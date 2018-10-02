Joe Trivelli, co-head chef of the world-renowned River Café, has written the ultimate guide to laid-back, comforting Italian food. The 150 original recipes cater for everything from quick dinners to family feasts, with a focus on fewer ingredients, exquisitely prepared

CHOCOLATE AMARETTI

Due to their simple nature, these are best eaten as soon as they are cool enough, while still soft. They are so quick to make that if you start now they can easily be gone in under an hour. This is consequently a small batch.

Makes about 10

Ingredients

100g blanched almonds

50g golden caster sugar

Tiny pinch sea salt

50g dark chocolate, broken into pieces, plus extra to decorate

1 egg white

A couple of scrapes of lemon zest

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan 170°C/gas 5 and line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. Put the almonds in a food processor along with half of the sugar and the salt and blitz until very fine - a couple of minutes. Add the chocolate to the mix and continue to buzz until it is fine too.

3. Whisk the egg white into peaks with an electric beater or by hand. Add the remaining sugar and continue whisking to make a shiny meringue. Grate in the lemon zest and then fold through the almond-chocolate mixture.

4. Shape tablespoon-sized pieces of dough into rough balls with your fingers, or using a couple of spoons if the mixture is sticky, and line up on the baking tray. Break off an extra shard of chocolate for each one and place in the middle, sitting proud on top. Bake for 10 minutes. They will look too soft but aren't.

PEPERONI RIPIENI

I was sent a bag of small, mixed peppers in my vegetable box. My first instinct was to stuff them, like the beautiful jars of tuna-filled peppers one can buy. These are not the traditional methods and are intended to be eaten straight away

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g medium potatoes, scrubbed

1 garlic clove

250g mixed small peppers

Red wine vinegar

250g best-quality canned or jarred tuna

1 lemon

1 tbsp salted capers, rinsed

50g olives

Small bunch basil

Sea salt, black pepper and extra virgin olive oil

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan 170°C/gas 5.

2. Boil the potatoes in salted water with the garlic until soft when pierced with a knife. Meanwhile, remove the tops of the peppers and scoop out the seeds. Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper, sprinkle with a little oil and vinegar, salt and pepper and roast until soft and sweet, about 20 minutes.

3. Peel the boiled potatoes and put through a potato ricer or mash well.

4. Empty the tuna into a bowl and mash in 2 tablespoons of olive oil with a fork. Grate over the zest of the lemon, squeeze in half of the lemon's juice and then mix with the potato, capers and olives. Tear in the basil.

5. When the peppers are cool enough to handle, stuff each with the tuna filling and allow the flavours to mingle for at least 30 minutes before eating.

Extracted from Joe Trivelli's The Modern Italian Cook, with photography by Matt Russell, published by Seven Dials at £25

