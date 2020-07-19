Rachel Allen's guide to making ice-cream at home without the fuss of an ice-cream machine

As far as essential bits of kitchen kit go, an ice-cream machine is fairly low on my list of gadgets to have at home if you're stuck for space or lacking the inclination. A smooth, fruity sorbet or rich, velvety ice-cream is great at this time of the year, and happily there are many ice-cream recipes that can be whipped up without the need for a machine.

The ice-cream machine's whole purpose is to churn the ice-cream mixture, breaking up the ice crystals as it freezes, giving you a smooth result. The ice-cream recipes here rely instead on a fluffy mousse of whipped-up syrup, egg yolks (or whites) and cream, resulting in light, delicious ice-creams that I just adore. There's no need for churning, and once they're made, pop them in the freezer - next time you see them, they're good to go.

I've always been a fan of that perfect combination of rich, dark caramel and briny salt. It's sweet but with an edge, and just perfect when swirled through creamy, rich ice-cream. A family favourite in our house, this salted caramel swirl ice-cream, right, is divine on its own or scattered with anything from Maltesers to popcorn.

The coffee ice-cream recipe, below, is based on the original Ballymaloe ice-cream, one that my husband's grandmother, Myrtle Allen, was making for over 50 years and is still made at the restaurant and cookery school today. Drizzled with the Irish coffee sauce -which, by the way, keeps indefinitely in the fridge - it's such a decadent way to end a meal.

If you're looking for a deliciously fruity number, then try this strawberry ice-cream, also below. It's summer in a bowl, or on a cone.

Strawberry ice-cream

Serves 8-10

You will need:

250g fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled

Juice of 1 lemon

300ml cream

250g caster sugar

200ml water

4 large egg whites - see Tip, below

A pinch of cream of tartar

1 Put a large tub into the freezer to chill. Puree the fresh or frozen strawberries, whichever you are using, with the lemon juice in a liquidiser or food processor. Push the puree through a sieve to remove the seeds. Set aside.

2 Whip the cream until it is almost stiff but not quite. It should hold a soft peak. Set it aside.

3 Put the caster sugar and the water in a saucepan, and heat slowly, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Boil the mixture rapidly for five minutes, until it thickens and reaches the thread stage (see the salted caramel swirl ice-cream recipe). The last drops of syrup will drip off a spoon in a thread.

4 While the syrup is boiling, use an electric whisk to whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar until the mixture is stiff. Continue to whisk and gradually pour in the hot syrup in a thin stream. Keep whisking until the mixture is cool, glossy, and stiff (this will take about four or five minutes).

5 Fold in the strawberry puree and the whipped cream you set aside earlier, though don't fold them in completely - I like to leave this ice-cream slightly marbled. Put the ice-cream in a chilled bowl and cover it. Freeze it overnight or for at least four hours until it is frozen.

Rachel's top tip

Egg whites will keep for a few weeks in the fridge or they can also be frozen. To calculate how many you have, weigh 30g, 1oz or 1fl oz per egg white.

Salted caramel swirl ice-cream

Serves 8-10

For the ice-cream, you will need:

4 egg yolks

100g caster sugar

175ml water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

700ml cream

For the salted caramel swirl, you will need:

150g caster sugar or granulated sugar

75ml water

25g butter

100ml cream

A good pinch of salt

1 Put a tub with a lid or a bowl that will hold 1.5 litres of ice-cream into the freezer.

2 Next, put the egg yolks in a mixing bowl, or into the bowl of a stand mixer, and whisk them until they are light and fluffy.

3 Put the caster sugar and the water in a saucepan and place it over a medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. When the sugar has completely dissolved, increase the heat and boil the syrup until it reaches the 'thread' stage - this is about 106°C-113°C/223°F-236°F on a sugar thermometer, but you don't need to have a sugar thermometer. The mixture will look thick and syrupy and, when a metal spoon is dipped in, the last drops of the syrup will form thin threads.

4 As soon as the thread stage is reached, pour the boiling syrup in a steady stream onto the whisked egg yolks, whisking all the time. If I'm making the ice-cream using a stand mixer, I normally use a hand whisk to add the syrup, otherwise it can splash around the sides of the bowl and harden.

5 Once all the boiling syrup is whisked in, add the vanilla extract and continue to whisk until the mixture becomes a thick, creamy, white mousse and will hold a figure of eight (see Rachel Recommends, left); this will take about 8-10 minutes.

