Rachel Allen recipes: Bowls of warmth for a new season

It’s not quite stew weather yet, but Rachel Allen has some wholesome recipes that will bring us on a tasty route into the new season ahead | Photography by Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Prawns in Coconut Broth. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Summer vegetable broth Expand

August can be a strange month, weather-wise. It's technically still summer but the light and the temperature start to take on an autumnal air.

While I'm not yet quite ready for the big soups and stews that September and October might require, I'm still looking for something warming to eat, though nothing too heavy.

The recipes this week are bowlfuls of deliciousness to bring you gently from summer to autumn, like a segue from salads to stews. As I put away my flip-flops for another year, I'll be cooking fewer summery suppers and more cosy, restorative food like the Keralan-style prawns in coconut broth, right. Served with a dollop of cooked rice, this South Indian-inspired dish is a meal in a bowl, with wonderfully aromatic flavours.