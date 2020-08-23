Rachel Allen: Put the kettle on... three tasty recipes for home-made oat cookies

Oats feature regularly in my baking. Not just because they're packed with goodness, but I love the flavour and chew that they deliver. This week is all about oat cookies, as sometimes I just have to have a pick-me-up and something delicious to dip into a cup of tea.

All of the oat cookies featured here are easily portable and ideal for a sweet snack to bring to work or school. In these recipes, I'm using rolled oats as they cook quickly, making them ideal for baking.

The cinnamon and maple oat cookies, right, bring me back to my childhood, when we used to visit family in Canada. That North American combination of cinnamon and maple syrup with oats is one of my favourites. Ginger in every single form is another well-used ingredient in my kitchen, and I love the intensity of crystallised ginger which is mellowed perfectly by the buttery oats in the oat and ginger cookie recipe, far right.

And who doesn't love a chocolate chip cookie, also far right? These ones feel almost healthy with the addition of oats. Make them teeny-tiny, or unapologetically large, and enjoy every bite.

Rachel recommends

When baking any of these cookie recipies I recommend taking the tray of cookies out of the oven just before they're cooked as they'll continue cooking while they sit in the tray. Depending on your oven, they might bake unevenly, so be prepared to watch them closely!

Oat and ginger cookies

Makes about 20-30

You will need:

200g soft butter

100g caster sugar

150g rolled oats

75g crystallised ginger, finely chopped

75g plain flour

¼ teaspoon bread soda

1 Preheat oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

2 Put the soft butter in a bowl and beat it until it is very soft. Add the caster sugar and beat again until the mixture is light and fluffy.

3 Add the rolled oats and the finely chopped crystallised ginger, then sift in the plain flour and the bread soda.

4 Take pieces of the dough (use teaspoonfuls of dough for small cookies and tablespoonfuls of dough for large cookies) and use the palm of your hand to roll them into balls. Place the dough balls on baking trays lined with parchment paper, spacing them slightly apart, as they will spread a little.

5 Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until they are golden and a bit cracked on top. Allow them to cool for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cinnamon and maple oat cookies

Makes about 24 cookies

You will need:

100g butter

100ml maple syrup

125g flour

¼ teaspoon bread soda

125g caster sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

150g rolled oats

1 egg

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

2 Put the butter and the maple syrup in a saucepan, and place it on a medium heat. Stir together until the butter has melted, then set the saucepan aside and allow the contents to cool slightly.

3 Sift the flour and the bread soda into a mixing bowl, then stir in the caster sugar, the ground cinnamon and the rolled oats.

4 Mix the egg with the butter and maple syrup mixture you set aside earlier, then add to the dry ingredients in the mixing bowl and combine to form a soft, sticky dough.

5 Form balls of dough about the size of a walnut and place them, spaced apart, on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes until they have spread out and are just dry to the touch. Once the cookies are out of the oven, allow them to sit on the tray for a few minutes to set before transferring them to a wire rack to cool.

Chocolate chip oat cookies

Makes about 20

You will need:

•110g soft butter

•50g dark brown sugar

• 50g caster sugar

•1 egg

•1 teaspoon vanilla extract

•150g self-raising flour

•75g rolled oats

•Pinch of salt

•150g chocolate chips (dark, milk or white or a mixture)

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4

2 In a bowl, cream the soft butter well, then add the dark brown sugar and the caster sugar and beat well to mix everything together. Add the egg and the vanilla extract, and beat well again.

3 Stir in the self-raising flour, the rolled oats and the pinch of salt, then mix in the chocolate chips and stir in well.

4 Use teaspoonfuls of dough for small cookies and tablespoonfuls of dough for large cookies, and form the dough into balls. Place them, spaced apart, on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, and flatten the balls slightly. Bake the cookies in batches (or if you are cooking them in a fan oven, cook a few trays at once) for about 12-15 minutes until they are lightly golden.

5 Remove the tray from the oven. Cool the cookies on the baking tray for 2-3 minutes, then carefully transfer them to a cooling rack.

In season: Berries

Expand Close Berries / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Berries

These cookies are all great as they are, but you could try sandwiching two together with buttercream icing or some seasonal berries and cream.

Photography by Tony Gavin

Sunday Indo Life Magazine