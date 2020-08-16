Rachel Allen recipes: Bowls of warmth for a new season

August can be a strange month, weather-wise. It's technically still summer but the light and the temperature start to take on an autumnal air.

While I'm not yet quite ready for the big soups and stews that September and October might require, I'm still looking for something warming to eat, though nothing too heavy.

The recipes this week are bowlfuls of deliciousness to bring you gently from summer to autumn, like a segue from salads to stews. As I put away my flip-flops for another year, I'll be cooking fewer summery suppers and more cosy, restorative food like the Keralan-style prawns in coconut broth, right. Served with a dollop of cooked rice, this South Indian-inspired dish is a meal in a bowl, with wonderfully aromatic flavours.

For a supremely light and nurturing bowlful, the summer vegetable broth, far right, is just perfect. Use the best stock that you can, preferably home-made, and add lots of chopped herbs for a clean and lean, late-summer meal.

If you grow your own aubergines, then you might have a glut of them right now. Whether you use home-grown aubergines or not, the summer aubergine soup with cumin and coriander, also far right, is a great way to use up this often underused vegetable. Make a batch and freeze it for the winter ahead to remind you of the summer's spectacular bounty.

Try making your own chicken stock or vegetable stock for soup. Make a big batch and freeze it in smaller, conveniently-sized pots.

Basil Instead of using extra-virgin olive oil, try a drizzle of fresh, vibrant basil pesto over over the summer vegetable broth. Delicious.

If you don't have a pestle and mortar or a spice grinder, you can use ready ground spices, but the flavour might be slightly less aromatic than that of freshly toasted and ground spices.

Keralan prawns in coconut broth

Expand Close Rachel Allen Prawns in Coconut Broth. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rachel Allen Prawns in Coconut Broth. Photo: Tony Gavin

Serves 6

You will need:

3 medium onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and grated or crushed

2.5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

75ml water

4 tablespoons coconut oil

500g peeled prawns

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon turmeric

6 cardamom pods

2.5cm cinnamon stick

A pinch of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons natural yoghurt

1 x 400g tin of coconut milk, well stirred

Squeeze of lemon juice

Rice, to serve

A small handful of fresh coriander leaves, to serve

1 Put the chopped onion, the grated or crushed garlic, whichever you are using, and the chopped fresh ginger into the container of a liquidiser or small food processor and blend for a few seconds. Add the 75ml of water and continue blending until the mixture is smooth. Set aside.

2 Heat 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil in a large, wide saute pan or a wok over a high heat. Add the prawns, a teaspoon of salt and the turmeric. Stir and fry for 2-3 minutes or until the prawns are just golden around the outsides. Use a slotted spoon to remove the prawns and set them aside.

3 Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to the pan or wok. When it is hot, add the cardamom pods and the cinnamon stick. Stir for about 10 seconds or until the spices just change colour, then add the onion, garlic and ginger paste you set aside earlier and the cayenne pepper. Continue to stir and fry for 3-4 minutes until the paste is light golden in colour.

4 Turn the heat down to medium and gradually stir in the natural yoghurt, a spoonful at a time. Add the prawns you set aside earlier, along with any juices, and the tinned coconut milk. Simmer gently for a further 2-3 minutes until the prawns are just cooked through.

5 Season to taste with some salt, freshly ground black pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve this dish steaming hot in deep bowls, with some cooked rice added in and some fresh coriander leaves scattered over the top.

Summer aubergine soup with cumin and coriander

Serves 4-6

You will need:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

175g chopped onions

3 cloves garlic, chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon cumin seeds - see my Top Tip, below left

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

800g aubergines, cut into 2cm pieces

1.25L chicken stock or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander

½ a lemon

A few teaspoons creme fraiche

A few fresh coriander leaves, left whole

1 Put the extra-virgin olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the chopped onions, the chopped garlic and season with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Turn the heat down to low and cover the onions and garlic with a butter wrapper or a piece of parchment paper. Place the saucepan lid on top and allow the onions to cook really slowly for 8-10 minutes until they are soft and tender. Stir every so often to ensure they don't stick and burn.

2 While the onions are cooking, put the cumin seeds and the coriander seeds in a dry frying pan over a high heat and cook them for a couple of minutes until they are toasted. Tip the toasted seeds into a pestle and mortar or an electric spice grinder and crush or grind them.

3 When the onions and garlic are cooked, add the freshly ground cumin and coriander seeds, then cook, uncovered for two minutes, stirring the mixture. Now add the aubergine pieces, season with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, cover again and cook over a low heat until the aubergine pieces have softened, about 25-30 minutes approximately.

4 Add the chicken stock or vegetable stock, whichever you're using, turn the heat up to high, bring to the boil and cook for five minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.

5 Blend the soup, then add the chopped fresh coriander. Taste for seasoning, and add some lemon juice to balance the flavours.

6 Serve straightaway, or reheat to serve. Add little blobs of creme fraiche over the top along with the whole coriander leaves.

Summer vegetable broth

Expand Close Summer vegetable broth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Summer vegetable broth

Serves 4-6

You will need:

1.2L chicken stock or vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g broad beans, fresh or frozen

100g carrot, cut into 2cm x ½ cm batons

100g courgette, cut into 2cm x ½ cm batons

4 spring onions, finely sliced

100g peas, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, tarragon or marjoram

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 Put the chicken or vegetable stock, whichever you're using, in a saucepan over a medium heat, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, and bring to a simmer.

2 Meanwhile, put another saucepan on a high heat, add water and one teaspoon of salt, and bring to the boil. Add the fresh or frozen broad beans, whichever you're using, cook them for two to three minutes, then drain them. When the beans are cool enough to handle, use your fingers to peel them and discard the skins.

3 Now add the carrot batons to the simmering stock and cook them for four minutes. Next, add the courgettes, cook them for a further four minutes, then add the finely sliced spring onions, the cooked and peeled broad beans and the fresh or frozen peas, whichever you're using.

4 Bring the broth back up to the boil, then add the chopped parsley and the chopped mint, tarragon or marjoram, whichever you're using. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

5 Divide the broth between warm bowls and drizzle over the extra-virgin olive oil, then serve.







