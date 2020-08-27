Old-school ambience and a welcoming vibe - has Bewley’s got its mojo back?

Depending on your point of view, the reopening of the Bewley’s mothership on Grafton Street in the middle of a pandemic can be likened either to a phoenix rising from the ashes … or to yet another stand by the Voldemort of the Irish hospitality industry.

I haven’t always been kind about Bewley’s in recent years - my review last summer found plenty of fault - but maybe tough times have softened the heart of this old critic, because when I dropped in earlier today to see this latest incarnation, I found a charm about the place that I thought was gone forever.

Most Dubliners have a soft spot for Bewley’s. Mine derives from when I was a law student in Trinity and the staff - including the legendary Kathleen ‘Tattens’ Toomey - used to allow me and my pals to spend hours occupying prime tables even though we spent very little money and trimmed the cakes that were placed on each table with scant regard for hygiene or, indeed, property rights.

If I was able to transport myself back in time I might find the air quality hard to handle - a permanent fog of smoke filled the room - but the atmosphere would make up for it.

And there was something of that old ambience when I visited today.

First, though, a word of warning: the new outward-opening automatic doors at the entrance are alarming - be careful, lest the souvenir of your visit be a black eye or broken nose.

Inside, there’s a pianist tinkling away and a fire blazing. It is rather hot for August, even though the rain is lashing down outside. My daughter says she feels as if she is in a Christmas ad, and certainly if John Lewis were Irish, Bewley’s is where it might shoot its 2021 Christmas tearjerker, perhaps featuring old friends who haven’t seen each other in yonks meeting up now that there’s a vaccine and Covid is a distant memory.

The staff are loveliness personified. The management of social distancing in the queue may take a little while to settle down, but they are making a decent fist of it. At the top of the queue we meet Lana, who tells us she is delighted to be back at work.

“We baked for the first time yesterday and it was just so lovely,” she said. “I ate at least four almond buns, I just couldn’t stop myself.”

Behind us Col Campbell, the boss, is working the queue and I am hoping that he doesn’t make it as far as us, because if he were to recognise me behind my mask he might have me thrown out after what I’ve written about the place in the past. I see his father, Paddy Campbell, the big boss, is around too, as are his sculptures. I look the other way and try not to catch his eye. I haven’t been kind about those sculptures either.

In the café, things are a little different. The dispiriting selection of pre-prepared open sandwiches - tartines, Bewley’s called them - is gone, as is the incoherent hotch-potch of a menu that tried to be all things to all-comers.

In their place and on the splendid dessert trolley are buns. Buns and more buns. Shiny, gorgeous-looking, glazed cherry buns and sticky almond ones. And tarts, strawberry ones and what look to be lemon meringue ones. What’s more, because this is opening day, they are all free.

I think that Bewley’s may have got its mojo back.

The delightful young man who brings us to our table tells us that there is no hot or savoury food for the moment, but that there are plans to re-introduce it soon. I’m not sure that this is a good idea, because things look pretty good just the way they are today, with the food offering limited to buns.

I hope, though, when the offering expands, Bewley’s will keep things simple: a great Irish breakfast showcasing wonderful Irish ingredients, a couple of sandwiches on good bread, a hearty soup, a delicious stew and plates of Irish farmhouses cheese, smoked fish and charcuterie are all that’s needed to make Bewley’s the showcase for Irish food that it should be.

And the buns of course, the buns are not going anywhere.

