Donal Skehan’s Christmas movie night treats — hot chocolate with marshmallow snowmen, chocolate peppermint snowflake bites and spiced caramel cookies

Christmas movie night treats. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Marshmallow Snowmen. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Spiced Caramel Christmas Cookies. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Chocolate Peppermint Snowflake Bites. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand

Donal Skehan

Serves: 6 Time: 10-15 minutes

Parisian-Style Hot Chocolate

For the chocolate: 
 600ml whole milk
150g dark chocolate, finely chopped
2-3 tbsp sugar

