Recipe for success: Aimsir's Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey on Michelin stars and fine dining pivots in Covid times

Fine (dining) things Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey sit side by side on the Zoom call in their two-star Michelin restaurant Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons in Kildare.

Handsome Jordan (32) in a black jumper, is the master chef; his beautiful Danish wife Majken (28) in a crisp white shirt, the flawless front-of-house manager.

They go together like caviar and Champagne, like the fish and chips Jordan misses from back home in Cornwall, England. Just don't expect them to gush about it like a food critic in Aimsir, open for just four-and-a-half months before winning two Michelin stars in October 2019 - stars they retained in last month's 2021 awards.

In fact - popcorn, please, waiter - the couple are having words.

"We don't really celebrate Valentine's," says Jordan, bravely.

"Jordan doesn't celebrate Valentine's," says Majken, drolly eyeballing the camera.

Our lovey-dovey interview does not collapse like a dud soufflé; the former head chef at Michelin three-star Maaemo restaurant in Oslo was never going to be as basic as a Hallmark card and a bunch of roses.

"Jordan is more romantic than you think," confirms Majken. "He would never just buy me a chocolate box for the sake of buying a chocolate box.

"It would be a chocolate box with my favourite liquorice in a limited edition. And it doesn't have to be on Valentine's. I once got a box with tea in it that I was always drinking in college."

Jordan has form with boxes. When proposing to Majken in Christmas 2017 in front of his whole family, he presented her with a big box. Majken says: "In the box was a little box and when I opened it he was on his knees and asked me... I wasn't expecting this at all."

Now Aimsir's third pandemic pivot - equally unexpected - is a takeaway "box of ingredients for an eight-course meal that you cook at home" with Jordan doing "99pc of the work for you". It costs €210 and provides a feed and an education.

"I want to include a skill that people can learn," he says, and the box includes QR codes to instructional videos.

"One of the stacks we're doing in the first box is an oyster dish, so we would teach people how to open oysters, clean them and get them ready for the dish. And because people here definitely don't eat enough oysters they probably won't have an oyster knife. So we will put a beautiful oyster knife in the box as well."

The pandemic has been merciless to the restaurant industry. It is a testament to this young couple's stamina and flair that they continue to prevail.

"Normally if I am very stressed it's one of Jordan's really good days. And if Jordan's really stressed, I am OK," explains Majken. "I don't think we ever, in the seven years we've been together, have both been like, 'Oh my god, I can't take it' at the same time.

"In the beginning, I would panic. I would overthink things, I would not be able to sleep. And Jordan would be like, 'Calm down, everything's going to be fine'. Then when you had to re-invent yourself," she says, turning to Jordan, "I'm like, 'I know you can do it, you've done it before. You're amazing'."

Having each other is a huge source of comfort.

"I wouldn't like to do this alone, for sure," says Jordan.

Little did he know when he walked into Denmark's two-star Michelin restaurant Henne Kirkeby Kro on an overnight tasting visit with a fellow chef in 2014 that he would meet his future wife. Majken was not enthusiastic about serving the precocious chef coming from two-star Michelin Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

"I saw Jordan when he arrived and all the girls were, 'Oh my god, he's such a good-looking guy', and I was like, 'He's probably going to be the biggest asshole on earth, [going] from one girl to the other'. I've always been very…"

"Sceptical," says Jordan.

"Sceptical," she agrees, "when it comes to men."

"She had our table for the night," Jordan says, looking at Majken. "And Paul [Cunningham] your head chef knew that we were coming and he told you to look after us because obviously you're a pretty young lady…"

"And I'm clever as well," she says, with another wry look at the camera.

"But there wasn't really too much communication going on between both of us because obviously you're so professional when you're working and I'm kind of naturally quite shy," says Jordan. "But there was definitely a connection. You could feel it."

He invited Majken to share a bottle of Champagne when she finished work, and they talked all night.

"The thing that we connected on first, more than anything romantic, is a love of food and drinks, because my English was very limited when I served Jordan the first time," says Majken.

Only 21 back then, she would save her wages to splurge on Michelin restaurants, much to her friends' bemusement.

"So when Jordan and I were talking, we were like, 'Oh my god, I want to go there and there' and you wanted to do the same," she says, looking at her husband.

"Jordan was like, 'What about you coming over to England and visiting me?' We just really clicked on our eating."

The other thing they had in common was ambition. They decided against a relationship, fearing it might derail their career goals.

"We had even met each other's parents before we were a couple," says Majken. "We didn't see the possibilities in it at that point. And then everybody else around us was, like, 'What are you two doing? Come on!'"

