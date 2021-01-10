Obituary: Albert Roux

Albert Roux, the chef, who has died aged 85, championed the cause of excellence in restaurant cooking for half a century.

With his brother Michel, Roux was responsible for elevating France's reputation for food, which, when the pair of them left their native shores in 1967, was nothing short of abysmal.

The restaurant which would become synonymous with the name of Albert Roux was Le Gavroche in London. It was the first UK restaurant to gain a Michelin star, in 1974, and the first to win three, in 1982.

The second restaurant to achieve this distinction, which it maintains to this day, was The Waterside Inn at Bray in Berkshire, founded by both brothers but later run solely by Michel, who died earlier in 2020.

Le Gavroche held on to all its stars until 1993, when it lost one. Albert had handed the reins to his son Michel in 1991, but the latest Michelin Guide warmly praises the soufflé Suissesse, a signature dish from Albert's era.

The achievement of Albert Roux and his family in the domain of sophisticated restaurant cooking extended to his grand-daughter Emily, co-owner of Caractère in Notting Hill. It was carried on in establishments including Roux at Parliament Square and the Langham Hotel's Roux at the Landau, while in Scotland, Chez Roux opened at Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane in 2014.

The Roux culinary empire experimented with cheaper restaurants - one was called Gavvers - as well as with shops, food products and private catering services.

Another Roux flagship was Boucherie Lamartine, London's most upmarket combined butcher's, patisserie and grocer, in Pimlico.

Stout and terrier-like in comparison with his suave brother, Albert had a strong head for business, and it was usually he rather than Michel who negotiated deals for the Roux empire. Even after his notional retirement in the early 1990s, he was retained as a consultant by airlines and hotels all over the world.

Albert took to television like duck a l'orange. At Home With the Roux Brothers saw him squabbling affectionately with brother Michel, relishing the role of the cuddly, cheeky Frenchman.

In reality he was an exacting taskmaster who insisted on perfection - and sometimes, it seemed, a little more. When running the kitchens at Le Gavroche he was known to stand with a plate that was ready for service, counting down from 10. If the right waiter had not collected the plate by the time he got to zero, he would let go, and a soufflé would go crashing to the ground.

This refusal to accept any-thing less than the best enabled the family to pioneer a revolution in the standards of raw materials available to restaurateurs.

From the start they refused to accept the stale fish, bruised fruit and poorly butchered meat which other restaurateurs allowed. Instead they chose a handful of suppliers and set out to re-educate them.

Despite his harsh kitchen regime Roux was respected by all, and loved by many, who worked under him.

Perhaps his greatest contribution to cooking was that he impressed on a new generation of young chefs - including Marco Pierre White, Pierre Koffmann, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing - his own impossibly high standards and unmatched knowledge. They in turn are now passing on the philosophy of excellence to their sous chefs.

Albert Roux was born at Semur-en-Brionnais, Burgundy, on October 8, 1935, the son of a pork butcher who left Albert's mother on her own to look after him, his sister and his younger brother. To help support the family, Albert left school at 14 and took up an apprenticeship with a patissier.

At 17 he married his childhood sweetheart, Monique, having considered a vocation to the priesthood - an ambition which, as he explained many years later, was wholly unrealistic: "I would have made a very bad priest, because I am - was - a philanderer. And imagining myself visiting a nunnery… that would have been bad."

His second wife Cheryl only agreed to marry him, she said, when he had "unloaded" his other seven companions: "I would not be part of his harem." But that marriage foundered, as gossip columns reported, after an involvement with a cloakroom attendant roughly half Albert Roux's age.

He left France for the first time in 1952, and worked in the kitchen for Nancy Astor, and then in the French Embassy in London.

He served in the French army in the Algerian war from 1955, returning to England in 1957. He became private chef to Major Peter Cazalet, at whose dining table the Queen Mother, whose horses he trained, was a frequent guest.

Albert opened Le Gavroche ("the street urchin") with Michel in Lower Sloane Street in the spring of 1967, backed by his former boss's son, Edward Cazalet, along with Michael von Clemm, Jacob Rothschild and other enthusiasts. Ava Gardner and Charlie Chaplin attended the opening buffet.

In 1984 the brothers published their first great work of gastronomy. Called New Classic Cuisine, it was one of the first cookbooks to make the highest echelon of modern restaurant cookery comprehensible to ambitious home cooks.

Albert Roux was thrice married. With his first wife Monique he had a son, Michel, now the chef patron of Le Gavroche, and a daughter, Danielle, an English teacher. The marriage was dissolved in 2001. In 2006, he married Cheryl Smith, a Zimbabwean businesswoman. In 2016 that marriage ended in divorce.

He is survived by his third wife Maria Rodrigues, whom he married in 2018, and by his children.

