Neven Maguire: ‘People say to me, “You’re eating too much of your own food”... they don’t realise it’s not the nicest thing to hear’

He may not have a dark side but Neven Maguire surprised many of us in lockdown with his passion for dance music. As he launches his new cookbook, the Cavan man looks back at his early years cheffing, talks about his business losing €2m during Covid and opens up about dealing with comments about his weight

Chef Neven Maguire at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Photograph: Frank McGrath Expand
Neven with his mother, Vera Expand
Neven at Stauntons on the Green. Photograph: Frank McGrath Expand
Neven and his wife, Amelda. Photograph: David Conachy Expand
Neven with his mother, Vera

Neven with his mother, Vera

Neven at Stauntons on the Green. Photograph: Frank McGrath

Neven at Stauntons on the Green. Photograph: Frank McGrath

Neven and his wife, Amelda. Photograph: David Conachy

Neven and his wife, Amelda. Photograph: David Conachy

Donal Lynch Twitter

Never let it be said that Neven Maguire isn’t down with the kids. He might wearily note that people think of him as “the Daniel O’Donnell of cooking” but there’s an unlikely streak of hipness beneath the avuncular cheeriness and homespun wisdom. A nation wondered if it really, truly knew anyone at all as the Cavan man revealed himself to be a closet DJ recently; he dusted off his old decks and spent much of lockdown reconnecting with his passion for dance music.

His hair, when he meets Weekend, now has flecks of blond in the tips — “trying to be young”, he laughs shyly. But while he may have his finger more closely on the pulse of social media and pop culture than his reputation would suggest, in other ways, the Neven you see is very much the Neven you get. Weekend tries in vain to render some salty goodness from the affable Cavan man but the results are always as sweet as molasses. There are no off-camera Gordon Ramsay-esque tantrums to savour, he assures me. “Why do people always think that there must be another side to me?” he asks with a smile. “I love being nice to people. I’ve seen the not-nice side of chefs and I made a promise to myself I’d never be like that. We all have good and bad days but it’s how you manage things. I’m the same with you as I am in the kitchen or in private.”

Thankfully, one aspect of modern food he hasn’t embraced is the scourge of calorie-counting. “Sugar isn’t the enemy — it’s about baking from scratch and everything in moderation,” he says. Is this [the food in his new cookbook] healthy food? I’d say it’s good food and we all need treats in our lives especially after the year we have been through.” He jokes that he’s “had the Covid stone” for “the past 10 years” and says weight issues have “always been a challenge” for him.

