Deliciously Ella's recipe for Quinoa and black bean burgers

Ella Mills, founder of the hugely popular Deliciously Ella food blog has a new cookbook out. And with recipes like these, it's no wonder her plant-based diet has so many followers.

Quinoa and black bean burgers

We made these burgers for an Action Against Hunger burger-themed supper club and they were such a hit that we knew we needed to share them with you. They're so easy to make and the mix of quinoa, black beans, mushrooms and chilli is delicious.

Makes 6 large burgers

Ingredients

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, roasted

Olive oil

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chilli powder

150g chestnut mushrooms

125g quinoa

250ml boiling water

1 x 400g tin of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 heaped tbsp plain flour (we use a gluten-free one)

1 tsp arrowroot

Pinch of sea salt and pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220ºC (fan 200ºC).

2. Place the onion and garlic in a frying pan over a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil and cook for 5-10 minutes, until soft. Add the spices and cook for another minute before removing from the heat and leaving to cool.

3. Place the mushrooms in a baking tray with a tablespoon of olive oil and some salt and pepper and roast for 10-15 minutes until golden. Remove and leave to cool.

4. While the mushrooms cook, prepare the quinoa by placing it in a pan over a medium heat and covering with the boiling water. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Once cooked, remove and leave to cool.

5. Once the mushrooms and quinoa have cooled, place all the ingredients in a food processor - make sure you discard any excess liquid from the mushroom pan before adding them to the processor, as this can make the mix too watery. Pulse until smooth then place the mixture in the fridge to cool for 30 minutes.

6. Once cool, use a large spoon to scoop out patties and flatten them into round shapes, about 8cm across. If needed, place the patties in the fridge for another 30 minutes to firm up.

7. Once the patties are firm enough to hold together when flipped, place a frying pan over a medium heat, drizzle with olive oil and cook the burgers for 5 minutes on each side.

