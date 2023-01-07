Our pick of the best low and no-alcohol for mindful drinking

There’s an old quip that one sure way to save money is to never do a wine-appreciation course: the more you learn to like the good stuff, the harder it is to drink the cheap stuff. One way to sidestep this conundrum is to drink better, but less. Mindful drinking can take many forms, and reducing our mindless drinking, such as skipping that habitual glass of TV wine, can free us to spend more on better beverages.

While there are problematic aspects of the binge-deny cycle that Dry January plays into, the new year does offer a handy invitation to take stock of our habits and take strength from others reducing their alcohol intake. Revenue data shows that alcohol consumption in Ireland is down one-third since 2001. Research commissioned by Drinks Industry Ireland showed that many younger Gen Z people in Ireland now centre their social occasions around conviviality rather than alcohol, which plays more of a supporting than a central role.

Add the many other reasons we might seek booze-free alternatives — maybe you’re driving, or pregnant, or have a busy week, or just fancy a break — and it’s no surprise that the breadth of non-alcoholic options has been growing rapidly. The quality is improving too, if slowly, and each new year brings better choices.

Today’s round-up includes Hollow Leg, a new range of de-alcoholised wine developed by Galician winemaker Pablo Martinez with Irish backing from restaurateur Jamie O’Toole (Featherblade, Mister S) and wine importers Ronan Farrell and Richie Byrne of WineLab, specialists in wine on tap and other innovations.

Each of the four wines in this organic range is notably clean-tasting with none of the off-notes common to de-alcoholised wine (sour dishcloths, anyone?). Because Hollow Leg wines don’t rely on sugar to rebuild body lost with de-alcoholisation but do so with elements natural to grapes and winemaking, they also have considerably less residual sugar than most, at just 0.17g per 100ml compared to the typical 3-5g.

Another Irish collective leading booze-free innovations, The Virgin Mary Bar in Dublin now has franchisee bars in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, and an online shop with an extensive range of non-alcoholic spirits, beers, wines, tonics and kefirs. Among some of the highlights here today are several functional ‘adaptogenic’ beverages featured in their unique mood-boosting cocktail list, created by TVM beverage director Alex Morrell for their Capel Street bar.

Of course, you could always play the long game and invest in a wine-appreciation course. The four-week course (from January 16) led by sommelier Niall Flynn in Galway’s Éan wine bar would make a great place to start.

Wine of the week

Hollow Leg Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé, Galicia, Spain

0.5pc, €15

Delicate in colour and character with clean and light aromas of summer berries, drinking very tangy but balanced by a creamy, broad-textured finish, this is moreish and food-friendly. Think canapés and sashimi to picnics and pastas. An excellent addition to the alcohol-free wine offering, as is the rest of the range, which includes one of the best N/A reds going and a lively spritzed Albariño.

Deveney’s, Neighbourhood Wines, Pete’s Provisions, The Vintry, Blackrock Cellar, Jus de Vine, 64 Wine, Grapevine, Redmonds, Higgins, Swans (Naas), Lennox Street Grocer, Clontarf Wines, drinkhollowleg.com

Fungtn Shiitake Dark Lager

0.5pc, €4 (33cl)

This London brewer of low-alcohol beer uses trace amounts of myco-adaptogens (mushrooms believed to have health benefits). Try the bitter-sweet and umami notes of this dark lager with roasts and stews, or the tropical and zesty notes of their Reishi Citra Hop with fish and chips.

thevirginmarybar.com

Three Spirit Social Elixir

0pc, €34

An alcohol-free alt-spirit you can actually sip straight over ice, or with just a slice of orange and splash of soda, this offers a bold, complex build on its herbal-umami base of yerba maté, damiana and lion’s mane mushroom, with dark, earthy spices. One of a range of three: whiskey drinkers might like The Nightcap’s mellow maple notes and spicy kick.

thevirginmarybar.com

Dot Brew Loose Session IPA, Dublin

3.5pc, €3.30 (44cl)

If you want to reduce your alcohol intake in a more subtle way, this gorgeously balanced brew has considerably lower alcohol than most IPAs, with no less juicy character. Or for something even lighter, try the crisp Kinnegar Low Tide Low Alcohol Pale Ale, at just 1pc ABV.

Selected independents including Martins, Sweeney’s D3, beercloud.ie, yardsandcrafts.ie

Wild Life Botanicals Nude

0.5pc, €18

Approach with an open mind: this “ultra-low-alcohol sparkling wine infused with an uplifting elixir of vitamins, minerals, and active botanicals” (lemon balm, rosemary, damiana, ashwagandha) comes on heavy with candied melon, pineapple and minty herbaceousness, but its refreshing balance called me back for more.

thevirginmarybar.com