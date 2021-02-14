| 5.7°C Dublin

Recipe for success: Aimsir's Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey on Michelin stars and fine dining pivots in Covid times

The couple in the grounds of Cliff at Lyons. Photo: Fran Veale Expand

Fine (dining) things Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey sit side by side on the Zoom call in their two-star Michelin restaurant Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons in Kildare.

Handsome Jordan (32) in a black jumper, is the master chef; his beautiful Danish wife Majken (28) in a crisp white shirt, the flawless front-of-house manager.

They go together like caviar and Champagne, like the fish and chips Jordan misses from back home in Cornwall, England. Just don't expect them to gush about it like a food critic in Aimsir, open for just four-and-a-half months before winning two Michelin stars in October 2019 - stars they retained in last month's 2021 awards.

