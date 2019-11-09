Donal Skehan: A Korean banquet

There are few cities in the world that can boast such a diverse array of world cuisines done right - from chicken feet and the best dim sum outside Hong Kong in the San Gabriel Valley, to phenomenal tacos served without pomp or ceremony on the street out of bust-up food trucks.

Living in LA has definitely changed the way I cook at home, particularly when it comes to entertaining. It's all about food to share where less is more and little effort with impressive results is the rule of thumb.

Anyone who's been cooking my recipes over the years will know my love for Asian cuisines and this menu, perfect for sharing with friends, takes its lead from LA's bustling Koreatown.

Tangy and spicy fermented kimchi fried rice topped with or without a fried egg to share. Bo Ssam, a sweet and spicy slow braised pork shoulder, (a modern classic recipe from David Chang of Momofuku fame), makes for a show-stopping centrepiece torn apart at the table and folded up in lettuce leaves drizzled with umami-packed spring onion and ginger sauce. Serve it with a spicy, crunchy cucumber and cabbage salad with toasted sesame seeds and you have a feast for a crowd that takes minutes to prep and will have you channelling the perfect amount of LA vibes.

Bo Ssam Korean Style Pork Shoulder

Cook time 4-6 hours

Serves 8-10

David Chang’s effortlessly cool LA outpost Majordomo serves this modern version of a traditional Korean boiled pork dish tableside for $150 a pop — but you can make a substantial home-cooked version for much less. A bone-in pork shoulder, a simple dry rub, refrigerate overnight and then a slow roast in the oven results in a crusty spiced mess of tender pork that’s just begging to be eaten!

Ingredients

100g sugar

100g salt

50g gochujang (a spicy Korean chilli paste)

4kg pork shoulder, bone in

Ginger & spring onion sauce:

4 spring onions, sliced

3cm piece ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp rice vinegar

4 tbsp Soy sauce

Sea salt

Method

1. Mix together the sugar, salt and gochujang in a small mixing bowl to create and paste.

2. Place the pork shoulder in a large casserole and using your hands massage the paste all over the meat until it’s all coated.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.

4. Preheat oven to 160˚C.

5. Place the casserole into the oven uncovered to cook for 4 hours until the meat is fork tender, basting regularly with the rendered fat and juices.

6. While the pork cooks, prepare the spring onion sauce by mixing together the ingredients. Once cooked, serve the pork shoulder to the table along with lettuce leaves, kimchi, rice & salad. Encourage guests to wrap little pieces of the tender meat in lettuce leaves with the sauce and devour.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Serves 2

The key ingredient in this dish is the kimchi, a fermented Asian cabbage with gochujang which gives a spicy and tangy twist to the fried rice. It’s a real treat garnished with toasted sesame seeds and strips of nori seaweed. Like many rice dishes, this one is only improved with the addition of a fried egg, plopped on top.

Ingredients

1 small onion, chopped

75g kimchi, roughly chopped

150g leftover cooked rice, cold

1 large free-range egg, lightly whisked

1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

Nori to garnish (optional)

Method

1. Heat a large pan over a high heat and add the oil. Add the onions to the pan and sauté until they go slightly golden, about 3 minutes.

2. Add in the kimchi and a glug of the liquid it comes in and stir fry for 1-2 minutes, or until it’s hot all the way through.

3. Add the rice to the pan and gently break up while also tossing through the contents of the pan. Season with dark soy sauce and sesame oil and stir through until completely incorporated.

4. Reduce the heat and in another pan fry the eggs in a little more oil until the whites are no longer translucent and the yolk is still slightly runny.

5. Serve the kimchi rice in a deep bowl topped with a fried egg, toasted sesame seeds and some strips of the nori seaweed.

Shaved Sesame Cucumber Salad

Serves 6

The crisp texture and refreshing taste of cucumbers is the perfect respite from devouring

the salty and sweet slow-cooked pork shoulder.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp gochujang

1 cucumber

1 chinese cabbage thinly shredded

2 spring onions thinly sliced

1 tbsp sesame seeds toasted

Method

1. Whisk the sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, soy, gochujang and sesame seeds together in a large bowl until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Thinly slice the cucumber on a mandolin and add to the bowl with the dressing along with the cabbage and spring onions. Toss to coat completely in the dressing and serve.

Bite-sized...

Cooking the books

Recommended reading from Donal

We’re currently battening down the hatches for the arrival of baby number two so Susan Jane White’s brilliant health-conscious beauty Clever Batch is a dream. Yvette Van Boven’s Home Made In The Oven is a seasonal compendium of comforting home-cooked recipes and finally, Alison Roman’s Nothing Fancy will make you think differently about how you approach cooking in this beautifully illustrated book.

Rice to eat you

Noah devouring the meal

Our current comfort-food fix for colder days is congee, an Asian rice porridge that could not be easier to make. Ideal for a slow cooker, add chicken thighs, rice, water, sesame oil, ginger and spring onions and cook low and slow until the chicken is cooked and you have a mushy comforting bowl of greatness that our son Noah devours in an instant.

Chicken lickin’

Karaage or Japanese Fried Chicken

There’s always room in my kitchen for fried chicken, best made with Irish buttermilk for ultimate crunch and crisp. I am currently partial to karaage, though it’s a lighter

Japanese variation which uses potato starch in its coating and is flavoured with soy & ginger. Made at home or at our local place Pikunico, it’s my current food jam!

