Darina Allen's Dingle pie

Cook up some warming dinners with recipes from Darina Allen’s new compendium of the best of her tried-and-tested Simply Delicious dishes.

Dingle pie

Mutton and lamb pies were, and still are, traditional in many parts of Co Kerry, including Dingle and Listowel. Cumin was not part of the original recipe but was an addition by Myrtle Allen, which Ballymaloe House guests loved. The original pastry was made with lamb suet but Myrtle substituted butter with delicious results. This pie freezes perfectly for 2-3 months but use sooner rather than later. The quantity of cumin seeds will depend on how fresh the spice is.

Serves 6

Ingredients

450g boneless lamb or mutton (from the shoulder or leg; keep bones for stock)

250g onions

250g carrots

1-2 good tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp plain flour

300ml homemade lamb or mutton stock (see below)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the lamb or mutton stock lamb bones from the meat: 1 carrot

1 onion

Outside stalk of celery

A bouquet garni made up of a sprig of thyme, parsley stalks, 1 small bay leaf

For the pastry:

350g plain white flour

A pinch of salt

1 organic egg, beaten

175g butter

110ml water

Method

1. To make the stock, put the lamb bones, carrot, onion, celery and bouquet garni into a saucepan. Cover with cold water and simmer for 3-4 hours.

2. Trim all the surplus fat from the meat, dice the meat into small, neat pieces about the size of a small sugar lump. Render down the scraps of fat in a hot, wide saucepan until the fat runs. Discard the pieces. Cut the onions and carrots into slightly smaller dice and toss them in the fat, leaving them to cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove the vegetables and toss the meat in the remaining fat over a high heat until the colour changes.

3. Dry roast the cumin seeds in a hot frying pan for a few minutes and crush lightly. Stir the flour and cumin seeds into the meat. Cook gently for 2 minutes and blend the stock in gradually. Bring to the boil, stirring occasionally. Return the vegetables to the pan, season with salt and freshly ground pepper and leave to simmer, covered. If using young lamb, 30 minutes will be sufficient; an older animal may take up to 1 hour.

4. Meanwhile, make the pastry. Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl and make a well in the centre. Dice the butter, put it into a saucepan with the measured water and bring to the boil. Pour the liquid into the flour all at once and mix together quickly; beat until smooth. At first the pastry will be too soft to handle but as soon as it cools it may be rolled out 2.5-5mm thick, to fit two 15cm tins, 4cm high. The pastry may be made into individual pies or one large pie (use a 17.5cm tart tin). Keep back one-third of the pastry for lids.

5. Preheat the oven to 220°C/gas mark 7.

6. Fill the pastry-lined tins with the meat mixture, which should be just cooked and cooled a little. Brush the edges of the pastry with a little water and put on the pastry lids, pressing them tightly together. Roll out the trimmings to make pastry leaves or twirls to decorate the top of the pies; make a hole in the centre. Eggwash the lid and then eggwash the decoration also.

7. Bake the pies for about 40 minutes. Serve with a salad of seasonal leaves.

Variation

Puff pastry can be substituted for the hot water crust pastry.

Tomatoe purée

Ingredients

900g very ripe tomatoes

1 small onion, chopped

Good pinch of granulated sugar

Good pinch of salt

A few twists of black pepper

Method

Cut the tomatoes into quarters and put into a stainless steel saucepan with the onion, sugar, salt and freshly ground pepper. Cook over a gentle heat until the tomatoes are soft (no water is needed). Put through the fine blade of a mouli legumes or a nylon sieve. Leave to cool completely then chill or freeze.

Simply Delicious The Classic Collection: 100 Recipes From Soups & Starters To Puddings & Pies by Darina Allen, published by Kyle Books in hardback at €27. Photography by Peter Cassidy

