Donal Skehan turns up the heat: nam jim chicken, harissa lamb meatballs and Korean chicken meatballs with cheat’s kimchi
Spice up your cooking with simple recipes that deliver deliciously complex flavour
Donal Skehan
This week, it’s all about adding a little heat and spice to your cooking — from the intense heat of a Thai bird’s eye chilli to the deep, earthy heat of North African harissa paste and the punchy, tangy heat of fermented gochujang, a classic Korean condiment. All add spice in different ways but level up any recipe you add them to. Inject a bit of spice into your cooking with these three simple recipes.