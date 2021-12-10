| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donal Skehan’s chicken with 20 garlic cloves, lamb and pearl barley stew and baked buttermilk doughnuts

Ward off the cold with these warming comfort dishes

Lamb &amp; Pearl Barley Stew. Pictures: Donal Skehan Expand
Buttermilk Cinnamon Sugar Donuts Expand
Confit Chicken Expand
Lamb &amp; Pearl Barley Stew Expand

Close

Lamb &amp; Pearl Barley Stew. Pictures: Donal Skehan

Lamb & Pearl Barley Stew. Pictures: Donal Skehan

Buttermilk Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Buttermilk Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Confit Chicken

Confit Chicken

Lamb &amp; Pearl Barley Stew

Lamb & Pearl Barley Stew

/

Lamb & Pearl Barley Stew. Pictures: Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan

The tree is up, the lights are twinkling and we can feel that nip in the air every time we step outside our house into the wintry cold. Christmas is just around the corner and it’s always a busy time when it comes to food: planning the big feast is a group effort in our family. I’m often asked about my best tips for cooking Christmas dinner and the top tip I suggest is one my mum handed down to me — to delegate.

The big feast is one of the more time-consuming dinners you will cook all year so make life easy by asking for help. Prepping veggies or the Christmas ham, setting the table, making the starter or dessert are all ideal jobs to hand off to any willing guests. This weekend is ideal to finalise your plans and, once they’re set in stone, you can sit back and enjoy the festive period.

Most Watched

Privacy