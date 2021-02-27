| 4.3°C Dublin

Claw back some precious family time with Donal Skehan’s tasty time-saving dinners

Meals to make in advance to give yourself a break from the daily grind of endless cooking during lockdown

Donal Skehan

Throughout lockdown my kitchen has provided plenty of joy but, if I’m completely honest, it’s also become the place where the feeling of Groundhog Day is most amplified. Anyone who is experiencing the pandemic with children will know it’s where parents are sweating bullets round the clock coming up with breakfast ideas now inspired by TikTok, healthy snacks, exciting smiley face-shaped lunches and dinners, half of which may ultimately end up on the floor.

As ever, my aim for this column is to inspire you to get cooking, however this week the recipes are designed to allow you to claw back some time to yourself with some make-ahead dinner recipes.

First up, always a family favourite, a creamy smokey fish pie that is proper comfort food. I always add smoked fish, preferably undyed, to the mix for the rich flavour it adds, but if you’re not a fan you can double up on any white fish like haddock, cod or hake. I add plenty of baby leaf spinach for nutritional value and you could fold through steamed vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, peas and asparagus if you want.

