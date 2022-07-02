| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Our céad míle fáilte is fading very fast’ – How staff shortages are bringing our hospitality industry to its knees

This summer, many hotels, restaurants and hospitality businesses across the country are faced with cutting back opening hours and bookings due to a dire shortage of staff. However, industry leaders are vowing to soldier on with passion, teamwork and resilience

Máire and Paul Flynn, of The Tannery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Picture by Patrick Browne Expand
Ciaran Fitzgerald of the Blue Haven Collection Expand
Niall Rochford, General Manager at Ashford Castle Expand
Anthony Gray, former president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, chair of Sligo Tourism and owner of Sligo restaurants Hooked and Eala Bhán Expand
Patricia Roberts of No.1 Pery Square in Limerick Expand
Stephen Belton is managing director of the Garryvoe and Bayview hotels, as well as being chairman of the Original Irish Hotels group. Expand

Close

Máire and Paul Flynn, of The Tannery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Picture by Patrick Browne

Máire and Paul Flynn, of The Tannery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Picture by Patrick Browne

Ciaran Fitzgerald of the Blue Haven Collection

Ciaran Fitzgerald of the Blue Haven Collection

Niall Rochford, General Manager at Ashford Castle

Niall Rochford, General Manager at Ashford Castle

Anthony Gray, former president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, chair of Sligo Tourism and owner of Sligo restaurants Hooked and Eala Bhán

Anthony Gray, former president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, chair of Sligo Tourism and owner of Sligo restaurants Hooked and Eala Bhán

Patricia Roberts of No.1 Pery Square in Limerick

Patricia Roberts of No.1 Pery Square in Limerick

Stephen Belton is managing director of the Garryvoe and Bayview hotels, as well as being chairman of the Original Irish Hotels group.

Stephen Belton is managing director of the Garryvoe and Bayview hotels, as well as being chairman of the Original Irish Hotels group.

/

Máire and Paul Flynn, of The Tannery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Picture by Patrick Browne

Lucinda O’Sullivan Twitter

Máire and Paul Flynn, of The Tannery in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, tweeted recently: “In our 25 years in business we’ve never gone through such a staffing crisis. Thank goodness for TY students (paid) who kept us afloat this spring. Absolutely no waiting staff available.”

Riba, the popular restaurant in the Dublin suburb of Stillorgan, posted that they, being in the industry, had always made Mondays their own “going out” night for dinner, a glass of wine and so on. However, “it’s been difficult to find somewhere to go on a Monday of late. So, we’ve decided it’s time to help fill that gap and we’re now open on Mondays for dinner.” With so many restaurants struggling for staff, they’ve found a gap in the market to fill their restaurant, on what would previously have been the quietest night of the week.

Most Watched

Privacy