Donal Skehan’s brilliant one-pot suppers — Swedish meatball casserole, Thai red peanut butter curry and chicken & potato casserole

I have written quite a few one-pot/one-pan/one-tray recipes in recent years. There is always a demand for simple recipes with minimal utensils for busy home cooks. I find this to be even more so the case with two little munchkins under our feet constantly demanding snacks and food. The shape of my week in the kitchen is different these days. Much of my dinner prep happens in the early hours while we potter around the kitchen making lunch boxes and serving breakfast. Little jobs that take the effort out of tackling dinner later in the day, while lunch is an assembly job of cooked items saved in glass resealable containers in the fridge.

Whatever way you tackle dinner time, one-pot suppers can be a lifesaver and this week I have three recipes for you to try. As for the cooking vessel itself, anything goes, though I am a fan of Le Creuset pots. They last decades and are worth the investment, plus they come in a variety of colours to match your style. have the high-sided pots but I have a particular fondness for the low-sided ones, they look more inviting, served to the table and are hardy enough to brown your meat and pop in the oven, if needed.

​As one-pot recipes go, the chicken & potato casserole is the most basic one I come back to time and again. It’s versatile and can be adapted by adding white wine or mustard to the cooking liquid, and fresher vegetable stirred through and cooked once the chicken is tender. Options are plentiful but ultimately this is the type of one-pot dinner that can be plonked at the centre of the dinner table and will safely feed the whole family.

A jar of peanut butter and a splodge of Thai red curry paste and you have the making of a rocking little supper full of flavour. The recipe here for peanut butter curry is perfect for using up the Irish-owned Thai Gold brand. Their jars of curry pastes pack a punch (also look out for their tins of organic coconut milk) and a heaped spoonful will kick-start this recipe.

My final one-pot offering this week is a Swedish meatball casserole that can be made slow-cooker style or in your best casserole pot. My Swedish in-laws may raise a few eyebrows over this recipe but it is so simple that even my wife approves of this bastardisation of the classic. Serve it with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream and plenty of dill, and perhaps some lingonberry jam, if you can get your hands on it.

Thai Red Peanut Butter Curry

Serves: 4 Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsp groundnut oil

6 spring onions, finely sliced

3cm piece fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

3 tbsp Thai red curry paste

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

250g sweet potato, diced

4 free range chicken breast, cut into chunks

400g tin coconut milk

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp fish sauce

250g green beans

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

Steamed jasmine or basmati rice

Wedges of lime

30g roasted peanuts, chopped

Large handful coriander, chopped

Method

1. Heat the groundnut oil in a sauté pan or wok over a medium to high heat and fry the spring onions, ginger and garlic for 2 minutes. Add the red curry paste and fry for a minute before adding the peanut butter, stirring till smooth.

2. Turn the heat down to medium and add the diced sweet potato and a small splash of water and cook for 3-4 minutes then add the chicken chunks, the tin of coconut milk, the soy sauce and the fish sauce. Season and simmer for 20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and the sauce lovely and thickened.

3. Add the green beans and cook for 2-3 minutes more then serve with rice, wedges of lime, roasted peanuts and a good scattering of coriander.

Swedish Meatball & Potato Casserole

Serves: 4 Time: 1 hour

​Ingredients

350g beef mince

350g pork mince

1 small onion, very finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

100g fresh white breadcrumbs

1 large free-range egg

Handful dill, finely chopped

Handful flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Olive oil, for frying

400g baby potatoes, halved

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

For the sauce:

1 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp plain flour

500ml beef stock

200ml double cream

To serve:

Handful fresh dill, chopped

4 tbsp crème fraîche

Peas, cooked

Lingonberry jam

Method

1. In a large bowl, mix the minces with the onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and herbs. Season well and mix until combined then shape into small meatballs (a bit smaller than a walnut).

2. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a casserole dish over a medium-high heat and fry the meatballs until browned but not fully cooked. Fry in batches to not overcrowd the pan and remove with a slotted spoon to a plate after each batch.

3. To make the sauce, melt the butter in the casserole over a low heat and slowly mix in the flour and cook for a minute or two, then gradually add the stock and slowly bring to the boil while continuously stirring. Pour in the cream and season to taste. Return the meatballs to the casserole with the potatoes, bring to the boil before reducing to a simmer, partially cover and cook for 20-25 minutes.

4. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh dill, a dollop of crème fraîche, spoonful of peas and lingonberry jam, if you have it.

Chicken & Potato Casserole

Serves: 4 Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

500g chicken thighs, skinless and boneless

50g unsalted butter

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 sticks of celery, finely chopped

1 tbsp plain flour

4 sprigs fresh thyme

500ml chicken stock

500g new potatoes, cut in half

300g button mushrooms, cut in half

2 tbsp chives, finely chopped

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

​Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a shallow lidded casserole dish over a high heat. Season the chicken and fry for 2-3 minutes until browned all over. Scoop out of the pan to a plate.

2. Add the butter to the same pan and fry the onion, carrots and celery for 5 minutes, until soft. Add the mushrooms to the pan and continue for a further 4-5 minutes.

3. Turn down the heat to low and add the flour and cook out for a minute before adding the thyme and gradually adding the stock, mixing well. Turn the heat back up to a steady simmer and allow the sauce to thicken.

4. Once the sauce has thickened, return the chicken to the pan and add the potatoes. Add enough water to just cover the chicken.

5. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook for 20 minutes, until the potatoes are almost tender.

6. Serve sprinkled with chives.