A turning point came when they both took jobs at Maaemo in Oslo - Jordan in the kitchen; Majken, front of house. When Majken left to set up another restaurant with an acquaintance, "I missed having her around," says Jordan.

When he left Maaemo in 2017 - and offers flooded in from "Australia and Asia, obviously a lot in London, a few in Denmark" - the couple became a package deal.

"There was no one I trusted more than Majken to handle the front-of-house side. To get that bond with someone else is so hard to come by."

They chose to come to Lyons Estate in Ireland - a short flight to both their native homes - and where noteworthy chefs like Richard Corrigan and Clodagh McKenna previously operated.

"Ireland seems like one big town more than a country. That's the same feeling I get when I go to Cornwall and the same for you when you go to the south of Denmark," says Jordan to Majken.

She describes Irish people as "the best of the English and the Danish" and praises the vision of their investors Barry and Gerri O'Callaghan, owners of the Cliff hospitality group.

Aimsir is an "all-island restaurant" using only ingredients sourced in Ireland (minus sugar, which we don't make here any more, and wine).

When the couple moved here shortly after their engagement they spent well over a year doing their research first, criss-crossing the country to meet producers, growers, fishermen and farmers.

"I think there are only two or three counties we missed," says Jordan. "We must have gone to probably 10 different oyster farms trying to find the best oysters.

"I'd say the most memorable day out of all of them was when we went to Kelly's in Galway. We had to be there at 7.30am because of the tides. But it was a beautiful day…"

"It was a hot day," says Majken.

"The water was so blue and super still," says Jordan. "We had shorts on and we kind of waded » » up to above the knee to go out and hand-pick native oysters out of the bed."

"Tasting them in the water," says Majken, smiling.

Aimsir's initial taster nights had 18 courses of complex, exquisite food. A headline in The Irish Times asked: 'Is this the most ambitious new restaurant in Ireland?'

No pressure, so.

Do they ever row?

"We never scream and yell and slam the doors," says Majken.

"It's more the silent treatment," grins Jordan.

They got married early in this Irish adventure in the English church where Jordan's parents and grandparents had also married. It was an intercultural affair - he and his groomsmen in Cornish kilts, Majken's side introducing Danish wedding games.

"Every time I went to the bathroom, all the men in the room would run up and kiss Majken on the cheek. Anytime Majken went to the bathroom, all the women would come up and kiss me on the cheek," says Jordan.

"Then any time they clinked on their glass, we had to stand up on the chair kissing each other. And if they stamped on the floor, we had to go underneath the table kissing each other," says Majken.

This happens just a few times at a Danish wedding.

"But Jordan's friends are from England," says Majken.

"Rugby lads," sighs Jordan.

"We were up and down, up and down, up and down all the time," says Majken.

Six months later, they were up on stage at the Michelin awards ceremony, only the fourth ever Irish restaurant honoured with two stars.

"It was very, very surreal and I don't think it will ever really sink in," says Jordan. "Obviously getting that in October was a huge high and we had a very good momentum going, and then to get into a lockdown obviously kind of killed it a little bit."

Aimsir adapted with the Every Cloud takeaway food truck, its feted chef not considering himself above lobster rolls and lamb kebabs.

"We had outdoor seating at that point, in our polytunnel and outside it. And also we had the weather in the first lockdown throughout summer," says Jordan.

In the second lockdown, diners collected their food orders.

"Doing the takeaways is obviously not what we normally do. So I think doing these boxes now is just for us to kind of get ready and build back up to what we normally do."

Majken adds: "I think if you said in March when we went into the first lockdown that we're going to be in the same situation next year, a lot more people would have been, like, 'Oh my god, I'm not going to survive this'. But I think because it has been a lockdown, a little light, a lockdown, a little light, it helps you get through it."

All their energy is now trained on getting Aimsir through round three of this pandemic. They are clearly committed business people - would they like to have a family too?

"One hundred per cent," says Jordan.

"One hundred per cent," repeats Majken. "I know there's not ever the right time, but it's definitely not the right time for the next two or three years after Covid-19. There are a few things we want to do as a couple and professionally before we want to have that in our life."

She has worked with "a lot of chefs" but none as open-minded to new ideas as Jordan, or as dedicated. "He never switches off."

The admiration is mutual.

"Majken is the complete package. She literally has everything. She's very good looking and she's very, very smart. She's a lot cleverer than me," says Jordan. "She also has a way with guests like I've never seen anyone have before. She's very good at reading the situation, which is a skill you cannot teach. You're either born with it or you're not. You can literally drop her into any scenario and she would just make it better."

There is silence after this lovely endorsement. Then Jordan quips: "That's your Valentine's present!"

