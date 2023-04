Chicken pairs perfectly with lemon and some citrus adds a real wow to these nutritious, easy-to-prepare meals

Spring chicken casserole. Photo: Tony Gavin

When I think of spring food, I think of zingy, fresh flavours that are a bit lighter than those warming foods of winter. Light meats like chicken take on fresh citrusy notes so well, and with lots of greens added in you have food that’s perfect for this time of year.