Donal Skehan: Turn up the heat at dinnertime with my chilli pork noodles, fiery fishcakes and spicy lamb flatbreads

Spices can take a regular homemade dish from ordinary to extraordinary by adding depth, complexity and heat. Whether you’re using cinnamon, freshly ground cardamom or toasted cumin, raiding your spice drawer is an often-overlooked way to enhance the flavours in your home cooking and baking. This week, I have three recipes that use an array of spices.

Taking inspiration from the Middle East’s vast cuisine, these spiced lamb kebabs on flatbreads are a far cry from what you might have on a late night after the pub. When cutting the lamb for the skewers, keep it small so the pieces, once threaded on skewers, have an opportunity to go crispy and gnarly on the outside and stay beautifully tender inside.

If you’re feeling up to it, make your hummus from scratch or give a store-bought tub a little kick with a squeeze of lemon and some freshly grated garlic. The dry spice rub, the garlic sauce and the charred pitta bread go a long way to making this a memorable feast best shared with friends and family.

If you’re a fan of fish, my Thai-inspired fishcakes are a must-try. I’ve shared this recipe in my cookbooks before, as it’s one certainly worth revisiting. Spiked with the heat of a red chilli, they can be made with almost any type of white fish you can get your hands on. Don’t overlook the dipping sauce here — it’s absolutely essential to enjoying the fishcakes hot off the pan. Serve the fishcakes alongside the cucumber and carrot salad, like I do here, as a brilliant starter or tasty light lunch.

For something a bit heartier, try my spicy pork rice noodles, a super-quick midweek dinner. The pork is cooked in a spicy sauce with garlic, ginger and chilli, and served over rice noodles. It’s a filling and flavourful meal that’s perfect for a chilly evening.

If you’re cooking for others and mindful of their spice tolerance, deseed the chillies so that they don’t have as much of a kick!

So, whether you’re a spice novice or a seasoned pro, don’t be afraid to add some heat to your meals. With the right spices and a bit of experimentation, you can take your cooking to the next level.

Spiced Lamb Flatbreads

Spiced Lamb Flatbreads. Photo by Donal Skehan

Spiced Lamb Flatbreads. Photo by Donal Skehan

Cook time: 1 hour + marinating time. Serves 4

Ingredients

800g lamb leg, diced into chunks

5 cloves of garlic, grated

1 heaped tbsp ras el hanout

2 tbsp olive oil

A handful of flat-leaf parsley or coriander leaves

200g tub of hummus

4 large pitta breads

For the lemon & saffron yoghurt:

A small pinch of saffron threads

200g Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp boiling water

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

Zest of ½ lemon

Sea salt and ground black pepper

For the pickled onion:

2 red onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp coriander seeds

Juice of ½ lemon

A pinch of sugar

Method

1. Place the lamb into a large mixing bowl with the garlic, ras el hanout and the olive oil. Season with sea salt and toss to combine completely. Leave the lamb to sit, covered, in the fridge for at least one hour. Alternatively, make this a day ahead and leave to marinate overnight.

2. For the pickled onion, toss the red onion and coriander seeds with the juice of half a lemon, a pinch of sugar and a generous seasoning of sea salt. Set aside to let the onions soften and pickle.

3. While the lamb marinates, prepare the yoghurt sauce by infusing the saffron strands in hot water in a small mixing bowl and leaving to stand for 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well to combine. Season to taste and set aside.

4. Once the spices have permeated the meat, thread the lamb pieces on to 8 metal skewers. Place the lamb skewers to cook over a hot barbecue or a scorching-hot griddle pan for 3 minutes each side or until medium-rare. Turn as needed until you have a lightly charred exterior and a blushing interior. While the lamb cooks, toast the pitta breads on the barbecue or just in a toaster.

5. Spread each pitta with hummus and top with the lamb skewers, the pickled onion and herbs. Drizzle with the yoghurt sauce.

Fiery Fishcakes

Fiery Fishcakes. Photo by Donal Skehan

Fiery Fishcakes. Photo by Donal Skehan

Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 4

Ingredients

For the fish cakes:

450g skinless white fish fillets (such as ling, haddock or cod), bones removed

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 large free-range egg

A good handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 tbsp red curry paste

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 thumb-sized piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 lime, zest and juice

75g green beans, finely chopped

6 spring onions, roughly chopped

200g sesame seeds

4 tbsp sunflower oil

Sweet chilli dipping sauce, to serve

For the dressing:

1 tsp caster sugar

1 lime, zest and juice

3 tbsp fish sauce

½ red chilli, finely chopped

For the salad:

A large handful of peanuts

1 carrot, peeled and sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser

1 cucumber, sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser

3-4 shallots, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

A large handful of beansprouts

A good handful of mint leaves

Method

1. For the fishcakes, place the fish in a food processor and blend for 3 seconds until smooth. Add the fish sauce, egg, coriander, curry paste, chilli, garlic, ginger, lime zest and juice, and blend again until everything is combined.

2. Remove the blade from the food processor and stir through the green beans and half the spring onions. With damp hands, form the mixture into 12 balls and flatten to make fishcakes. Coat each fishcake with the sesame seeds.

3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry the fishcakes in batches for about 2 minutes on each side. Remove with a fish slice and drain on a plate lined with kitchen paper.

4. Meanwhile, for the dressing, whisk together the caster sugar, lime zest and juice and fish sauce until the caster sugar has dissolved. Whisk in the red chilli.

5. For the salad, toast the peanuts in a dry frying pan until golden-brown, remove from the pan and bash roughly in a pestle and mortar.

6. Put all the rest of the salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour over the dressing and give it a good mix to combine.

7. Garnish the fishcakes with the remaining spring onions. Serve straight away with the salad and sweet chilli dipping sauce.

Spicy Pork Rice Noodles

Spicy Pork Rice Noodles. Photo by Donal Skehan

Spicy Pork Rice Noodles. Photo by Donal Skehan

Cook time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil, plus a little extra for the noodles

500g pork mince

1cm piece of fresh ginger, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 small red chillies, finely sliced

3 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine

1 tsp caster sugar

1 lime, cut in half; 1 half juiced, the other cut into wedges

200g vermicelli rice noodles

3 carrots, peeled and julienned

1 cucumber, seeds removed, julienned

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

Extras, to serve:

A handful of coriander leaves

A handful of mint leaves

100g roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Chilli oil

Method

1. Heat 1 tbsp of the sesame oil in a wok or non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the mince and use a wooden spoon to break it up. Fry the mince for about 5-7 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pan if it starts to stick, until it’s golden and crispy. Add the remaining oil to the mince in the pan, then stir in the ginger, garlic and chopped chilli, and cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the light soy sauce, sriracha, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing rice wine and sugar, and cook for a further minute, then remove from the heat and stir through the juice of ½ a lime.

2. Meanwhile, place the noodles in a large heatproof bowl. Pour over enough boiling water to cover. Set aside for 2 minutes or until tender. Refresh under cold water. Drain well and dress with a little sesame oil.

3. Divide the noodles among serving bowls. Top with the mince mixture, carrot, cucumber and spring onions, then garnish with the coriander, mint, lime wedges and peanuts. Allow everyone to dress their own bowl with the chilli oil, if desired.