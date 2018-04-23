Bon appétit - Duck in Orange Sauce by Jean-Christophe Novelli

Multi-starred Michelin chef Jean-Christophe Novelli shares some of his favourite recipes to celebrate the opening of his new Irish restaurant at Belfast's City Quays, where the menu includes classic French dishes given an Irish twist by delicious local produce.

Duck in Orange Sauce Duck in orange sauce Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients 3 large sweet potatoes (washed, unpeeled, cut into 2cm slices)

½ garlic bulb (unpeeled, halved widthways) 1 whole duck

2 cardamom pods 4 shallots (sliced)

½ vanilla pod (halved lengthways)

2 tbsp honey

2 oranges (juice of) 1 tsp fennel seeds

1 grapefruit (juice of) Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C (fan)/ 220˚C (non-fan)/ gas mark 7. 2. In a roasting pan, layer the sliced sweet potatoes and garlic. Place the duck on top of the potatoes - this acts similar to a trivet on the bottom of the pan. Roast for 45 minutes on the high heat. 3. Remove the duck from the oven and reduce the temperature to 160˚C (fan)/ 180˚C (non-fan)/ gas mark 4. Carefully pour the juices from the bottom of the pan into a bowl and dispose of this when cold.

4. Place the duck back into the oven at the reduced temperature for 30-45 minutes, depending on size. When ready, remove the duck from the oven. 5. Place the duck and potatoes onto a dish and cover with clingfilm to keep warm. Put the roasting pan on the hob and heat the juices. Add the cardamom pods and shallots and sweat until the shallots are soft. Then add the vanilla, honey, orange juice, fennel seeds and grapefruit juice and reduce, on a high heat, for approx 10 minutes to produce a thick sauce. 6. Place the duck on a large serving plate and decorate with the sweet potatoes and garlic. Using a large serving spoon, drizzle the now thick sauce over the duck and serve immediately.

Potatoes Sautéed with Black Pudding Potatoes with black pudding Serves 4 Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 70 minutes Ingredients 400g potatoes (unpeeled)

300g celeriac (unpeeled) 3 Granny Smith apples (quartered, peeled and cored) 1 lemon

2 tbsps extra virgin rapeseed oil 1 onion (sliced) 1 tsp cumin seeds

1 sprig thyme 1 tbsp fresh sage leaves ½ tsp mild curry powder 1 tsp honey

600g soft black pudding (skin removed and cut into cubes) 8 slices of bread 250ml full fat milk 150ml double cream

10g unsalted butter Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C (fan)/ 220˚C (non-fan)/ gas mark 7. 2. Bring a deep pan of water to the boil, add the unpeeled whole potatoes and celeriac and simmer for 35 minutes. Drain everything and place all on a baking tray and put it into the oven for approx 10 minutes to remove most of the moisture. 3. Whilst the potatoes are baking (drying out), in another pan put the quartered apples, a squeeze of lemon juice and cover with hot water, bring to the boil and set aside away form the heat. Remove the excess liquid and mash, keep to one side. 4. In a hot sauté pan, heat the rapeseed oil, add the onions, cumin seeds, thyme, sage, curry powder, honey and cubed black pudding stir thoroughly and cover, sauté for 10 minutes. 5. Remove the potatoes and celeriac from the oven, let them steam out and replace this with the bread on a baking sheet for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes take the bread out and blend into course breadcrumbs. Keep to one side. 6. Once the potatoes are cool enough, squeeze the potatoes into a mixing bowl. Squeeze the celeriac into the bowl as well, making sure that the skin is kept separate and thrown away. Pass the potato and celeriac mixture through a mouli or fine sieve. Then add the milk, double cream and butter. 7. Reduce the temperature of the oven to 180˚C(fan)/ 200˚C (non-fan)/ gas mark 6. 8. In a deep sided oven dish put a layer of mashed apple, then a layer of black pudding mixture, a layer of potato mixture and a sprinkle of breadcrumbs. 9. Place in the oven for 25 minutes before serving immediately.

