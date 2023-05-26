Perfect picnics: 30 places for a unique al fresco feast
From dining on fresh lobster by the Flaggy Shore to tucking into a Middle Eastern feast in a Waterford cove, Aoife Carrigy has paired the best gourmet takeaways with the perfect picnic spot
Aoife Carrigy
The chew: Doolin Inn offers packed lunches for pre-order, or, even better, a very reasonably priced Hiker’s Picnic in a returnable rucksack packed with fleece blanket and flask plus cold cut meats, local cheeses, salads and pickle, and homemade treacle bread.