360F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line 2 x 18cm-deep loose-bottomed cake tins.

2. In a bowl, blend the cocoa with the hot water. In another separate bowl, sift in the flour with the bicarbonate soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside until step 4 & 5.

3. Beat the butter, oil and caster sugar together in a stand mixer (or in a large bowl with a hand whisk) for a good 5 minutes until super light and fluffy. Gradually pour in the egg while whisking until completely incorporated.

4. Add the cocoa powder and water mix to the bowl, beating well. Separately, mix the buttermilk with the food colouring and vinegar.

5. Add half the flour mixture, beating well, before adding half the buttermilk. Repeat with the remaining flour and buttermilk, beating until smooth.

6. Bake for 40-45 minutes, then remove and cool in the tin for 10 minutes. Then turn out and cool completely on a wire rack.

7. To make the icing, mix the salt, cream of tartar and just 60g of the caster sugar together in a bowl. Put the rest of the sugar in a small pan with the 5 tbsp water and allow to dissolve over a low heat.

8. Once the sugar has dissolved, start beating the egg whites in the bowl of the stand mixer (ensuring the bowl is clean from previous steps) using the whisk attachment. Once they reach soft peaks, gradually mix in the salt, cream of tartar and sugar mix until you have a light meringue.

9. Increase the heat under the pan of dissolved sugar and bubble until you reach soft-ball stage (115C/240F on a thermometer). With the mixer running, pour in the hot sugar, being careful not to let it hit the whisk. Keep whisking for 4-5 minutes until the bowl has cooled and the meringue is thick and fluffy.

10. Swap out the whisk attachment for a beating one and gradually beat in the softened butter — don’t worry if it deflates a little during this process, it should thicken up when you have added about ⅔ of the butter. Once all the butter is incorporated, beat for an additional minute.

11. Slice your cooled cakes in half. Put one on a cake plate and spread with icing, Repeat with the other 3 layers. Use a little of the icing to ice a thin layer around the edge of the cake to trap the crumbs and let it stand for a few minutes before icing the whole of the outside of the cake. Serve.

Recipes from Donal’s Christmas Eve and Donal’s Festive Party, airing on RTÉ One this December