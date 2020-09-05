Donal Skehan: Midweek inspiration for comforting, family dinners

Family dinner classics are important to me. Growing up, my mom had hers, the meals that guarantee empty plates, the recipes that are fool-proof and can be churned out even in the most busy of weeks. Now with my own family, I find myself turning to my own repertoire of classics for comfort. That being said, I'm always on the lookout for something new to add to my ever-growing list of favourites and this week I want to introduce you to some serious contenders. The remit is simple: easy methods, few ingredients and ridiculously desirable results.

The first on my list: pizza. I wouldn't dream of even attempting homemade pizza for a week-night meal but the speedy one-pan version here flips everything you know about pizza night on its head. Granted, it's not the traditional Italian method but it gives it a fine run for its money, offering zero rising time and still delivering on a chewy crispy base that makes the perfect platform for a whole host of creative toppings. I've suggested a topping of shaved fennel, Italian salami, a drizzle of honey and a pinch of chilli flakes for heat, but the base is worth trying with whatever ingredients you have to hand.

Next, an American-Italian classic, Chicken Parmigiana. A meal of simple components, crispy thin chicken slathered with marinara sauce and then placed under a hot grill with plenty of cheese and cooked until melted, oozing and irresistible.

Lastly, a pasta dish, and who doesn't need another great back-pocket pasta recipe that delivers? Pasta Al Limone is having a bit of a comeback online. The recipe as I know it comes from the late, great Marcella Hazan, the grande dame of Italian food writing, where she bathes fettuccine in a sauce of simmered cream with lemon zest and juice for a simple and oh so satisfying triumph.

Honey, Fennel & Salami One-Pan Pizza

Serves: 4

For best results use a heavy-based pan with an ovenproof handle. Master the dough once and you can come back time and time again, changing up the toppings as you see fit.

For the dough:

500g 00 flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbps natural yoghurt

2 tbps extra virgin olive oil

150-200ml warm water

For the sauce:

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely sliced

1 tsp chilli flakes

200g passata

For the toppings:

16-20 slices Italian salami

1 bulb fennel, very finely sliced

200g grated mozzarella

125g ball buffalo mozzarella

2 tbsp runny honey

Good pinch chilli flakes

Small handful basil leaves

Method

1. Heat the oven as high as it will go. Make the dough, mix the flour and baking powder with 1tsp of salt. Add the yoghurt, oil and water and mix together and knead until you have a smooth dough.

2. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over a low-medium heat. Add the garlic and chilli followed by the passata. Simmer until reduced a little to a lovely thick spreadable sauce.

3. Heat a skillet or heavy based ovenproof frying pan (cast iron is the best) over a medium-high heat on the hob. Add a little of the remaining oil to this and allow to heat.

4. Divide the dough into 4 and roll each out to the size of your skillet. Put in one of the pizza bases and cook for a minute until it bubbles lightly, then spread with a ¼ of the sauce and scatter with salami, fennel and cheese.

5. Put in the oven for 5-6 minutes until golden and melted. As soon as it comes out, drizzle with honey, chilli flakes and scatter over basil leaves. Slide onto a board and repeat with the rest of the pizzas, devouring the first one as the second cooks.

Pasta Al Limone

Pasta a Limone. Picture: Donal Skehan

Pasta a Limone. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 2

Inspired by family life and the need for quick, comfort food. An uncomplicated dish that's a midweek hug in a bowl. Both linguine or fettuccine would work in this recipe as well.

Ingredients

250g good quality tagliatelle

2 lemons, zested

250ml double cream

50g butter

100g Parmesan, finely grated

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Small handful flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method

1. Place a large saucepan of salted water over a high heat, bring to the boil. Add the pasta and cook according to packet instructions.

2. While the pasta is cooking add the lemon zest to a separate pan along with the cream. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until slightly reduced, stirring often. Add the butter, stir to combine. The butter should instantly melt into the liquid.

3. Scoop the pasta into the sauce along with a little cooking liquid, toss to coat the pasta in the sauce, simmer for a minute or two until the pasta has absorbed most of the liquid. Remove from the heat and stir through two thirds of the cheese, little by little, keeping a little back to serve. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve straight away in bowls with the remaining cheese and parsley sprinkled over the top.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmesan. Picture: Donal Skehan

Chicken Parmesan. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 4

Seek the best quality tinned tomatoes for the marinara sauce. I've also called for Japanese panko breadcrumbs as they're coarser flakes which absorb less oil resulting in a lighter, crunchier coating.

For the tomato marinara sauce:

3-4 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely sliced

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes

½ tsp dried oregano

2 x 400g tin whole plum tomatoes

Sea salt

For the breadcrumbed chicken:

4 medium chicken breasts

300ml sunflower oil

200g fine dry breadcrumbs (Japanese panko work well)

2 large free-range eggs, beaten

50g flour, seasoned

100g Parmesan cheese, whizzed in a food processor

To serve:

Cooked spaghetti

Method

1. For the marinara sauce, place a large frying pan over a medium high heat and add the oil. When it's hot, add the onion and fry gently for 10 minutes or until softened and slightly golden. Add the garlic, chilli flakes and oregano and stir through for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add in the tomatoes and fill one of the tins half way up with water and add this also. Bring the contents of the pan to a steady simmer and then reduce the heat and cook for 35 minutes or until the sauce has reduced by half.

3. Check the seasoning before transferring the sauce to a food processor or blender. Blitz until completely smooth - you can also pass the sauce through a fine sieve if you'd prefer. Transfer the sauce to a container and set aside.

4. Lay the chicken breasts across the chopping board, place a piece of parchment paper on top and, using a rolling pin, flatten the breasts gently to a thickness of about 1cm.

5. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Place the breadcrumbs, egg and seasoned flour in three separate wide bowls. Remove the parchment paper and dip each breast in the seasoned flour, then in the egg and finally the breadcrumbs.

6. Fry the crumbed chicken in the oil for 1-2 minutes either side until golden brown.They will continue to cook in the oven/grill. Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper. You may need to do this in batches depending on the size of the pan.

7. Heat an oven to 240°C/475F/Gas mark 9 or a grill to its hottest setting. Line a large baking sheet with low sides with parchment paper.

8. Add the chicken breasts to the baking sheet and top each one generously with the marinara sauce, spreading right to the edges. Sprinkle each breast with Parmesan cheese and then sprinkle the cheese lightly with a few tablespoons of water - this will help the Parmesan cheese melt slightly. Place in the oven or under the grill for 2-3 minutes or until the cheese and sauce is bubbling and the chicken is cooked all the way through.

9. Serve immediately with freshly cooked spaghetti.

