My secret sauce: 12 chefs share their magic ingredient

Gráinne Mullins, Grá Chocolates

I am always cooking quick and easy dinners for myself, but I want them to pack a punch. Asian-inspired dishes are often my go-to, and I have a huge appreciation for fish sauce. On Twitter last year, there was a thread of people talking about how they can never get through a bottle of fish sauce, but I use it in almost all of my meals. It is fantastic in stir-fries, it is delicious if a few drops are added to a tomato sauce, or even on top of fried eggs (as per Kwanghi Chan’s recommendation). It’s a game-changer and will elevate any dish. It functions more like salt, and brings a deeper, savoury, umami punch to whatever it’s splashed into. It may smell pungent, but please don’t let that put you off.

Yuzu

Niall Sabongi, Saltwater Grocery

I first came across yuzu years ago through David Chang. It’s known as Japanese grapefruit, but it has a much more rounded tone compared to typical citrus fruits. It just highlights things in a different way and it’s delicious with everything from chocolate to seafood. Forget about pairing chocolate with orange; chocolate and yuzu together is stunning. And yuzu aioli is gorgeous with crab, prawns, or lobster rolls. I don’t use a lot of lemon with my seafood because I find it can be overpowering, but yuzu has a smoother, more robust flavour. You can also get yuzu candied peel, which we use in Saltwater as a garnish on raw salmon and, again, it just hits differently.

Aged balsamic vinegar

Kevin Thornton, Kevin Thornton’s Kooks

A big favourite in our house is Toons Bridge Dairy and The Real Olive Company’s 12-year-old aged balsamic vinegar. It’s absolutely delicious drizzled over poached eggs, fresh salad leaves, homemade pasta, or homemade pizza. We are never without a bottle, and the whole family loves it.

Milled seaweed

JP McMahon, Aniar, Cava Bodega and Tartare

I love using milled seaweed to add an extra umami hit to dishes, both savoury and sweet. In Tartare, our café and wine bar, we add it to croissants, brownies, soups and stews. I discovered it about eight years ago and usually get it from Wild Irish Seaweeds, who are based in Co Clare. Seaweed can be used instead of pepper to enrich sauces and grilled meats.

Lao Gan Ma crispy chilli oil

Richie Castillo, Bahay

I first discovered Lao Gan Ma by chance. I was having a browse in Asia Market and came across this jazzy-looking jar of chilli oil, and that was the beginning of a long and tasty relationship! It’s my go-to seasoning as it’s got a bit of everything — heat from the chillies, sweetness, saltiness, umami from the shiitakes, and it’s even got Sichuan peppercorns, which give a spicy, fruity note with the lingering feeling of numbness in your mouth. Lao Gan Ma is great on eggs, rice, and it’s really great as a seasoning for stir-fried veg. My favourite is green beans. You can find this at most Asian stores, and there’s a couple of different varieties — my go-to is the one with shiitake mushrooms.

Chipotles in adobo sauce

Lily Ramirez-Foran, Picado

Chipotles in adobo sauce are the one Mexican ingredient that I cannot be without in my fridge. They are a mixture of jalapeno and serrano chillies that have been dried and smoked, then cooked in a tomato sauce with ancho chillies, white-wine vinegar, onion, garlic, and other spices. The end result is a soft, rehydrated chilli in this thick, smoky and spicy sauce. There is wonderful heat in the chillies, but also smokiness and a wonderful depth of flavour in them. Mash a bit into your ketchup for a fab dip for your chips or a great quick BBQ rub for chicken or pork. The thick sauce is just as flavoursome as the chillies, and it will enhance any dish you cook.

Extra-virgin olive oil

Sandy Wyer, Forest Avenue restaurant, Little Forest and Dublin Oat

My secret sauce would be a very good extra-virgin olive oil. It needs to be good quality, which means spending a bit more money. My mother would be considered a woman who is thrifty (she used to try and haggle with the girls at Macy’s). But she would always spend a bit extra on a good-quality extra-virgin olive oil. It is essential for finishing dishes such as salads. It can be used as a warm sauce with tomato and capers to finish a pasta dish or fish. I use it on cheeses such as feta or burrata. I serve it just with warm bread. It is wonderful in desserts, olive-oil cake, and vanilla ice cream finished with a small drop and some sea salt. There are so many different flavours when it comes to olive oil. There are spicy and peppery oils, green and slightly sweet, round and robust... There are people who taste olive oils for a living, just like people taste wine. It comes from so many different regions: Italy, Spain, Greece etc. It is the one sauce I could not live without, and it does so much for so many dishes.

