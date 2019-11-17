Rachel Allen: 'Nothing has the power to restore like a bowl of piping hot soup'

The spicy chorizo and chickpea soup, below, is one of my go-to soups, and I almost always have all the ingredients for it in my kitchen. Tins of tomatoes and chickpeas are ever-present store-cupboard standbys, while chorizo is one of my favourite ingredients for adding a delicious kick to everything from soups to stews, salads and sandwiches.

The red lentil soup with cumin and coriander, far right, is simple, uncomplicated and uncompromisingly delicious. The humble red lentil has so much flavour, and loves the zing of lemon juice and the warmth of cumin and coriander. Sometimes I like it in a rough, soupy-dal style, and sometimes I blend it for a smooth bowlful of deliciousness.

The carrot, ginger and coconut soup, also far right, is, like the others here, another great soup for the freezer, and it's super-speedy to make. The warm spiciness of the ginger combines so well with the naturally sweet carrots, which are grated in this recipe so that they cook quickly, keeping all their great flavour and vibrant colour.

Carrot, ginger and coconut soup

Serves 8

You will need:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 onions, peeled and chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

800g carrots, peeled and grated

2 tablespoons peeled and finely chopped root ginger

750ml chicken stock or vegetable stock

1 x 400g tin of coconut milk

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Put the coconut oil into a large saucepan on a low-to-medium heat and when it is warm, add the chopped onions and the finely chopped garlic. Cover the saucepan with a lid, and cook the vegetables gently for eight minutes, or until they are softened but not browned.

2 Stir in the grated carrots and the finely chopped root ginger, then cover the saucepan again with the lid and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened.

3 Pour in the chicken stock or the vegetable stock, whichever you're using, and the tinned coconut milk. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add in the chopped fresh coriander. Now liquidise the soup in a blender, or use a hand-held stick blender, then place the saucepan back on the hob and heat the soup through again. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Spicy chorizo and chickpea soup

Spicy chorizo and chickpea soup

Serves 4-6

You will need:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

125g chorizo, peeled and finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

A big pinch of sugar

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained

750ml vegetable stock or chicken stock

250g spinach, destalked and finely chopped

Juice of half a lemon

1 Put the extra-virgin olive oil in a saucepan with the finely chopped chorizo. Place the saucepan on a low-to-medium heat and cook the chorizo, uncovered, for 2-3 minutes until it releases its rich, amber-coloured oils.

2 Add to the pot, the finely chopped onion, the finely chopped celery, the finely chopped garlic, and some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, and continue to cook on a gentle heat, now with the lid on, until the vegetables are soft but not coloured - about 10 minutes.

3 Now pour in the tinned tomatoes and all of their juice, a good pinch of sugar, the drained tinned chickpeas and the vegetable stock or the chicken stock, whichever you are using. Simmer for 15-20 minutes to allow the tomatoes to soften completely and the flavours to mingle.

4 Now add the finely chopped spinach to the simmering soup and let it cook, uncovered, for a couple of minutes, until it is wilted. Season with some more sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then taste, and add some lemon juice if necessary. Serve in deep warm bowls.

Red lentil soup with cumin and coriander

Serves 4

You will need:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed or finely grated

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

150g red lentils

1L vegetable stock or chicken stock

Juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander or fresh parsley

1 Put the olive oil into a saucepan on a medium heat, add the finely chopped onion and the crushed or finely grated garlic, whichever you are using, and season with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook, uncovered for about 8-10 minutes, until the vegetables are slightly golden around the edges.

2 Add the ground cumin seeds, the ground coriander seeds, and the red lentils to the pot, and stir over the heat for one minute, then pour in the chicken stock or the vegetable stock, whichever you're using. Bring to the boil, and simmer for 10-12 minutes until the lentils have completely softened.

Remove the pot from the heat and add in the lemon juice, and the chopped fresh coriander or the chopped fresh parsley, whichever you're using. Taste the soup and add more sea salt if necessary. Blend the soup if you wish - sometimes I do, and sometimes I don't.

3 Serve the soup in warm bowls or mugs.

Rachel recommends

If you want to cook the chickpeas from scratch in the spicy chorizo and chickpea soup recipe, then soak 120g of dried chickpeas in plenty of cold water for five hours, or overnight. Drain them, cover them in fresh cold water and boil them until they are tender - about 45 minutes.

In season: Kale

If you want to use kale instead of the spinach in the spicy chorizo and chickpea soup, then destalk the kale and cook it in the soup for three to four minutes.

Rachel's top tip

Use a potato peeler to peel the outer layer from any large celery stalks, removing the tough, fibrous strands.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine