Donal Skehan’s chicken with 20 garlic cloves, lamb and pearl barley stew and baked buttermilk doughnuts

The tree is up, the lights are twinkling and we can feel that nip in the air every time we step outside our house into the wintry cold. Christmas is just around the corner and it’s always a busy time when it comes to food: planning the big feast is a group effort in our family. I’m often asked about my best tips for cooking Christmas dinner and the top tip I suggest is one my mum handed down to me — to delegate.

The big feast is one of the more time-consuming dinners you will cook all year so make life easy by asking for help. Prepping veggies or the Christmas ham, setting the table, making the starter or dessert are all ideal jobs to hand off to any willing guests. This weekend is ideal to finalise your plans and, once they’re set in stone, you can sit back and enjoy the festive period.

While everything is merry and bright in these last few weekends before the end of the year, I still enjoy cooking wintry suppers for friends and family unhindered by the pressures of the big day itself. Winter comfort food like the lamb and pearl barley stew here is the ideal reprieve from all things sweet and spiced. This hearty stew will bubble its way to tenderness, filling the kitchen with warmth. It requires no more than a stack of bowls and some good crusty bread to mop up the juices to serve.

Another winter winner is a rather humble confit chicken dish that is so much more than the sum of its parts. Many food writers have put their stamp on chicken roasted with cloves of garlic. Nigella uses 40; Delia uses 30, but in this confit baked version of the dish, I’ve settled on an easy 20. Chicken legs are coddled in a low oven with olive oil infused with aromatics like sage, fennel seeds and lemon zest alongside baby potatoes. It leaves you with fairly irresistible chicken and a stellar oil that is ideal to use on roast potatoes.

If you truly can’t keep away from seasonal spice and all things nice, try my baked buttermilk doughnuts with a cinnamon-crumble crunch topping. There’s no worries about deep-frying here — these little treats are fuss-free and an ideal finish to your meal.

Embrace a weekend of winter comfort food and take time to enjoy it before the madness of Christmas descends.

Confit Chicken with 20 Garlic Cloves, Rosemary & Thyme

Time: 2 hours 30 minutes + overnight resting Serves: 8



Ingredients

8 chicken legs

1 tbsp fennel seeds, roughly bashed in a pestle and mortar

6 sprigs of rosemary

6 sprigs of thyme

1 lemon, zest peeled

20 garlic cloves (roughly 2 bulbs)

750g baby potatoes

6 small onions, peeled and quartered

1 litre extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

To serve

Endive and winter salad leaves

Sharp French mustard dressing



Method

1. Place the chicken legs in a large ovenproof dish, sprinkle over the fennel seeds, herbs, lemon zest, garlic cloves and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Massage the aromatics into the legs and place them, covered, in the fridge overnight.

2. Remove the chicken from the fridge when ready to cook and preheat the oven to 150C/300F/Gas Mark 2.

3. Place all the legs skin side up in the dish and nestle in the potatoes and onions around them. Pour over the olive oil and gently nudge the chicken legs to ensure everything is coated.

4. Place this dish in the oven and cook for 2 hours or until the chicken meat is almost falling off the bone. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before transferring the chicken and potatoes to a shallow-sided roasting tray.

5. Once the oil is cooled completely, strain into a resealable jar and keep in the fridge for other uses. Save a little of the oil alongside the lemon zest, herbs, onions and garlic cloves, and keep warm in a small saucepan to garnish the finished chicken.

6. Place the chicken and potatoes into the oven on a high grill setting and allow to crisp and turn golden for approximately 10 minutes.

7. Serve the chicken and potatoes on a large platter garnished with a little of the oil, garlic, lemon zest, onions and herbs. Serve to the table with a bowl of freshly dressed winter leaves.

Lamb & Pearl Barley Stew

Time: 4 hours 30 minutes Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

3 thyme sprigs, leaves picked and roughly chopped

3 rosemary sprigs, leaves picked and roughly chopped

Sea salt

2kg lamb shoulder, boned and rolled

1-2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, peeled and roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, trimmed and roughly chopped

3 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

100g pearl barley

250ml red ale or dark beer

500ml beef or lamb stock

1 bay leaf

Flat-leaf parsley, to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150C/300F/Gas Mark 2.

2. In a pestle and mortar, bash together the garlic, thyme, rosemary and some sea salt until you have a coarse paste.

3. Using a small, sharp knife, poke holes in the lamb and then rub all over with the garlic and herb paste, pushing it into the holes as you go.

4. Heat a little of the oil in a large casserole with a lid over a high heat. Add the lamb and brown it on all sides until it has a golden-brown colour. Remove the lamb from the casserole and set aside on a plate. Add a little extra oil to the pot if required; add the onions, celery and carrots and cook for about 6-8 minutes until the onions have softened.

5. Add the pearl barley, pour in the ale and stock, add the lamb back on top, pop in the bay leaf and bring to a steady simmer. Cover with the lid and place in the oven to cook for about 4 hours until the meat is completely tender. Baste with the liquid at regular intervals.

6. Remove the lamb from the pot and leave it to rest on a chopping board under foil. Spoon away any fat from the top of the cooking liquid in the pot and discard. Place the pot over a high heat and bring to a steady simmer. Add a little water if the broth is too thick.

7. Serve the pearl barley broth with rough slices of the lamb and a sprinkle of freshly chopped parsley.

Buttermilk Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Time: 45 minutes Serves: 8

For the crunch topping

100g packed light or dark brown sugar

100g granulated sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp sea salt

110g unsalted butter, melted

200g plain flour

For the donuts

2 large free-range eggs

250ml buttermilk

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

30g unsalted butter, melted

300g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

3 tbsp caster sugar, plus extra to dust

For the cinnamon sugar dip

6 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp cinnamon

100g butter, melted



Method

1. For the crunch topping, place all the ingredients in a bowl and rub the flour and sugar into the butter until rough crumbs form — avoid overmixing. Set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Spray 2 doughnut pans with cooking spray or wipe with melted butter.

3. Mix together the eggs, buttermilk, vanilla and melted butter in a mixing jug. In a mixing bowl, stir the flour, baking powder and sugar; make a well and pour in the wet ingredients. Mix to a smooth doughnut batter.

4. Pipe or spoon the batter into the prepared tins and sprinkle over the crumble topping. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

5. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and cinnamon. Once cool enough, turn the doughnuts out on to a baking sheet. One at a time, brush all over with melted butter, sprinkle generously with the sugar and cinnamon mix, and devour!