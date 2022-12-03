Donal Skehan’s Christmas movie night treats — hot chocolate with marshmallow snowmen, chocolate peppermint snowflake bites and spiced caramel cookies

Serves: 6 Time: 10-15 minutes

For the chocolate:

600ml whole milk

150g dark chocolate, finely chopped

2-3 tbsp sugar

For the hot-chocolate station (optional):

Marshmallow snowmen (see recipe below)

Drops of peppermint extract

Candy canes or cinnamon sticks as stirrers

Cookies for dunking

Whipped cream

Grated chocolate or ground cinnamon to sprinkle on top

Method

1. Heat the milk in a pan over a medium heat until steaming. Whisk in the chocolate and sugar until it melts. To thicken it, boil it very gently. Pour into small mugs (as it is very rich) and serve with toppings from your hot-chocolate station.

Marshmallow Snowmen

Marshmallow Snowmen. Picture: Donal Skehan

Marshmallow Snowmen. Picture: Donal Skehan

Ingredients

Marshmallows

Pretzel sticks

Strawberry laces

Chocolate icing

Orange Smarties

Cocktail sticks, for structure

Method

1. Take a marshmallow and insert a cocktail stick on each side so that it sticks out then put a marshmallow onto each side so you have three connected marshmallows.

2. Use pretzel sticks on each side of the central marshmallow to make arms and tie a strawberry lace around one of the joins to make a scarf.

3. Use squeezy chocolate icing to pipe on eyes and buttons and an orange Smartie, cut in half, for the nose (stuck on with some more squeezy chocolate).

4. Float your marshmallow snowmen on your hot chocolate.

Chocolate Peppermint Snowflake Bites

Chocolate Peppermint Snowflake Bites. Picture: Donal Skehan

Chocolate Peppermint Snowflake Bites. Picture: Donal Skehan

Makes: 12 Time: 50 minutes + refrigerating time

Ingredients

185g unsalted butter, softened

160g caster sugar

1 free-range egg

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

320g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

Good pinch salt

For the icing:

200g icing sugar

3 tbsp water

½ tsp peppermint extract

100g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces

Method

1. Beat the butter and sugar together in a stand mixer or a large bowl using a hand electric whisk until light and fluffy, before beating in the egg and vanilla bean paste. Add the flour, baking powder and salt and beat until it starts to come together, then tip out onto a worktop dusted with flour and bring together with your hands.

2. Wrap the dough in cling film, shape into a disc and transfer to the fridge for 30 minutes.

3. Once chilled, roll out the dough onto a lightly floured surface to 4mm thick and cut out stars, snowflakes or other Christmas shapes using cookie cutters. Place onto lined baking sheets and transfer back to the fridge for another half an hour.

4. Preheat the oven to 180C/360F/Gas Mark 4. Once heated, bake the cookies for 12 minutes until ever so lightly golden and they feel sandy to the touch. Cool on the trays for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. To make the icing, whisk together the icing sugar, peppermint extract and water in a bowl until you have a thick icing. Transfer to a piping bag.

6. Melt the dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water and transfer to a small, nozzled piping bag.

7. Using the plain icing piping bag, pipe a thin line around the edge of the cookies and then flood the centre. Allow to almost dry before using the chocolate to pipe snowflake patterns.

8. Allow to set before serving, noting that the cookies will keep for up to 5 days in an airtight container.



Spiced Caramel Christmas Cookies

Spiced Caramel Christmas Cookies. Picture: Donal Skehan

Spiced Caramel Christmas Cookies. Picture: Donal Skehan

Makes: 12-16 Time: 1 hour + chilling

Ingredients

250g unsalted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

300g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

75g cocoa powder

1 tbsp cold milk or water

1 tsp vanilla extract

Icing sugar, to dust

For the caramel filling:

100g soft light-brown sugar

50g unsalted butter

2 tbsp golden syrup

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

Pinch of salt

75ml double cream

Method

1. Beat the butter and sugar together in a stand mixer (or with a hand mixer) until light and fluffy.

2. In a separate bowl, sift the flour and cocoa together with a pinch of salt.

3. Add half of the flour and cocoa mixture into the butter/sugar mix and combine before adding the remaining mixture. Adding it in two batches ensures the flour doesn’t explode all over the kitchen.

4. Add the milk and vanilla extract, mixing continuously. The mixture will look pretty crumbly at this point — keep mixing until it has come together, this should take a further 1-2 minutes.

5. Tip the dough out onto a worktop, divide into two, and using your hands, flatten each piece into a disc. Wrap with cling film and leave in the fridge to chill for half an hour.

6. To make the caramel filling, put the sugar, butter, golden syrup, spices and salt into a small pan over a low heat. Allow to melt and combine before increasing the temperature and bubbling for 3-4 minutes.

7. Stir in the cream (be careful as it might splutter a bit) and then cook for a few minutes more, stirring till it’s smooth and luscious.

8. Remove the star anise and cinnamon and pour the caramel into a bowl. Leave to cool until the sauce is thick and spreadable.

9. Once the cookie dough has chilled, line 2 large baking sheets with baking parchment. Roll out one of the dough discs, between two additional pieces of baking parchment, until it is about 4-5mm thick.

10. Cut out rounds with a fluted 6.5cm cutter, ensuring you re-roll the trimmings to use up all of the dough, and place on one of the trays. You will get 12-16 biscuits.

11. Using a small star cutter, cut out the centre of each of the biscuits (you can keep the stars and bake these too). Chill in the fridge while you repeat the process with the second disc of dough, this time without the star cut-outs.

12. Chill all of the dough cut-outs in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

13. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Once heated, bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes. Leave on the trays to set for 5 minutes after baking before carefully transferring to a wire rack with a spatula, allowing to cool completely.

14. Once cooled, dust the cookies with icing sugar.

15. Using a spoon, spread some of the caramel sauce into the centre of each of the flat biscuits, top each with a star biscuit and press lightly together.

Recipes from Donal’s Christmas Eve and Donal’s Festive Party, airing on RTÉ One this December