Zhug

Nicola Crowley, Mezze, Tramore, Co Waterford

Zhug is hands-down our go-to for adding a bit of oomph to our dishes. Easy to whizz up, this Yemeni hot sauce is a staple in our house and in our deli. I’ve had it with many a street food and restaurant dish when living in Israel, and it was clear we needed it as part of our menu when we opened our deli. We serve it alongside mezze, with falafel, in sandwiches, and, at home, we mix it with mayo for the ultimate chip dip. It’s made from a handful of ingredients (fresh coriander, chillies, garlic, oil, cumin and seasoning), and keeps in the fridge for weeks, so it’s always on hand when we need it. The recipe for our zhug can be found on our website (mezze.ie) and in our cookbook, which is launching in June.

Lime pickle

Sunil Ghai, Pickle, Tiffin, Street by Sunil

When we opened Street by Sunil in Clonskeagh, Dublin, we introduced fish curry, in which I use lime pickle. That dish has become so popular. Lime pickle enhances everything. It mostly goes with seafood, but it also goes with chicken and even a chickpea curry. The lime pickle I use has been aged for five or six years. When I opened Pickle in 2016, I made two batches, and I still have them now. I also get some from my family when I go home and bring it back to Ireland. My own lime pickle has lots of umami flavour. There is sweetness from the jaggery, and the bitterness comes from the spices like carom seeds and black pepper. We use black salt to enhance the flavour and then the lime has its own sourness.

Gherkins

Aishling Moore, Goldie

Gherkins are an ingredient I use every day, in Goldie and at home. A humble yet piquant cheeky little weapon that adds brininess and sweetness to so many dishes. They can make the saddest of sandwiches sing. Whether it’s a cornichon on a Gilda or diced in our crème fraîche tartare, it would all feel felonious without them. They are the secret ingredient in our Café de Paris butter; we use them to make our house ketchup. A staunch friend to all things deep fried, but works incredibly well with vegetables. Roast some beetroots in the skin until cooked, dress warm with sherry vinegar, olive oil, lots of diced gherkin and fresh parsley.

Salsa verde

Kim Young, Misunderstood Heron, Leenaun, Co Galway

Salsa verde is our go-to alongside meats or chicken. It’s a sauce with loads of flavour and a big all-rounder for us. We often have it on the table when we’re having a meal. Depending on what herbs we have, we finely chop them up and add capers, anchovies and olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. At the moment, we have loads of oregano, so we’re using that with a little bit of parsley to cut through it. For a more Mexican salsa verde, we’d use lots of coriander. Fiery rocket works really well, too.

Fermented hot sauce

William Murray and James Kavanagh, Currabinny

This is the ultimate hot sauce, to be used with a little caution as, yes, it is very hot, but the contrast of zing from the fermenting process and the vinegar makes it addictive, even as it’s burning your tongue. This is a sauce that will feature regularly in our upcoming Currabinny food truck, which will be serving seasonal sandwiches and hot pots. The oil will mellow it out a good bit and give it a smoothness, so don’t be too frightened. We use this on absolutely everything: fried rice, eggs, grilled meat and vegetables, toast, bloody Marys and salad dressings. This is a hot sauce for all occasions. Achiote is a Mexican ingredient and is the crushed seeds of a particular plant. It is usually in the form of a paste and is available from specialist stores. If you cannot find achiote, just leave it out.

Ingredients:

⬤ 2 garlic cloves ⬤ 400g fresh red chillies ⬤ 50g dried red chillies ⬤ 3 tbsp of sea salt ⬤ 3 tbsp sugar ⬤ 3 tbsp of achiote ⬤ 2 tsp smoked paprika ⬤ 250ml rapeseed oil ⬤ 180ml cider vinegar

Method:

Crush the garlic, slice the chillies (fresh and dried), and place in a food processor with the salt and sugar. Blitz until well macerated and transfer to a pint-sized glass jar, pressing the chillies down until they are submerged in their own liquid. Cover the jar with a cheesecloth and secure with a rubber band. Place the jar in a cool, dark place for between 2 and 5 days. The liquid will ferment and form bubbles in this time and also a slightly sour smell. Heat the achiote in a small pan with the paprika and rapeseed oil until lightly simmering. Cool the oil and strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl to remove the achiote. Pour the fermented chillies into a food processor along with the achiote oil and cider vinegar and blitz until very smooth. Pour into a sterilised sealable bottle and keep in the fridge. The fermented hot sauce, when opened, should keep in the fridge for 3-4 weeks.

Lemon

Katie Quinn, katiequinnfood.com

I just did a cooking course, and after the last class, one of the students counted how many lemons I had put into all the recipes, and it was 20, which is a lot over the space of eight recipes. So I think I'm going through a lemon phase at the moment. A squeeze of lemon — or any kind of acidity — will level things. It cuts through a sauce that has become too sugary, but a lot of people will add salt at that stage, and that's not what it needs. Lemon and acid bring this brightness and open up a load of flavour that wouldn't have been there before.