6 Put the cream in a separate bowl and whisk it until it reaches the soft-peak stage. If it's too stiff, the ice-cream will become grainy; if it's too soft, the ice-cream will separate into two layers when it is frozen.

7 Now fold the softly whipped cream into the mousse, and pour the mixture into the container you had chilling in the freezer. Cover the container and put it back in the freezer for an hour while you make the salted caramel swirl.

8 To make the salted caramel swirl, put the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you're using, the water and the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat. Stir as the mixture heats up to dissolve the sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved, turn the heat up to high and cook, uncovered, for about 6-8 minutes until the mixture turns a rich toffee colour. Do not stir the pan - although you might need to swirl the pan occasionally if you see the mixture turning golden on one side of the pan before the other. Once it is a rich golden-toffee colour, take it off the heat for a moment and stir in the cream and a pinch of salt to taste. Allow the salted caramel sauce to simmer gently on a low heat until it is dissolved and smooth, then take it off the heat and allow it to cool.

9 When the ice-cream has been in the freezer for an hour, take it out and uncover it. Drizzle the cooled salted caramel swirl over the ice-cream. Using a fork, swirl the salted caramel through the ice-cream so that it's rippled and not evenly mixed in. Place it back in the freezer until it is frozen.

Rachel recommends

When testing an egg-yolk mousse for the figure-of-eight stage, pull the whisk out of the mixture. With the mixture dripping off the whisk, draw a figure of eight over the mix in the bowl. If the figure of eight holds its mark, then the mousse is ready.

Coffee ice-cream with Irish coffee sauce

Serves 8-10

For the coffee ice-cream, you will need:

4 egg yolks

100g sugar

150ml water

700ml cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3-4 tablespoons Camp coffee essence

For the Irish coffee sauce, you will need:

175g caster sugar

75ml water

225ml strong coffee, can be cold if leftover

2-3 tablespoons Irish whiskey (optional but very good!)

1 Put a tub with a lid or a bowl that will hold 1.5 litres of ice-cream into the freezer.

2 Put the egg yolks in a bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, and whisk them until they are light and fluffy.

3 Put the sugar and the water in a saucepan on a low heat, stirring until all the sugar is dissolved. Remove the spoon, turn the heat up to high and do not stir again until the syrup reaches the thread stage, this is about 106°C-113°C/223°F-236°F on a sugar thermometer, but you don't need to have a sugar thermometer. The mixture will look thick and syrupy and, when a metal spoon is dipped in, the last drops of the syrup will form thin threads.

4 Pour this boiling syrup in a steady stream on the whisked egg yolks, whisking all the time. I use a hand whisk for this stage - if you use the electric whisk when you're adding in the syrup, it tends to splash around the sides of the bowl and the drips will harden.

5 Continue to whisk, using your electric whisk again, until the mixture fluffs up to a light mousse that will hold a figure of eight; this will take about 8-10 minutes.

6 Whip the cream in a separate bowl until it is almost stiff, but not quite. It should hold a soft peak. If it's too stiff, the ice-cream will become grainy; if it's too soft, the ice-cream will separate into two layers when it is frozen. Set aside.

7 Stir the vanilla extract and the Camp coffee essence into the egg-yolk mousse when it's ready, then fold in the softly whipped cream. Pour the ice-cream into the chilled bowl, cover it and freeze it until it is frozen, which will take at least four hours, or overnight.

8 To make the Irish coffee sauce, put the caster sugar and the water in a saucepan over a low heat. Stir the mixture until the sugar dissolves and the water comes to the boil. Remove the spoon, turn up the heat and boil the mixture rapidly, without stirring, for about 6-8 minutes until the syrup turns a rich golden caramel. Take the saucepan off the heat, add the coffee and put the saucepan back on the heat to dissolve the caramel, stirring, for a few minutes.

9 Remove the saucepan from the heat once more and add in the whiskey, if you are using it.

10 Scoop the ice-cream into a serving bowl and drizzle the Irish coffee sauce over the top.

In season: Strawberries

To make a delicious, fresh-tasting strawberry coulis for serving with ice-cream, meringues, crumbles and cakes, and in cocktails too, blend hulled strawberries with some sugar and lemon juice to taste, then push the mixture through a sieve.

