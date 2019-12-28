Donal Skehan: 'Eating in is the new going out - this New Year's feast is worth staying home for'

After the mad rush of shopping for presents, getting the tree sorted and the dinner to the table then tending to a festive hangover, the only thing I want to do when it comes to New Year's is hibernate with some good food and family (particularly with a toddler and a newborn in our house!).

So you won't see me roaming the streets looking for a taxi at 4am on New Year's Day. I know I risk sounding all 'bah, humbug' but I am not alone. And if the thought of trying to find something fancy to pour yourself into after all the festive indulgence fill you with dread, today's recipes are all about a little New Year 'self-care' to provide comfort and warmth, and even add a little sparkle to your stay-at-home celebrations.

A velvety, sunset-coloured sweet potato soup, spiced with chilli, cumin and coriander, is made all the more rich and indulgent with coconut milk. I've been making variations of this soup for years and that combination of sweet exoticness and spice brings instant comfort.

Keeping with the theme of old, reliable recipes: a creamy chicken dish for a fuss-free main. Chicken legs slowly simmered in copious amounts of booze and garlic, finished with double cream, parsley and tarragon, will remind you why it was a brilliant idea you stayed in this New Year's Eve.

Finally, a showstopper of a festive dessert that is easy to prepare. Winter citrus fruits are at their best now, a great excuse to combine plump oranges with a dense, moist polenta cake scented with cardamom, honey and rose water. Enjoy your super cosy and simple stay-at-home feast!

Sweet Potato, Chilli & Coconut Soup

Cook time 30 mins

Serves 6, or 4 generously

Ingredients

4 tbsp sunflower oil

2 red onions, finely chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp chilli flakes, plus extra to garnish

600g (1lb 5oz) sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

250g (9oz) yellow split peas

1 x 400ml (14fl oz) tin of coconut milk

1.5 litres (6 cups) vegetable stock, plus more if needed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the onions and allow to soften over a low heat for 5 minutes. Add the ground coriander, cumin seeds and chilli flakes, and fry for about 1 minute before adding the sweet potatoes and split peas.

2. Pour over the coconut milk and stock, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil and cook for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes until tender.

3. Using a hand-held stick blender or food processor, blitz until smooth, adding more stock if needed. Garnish with a scattering of chilli flakes and serve.

Garlic & Tarragon Chicken

Cook time 90 mins

Serves 4

Serve this hotpot of creamy chicken with crusty bread to mop up the sauce or with rice as a heart-warming supper. Use a dry, crisp white wine like Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio here - one that has a fair amount of acidity and alcohol content, which will help tenderise the chicken legs during the slow-cooking time. This is an ideal recipe for a slow cooker!

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

4 chicken legs

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 head of garlic, cloves separated and peeled

3-4 tarragon sprigs

600ml white wine

500ml chicken stock

Splash of double cream or crème fraîche

Handful of chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C (180°C fan/400°F/Gas 6). Heat the oil in a large casserole over a medium-high heat. Season the chicken all over, add to the casserole and brown in the oil. Remove and set aside.

2. Add the onion to the casserole and cook gently for 10 minutes until softened. Add the garlic cloves, chicken, tarragon, white wine and stock, and bring to the boil.

3. Cover with a lid, transfer to the oven and cook for 45 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for a further 20 minutes or until the chicken is very tender.

4. Transfer the chicken to a serving dish to rest, then return the casserole to a medium-high heat and bubble the sauce away a little more until it coats the back of a spoon.

5. Add the cream or crème fraîche, check seasoning, then stir in the parsley. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and serve.

Winter Citrus Polenta Cake

Cook time 75 mins

Serves 8-10

If you don't have a pestle and mortar, you can pop the cardamom seeds in a zip-lock bag and bash with a rolling pin.

Ingredients

For the orange slices:

200g caster sugar

150ml water

2 oranges, thinly sliced

For the cake:

225g caster sugar

225g butter, softened

3 large eggs

8 green cardamom pods

200g ground almonds

Zest of 2 oranges

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g polenta

2 tsp rose water

To serve:

250g mascarpone cheese

100ml cream

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rose water

50g pomegranate seeds

25g pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan/350°F/Gas 4). Grease a 20cm-diameter springform tin, then line the base with baking parchment.

2. Add the 200g sugar and the water to a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 1-2 minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Add the orange slices. Simmer for 15 minutes until a little softened. Arrange the slices in the base of the tin, starting in the centre, slightly overlapping slices and working your way out.

3. Beat the 225g sugar and the butter in a bowl until light and pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Bash the cardamom pods in a pestle and mortar and extract the seeds. Bash the seeds to a fine powder; add to butter-sugar mix with the almonds, zest, baking powder, vanilla and polenta. Stir gently to combine.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin; place on middle shelf of oven to bake for about 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack until almost fully cooled.

5. Make the syrup. Place the saucepan back over a medium heat, stir in 2 tsp rose water; bring to a steady simmer for 5-6 minutes until slightly reduced.

6. Once the cake has cooled turn out onto a stand, pour over the syrup and leave to cool completely. When cool, whisk together the mascarpone, cream, honey and 1 tbsp rose water until soft peaks form.

7. Serve with a dollop of the rose mascarpone, sprinkle with the pistachio nuts and pomegranate seeds, and drizzle with any of the remaining syrup.

