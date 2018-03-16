Celebrate your Irish-ness this St Patrick’s Day with these quintessentially Irish recipes from Noel McMeel at Lough Erne Resort.

Recipes: This Irish five-star chef's Irish Stew and Guinness Bread are so easy to make

Noel and his team will serve this dish in the Blaney Bar and Loughside Bar & Grill on St Patrick’s Day in the Resort.

Irish Stew Noel McMeel's easy Irish stew “We Irish really know how to make great stews. Irish stew is traditionally made with lamb or mutton, but many Irish families would have often used beef on St Patrick’s Day for a delicious celebratory meal bursting with fork-tender vegetables and luscious Irish beef. This is what I call real comfort food,” Noel says. Ingredients

11⁄2kg/3lb 5oz stewing beef, cut into cubes 175g/6oz streaky bacon

3 tbsp olive oil 12 baby onions, peeled

3 Small Parsnips 3 carrots, cut into quarters or 12 baby carrots, scrubbed and left whole

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped thyme

2 tbsp chopped parsley 10 cloves of garlic, crushed and grated

425ml/15fl oz red wine 425ml/15fl oz chicken or beef stock

For the roux 50g/2oz butter 50g/13⁄4oz flour Method 1. Brown the beef and bacon in the olive oil in a hot casserole or heavy saucepan.

2. Remove the meat and toss in the onions, parsnips and carrots, one ingredient at a time, seasoning each time. 3. Place these back in the casserole, along with the herbs and garlic. Cover with red wine and stock and simmer for one hour or until the meat and vegetables are cooked. 4. To make the roux, in a separate pan melt the butter, add the flour and cook for two minutes.

5. When the stew is cooked, remove the meat and vegetables. 6. Bring the remaining liquid to the boil and add one tbsp of roux. 7. Whisk the mixture until the roux is broken up and the juices have thickened, allowing it to come to the boil.

8. Replace the meat and vegetables, and taste for seasoning. 9. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve with champ. GUINNESS AND TREACLE BREAD Noel McMeel's easy Guinness bread Ingredients

9 oz Wholemeal flour 2 oz of strong flour 1 tsp of bread soda

1 oz of pinehead oatmeal 1 oz of wheat bran 1 tsp of salt

1 oz of brown sugar 4 fl oz of Guinness 4 tbsp of black treacle (80 ml) 2 fl oz of melted butter

4 fl oz of milk 1 egg Method 1. Combine all dry ingredients

2. Melt treacle in the butter and add the Guinness, milk and egg 3. Combine the two mixtures 4. Pour into a 1 lb loaf tin and bake it for about 45 minutes at 160 c 5. Turn out onto a tray and cook for a further 15 minutes

Online Editors