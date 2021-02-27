Claw back some precious family time with Donal Skehan’s tasty time-saving dinners

Throughout lockdown my kitchen has provided plenty of joy but, if I’m completely honest, it’s also become the place where the feeling of Groundhog Day is most amplified. Anyone who is experiencing the pandemic with children will know it’s where parents are sweating bullets round the clock coming up with breakfast ideas now inspired by TikTok, healthy snacks, exciting smiley face-shaped lunches and dinners, half of which may ultimately end up on the floor.

As ever, my aim for this column is to inspire you to get cooking, however this week the recipes are designed to allow you to claw back some time to yourself with some make-ahead dinner recipes.

First up, always a family favourite, a creamy smokey fish pie that is proper comfort food. I always add smoked fish, preferably undyed, to the mix for the rich flavour it adds, but if you’re not a fan you can double up on any white fish like haddock, cod or hake. I add plenty of baby leaf spinach for nutritional value and you could fold through steamed vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, peas and asparagus if you want.

Perhaps more a weekend supper but one that holds really well is an indulgent duck ragu. It’s surprisingly simple to make and using duck legs allows for a slow cook leaving you with tender and rich meat ideal for a next level ragu. Make it ahead of time and simply serve with freshly cooked pasta.

If you’re a pressure cooker fan, the coq au vin will certainly appeal to you. It’s a simplified recipe that leaves you with falling-off-the-bone chicken in a red wine sauce, and is at its best if you use a really good red wine — pinot noir is perfect. Serve it with baby potatoes, rice or the pasta I’ve included tossed in brown butter and parsley. Pretty irresistible.

This weekend, put on some music and cook your way through these three suppers — you will thank yourself you did.

Creamy Smokey Fish Pie

Time: 1 hour Serves: 6

It’s hearty and smokey, this fish pie is the ultimate comfort food.

Ingredients

1kg floury potatoes, cut into chunks

150g butter

750ml whole milk

30g Gruyère or mature Cheddar, grated

50g plain flour

150ml double cream

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

150g baby spinach

200g peeled Atlantic prawns

600g undyed smoked haddock, skinless and boneless, cut into large chunks

600g firm white fish, skinless and boneless, cut into large chunks

1½ tbsp capers, drained

25g bunch fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

1. Heat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Put the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water, bring to the boil and cook for 15-20 minutes until very tender. Drain, then return to the pan over a medium heat for 30 seconds to dry. Mash with half the butter, 250ml of the milk and 20g of the cheese.

2. In another saucepan, melt the remaining butter. Add the flour to the pan, cook for a minute or two more then gradually stir in the remaining 500ml milk and the double cream to form a thick, shiny sauce. Stir in the mustard and season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Turn off the heat, then stir in the spinach and allow to wilt. Mix the prawns, fish, capers, and parsley into the sauce. Pour the mixture into a large baking dish. Top with the mashed potato, then scatter over the remaining cheese.

4. Bake in the oven for around 30-35 minutes until the topping is golden and crisp and the filling is piping hot.

Pressure Cooker Coq Au Vin with Brown Butter Parsley Pasta

Time: 35 minutes Serves: 4

A slightly simplified coq au vin, whichuses a full-bodied wine.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

8 chicken thighs, skin on

Sea salt and black pepper

150g/6oz streaky bacon, chopped

4 garlic cloves, bashed

200g/½lb button mushrooms

4 carrots, cut into 2cm/¾inch pieces on the diagonal

300ml/1¼ cup full-bodied red wine

A few fresh thyme sprigs

200ml/1 cup fresh chicken stock

Sea salt and black pepper

For the pasta

350g/¾lb pappardelle, cooked

75g/5 tbsp butter

Juice of 1 lemon

A small handful of parsley, roughly chopped

Method

1. Heat the oil in a sauté pan over a medium heat. Generously season the chicken with salt and pepper, add it to the pan and brown all over. Remove the chicken from the dish and set aside.

2. Add the bacon to the pan and fry until golden, then add the garlic, mushrooms and carrots and fry for a couple of minutes until the mushrooms begin to soften. Add the red wine and, using a wooden spoon, scrape and incorporate any of the brown bits from the pan. Let bubble for a minute.

3. Arrange the chicken in the pressure cooker and pour over the liquid and contents of the frying pan along with the thyme sprigs and chicken stock. Seal and set to ‘Pressure Cook’ on high for 15 minutes. Let the steam release for 10 minutes and then unseal.

4. Once cooked, the chicken should be very tender and the sauce glossy. Keep warm.

5. When ready to serve, heat a high-sided frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the butter. Cook until it foams and turns a nutty brown before adding the lemon juice, the cooked pasta and the parsley. Season with pepper.

6. Serve the chicken and noodles with a little extra parsley and salt and pepper.

Duck Ragu

Time: 120 minutes Serves: 4

This dish is an absolute treat to eat. Juicy duck meat slow-braised in a rich tomato and red wine sauce and folded with perfectly cooked pappardelle pasta. Don’t discard the excess fat as it makes delicious roasties.

Ingredients

4 duck legs, trimmed

2 celery sticks, finely diced

1 onion, finely diced

1 large carrot, finely diced

6 garlic cloves, minced

250ml red wine

50ml balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 x 400g tin finely chopped tomatoes

250ml chicken stock

500g pappardelle pasta

25g pecorino, shavings

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Place the duck, skin-side down, in a cold frying pan. Turn the heat onto medium and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the skin is well browned and the fat has begun to render. Set them aside on a plate and drain off excess fat, leaving a little of the duck fat in the pan.

2. Sauté the celery, onion, carrot and garlic, stirring occasionally for 6-8 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the red wine and vinegar, simmer for 3-4 minutes until slightly reduced and add the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes and the chicken stock along with the duck legs. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer for one and a half hours.

3. Once the duck is almost cooked, place a pot of salted water over a high heat and once boiling, add the pappardelle and cook according to packet instructions.

4. Remove the duck legs, bring the sauce to a boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes until slightly reduced. Shred the meat off bones and return to the pot, tossing through the sauce. Toss the pasta through the duck ragu, leaving a little duck behind to garnish. Serve in bowls topped with duck and shavings of pecorino.