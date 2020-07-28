Movable feast: Food trucks the dining-out trend of the summer

In the movie Chef, John Favreau plays Carl Casper, worn down by restaurant owner Dustin Hoffman's insistence that he stick to the same tried and tested dishes rather than give free rein to his culinary creativity. After a bad review and a social media rant against the offending critic goes viral, Casper quits the restaurant, opens a food truck serving authentic Cuban dishes and rediscovers his passion for cooking.

Customers line up down the street; the truck is a huge hit. Six months later, he has opened a new restaurant where his uncompromising food garners glowing reviews.

There can be few chefs working in stressful restaurant kitchens who haven't fantasised about something similar. And now, with restaurants, particularly in our city centres, struggling to attract customers and a reluctance on the part of many to eat indoors, it seems this might be the year that food trucks finally come into their own in Ireland.

The movement began in LA with the Mexican food trucks that drove to construction sites to feed the workers. It's now an intrinsic part of that city's food identity. But aside from festivals and some farmers' markets, we don't have much of a culture of street food in Ireland. The reluctance of local authorities to allow food trucks to use the public realm is largely to blame.

Expand Close A taco from La Cocina Cuevas. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A taco from La Cocina Cuevas. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Now, with street food yards such as EatYard in Dublin and Phoenix in Waterford, and experiments around pedestrianisation being rolled out up and down the country, there is a glimmer of hope that this could result in a more flexible approach.

Jeremy Cuevas sorted the problem of finding somewhere to park up by positioning his La Cocina Cuevas Mexican food truck outside his home, an old dairy farm in The Naul in North County Dublin. Business has boomed during lockdown, with customers turning up at pre-booked drive-through collection times every 10 minutes each weekend.

"I grew up in Lodi, California, where my grandmother, Elodia, ran a restaurant called La Cocina Cuevas," he says. "She and her husband came to America from Guadalajara in the 60s on the Bracero programme for migrant labour. She gave me a great foundation in cooking and I went on to study food history in college and then attended culinary school in the UK."

But after a decade spent working in restaurants in London, including the Michelin-starred Trinity in Clapham, Cuevas had enough.

"I was sick of fine dining and wanted to do something more casual. My partner - and business partner - Laura Duffy is from Co Meath and we decided to move to Ireland and open a food truck. The idea was to start small and build the business. We kicked off a year and a half ago doing festivals, and we've been in EatYard in Drumcondra since the end of last year.

"When lockdown happened, we realised that where we live has two gates and is a perfect U shape for drive-through, so we decided to park the truck there. We've been very busy and very fortunate - Covid has doubled our business. We might add more trucks and expand into a restaurant in the future, but we want to take it slowly for now and be sure that we maintain quality."

Expand Close Jacob Long and Jack Brennan in their food truck Griolladh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jacob Long and Jack Brennan in their food truck Griolladh

In Malahide, the Griolladh food truck has been another lockdown hit, serving up grilled cheese sandwiches, baked goods and Imbibe coffee opposite the entrance to the car park at Malahide beach.

"My business partner, Jack [Brennan] and I grew up together in Malahide and worked in hospitality, managing bars and restaurants, most recently Xico and The Well," says Jacob Long. "When lockdown happened, we couldn't see how our jobs were going to come back any time soon and we wanted something to keep us occupied. We used to run events together and we had a bit of money left from that, so we thought we'd have a go at a food truck. There were plenty that would usually have been going around to festivals available to rent, so we were able to get started with almost zero risk. We thought that Malahide was a safe bet, that there was a want for coffee and food there.

"We googled 'grill' in Irish and came up with the name Griolladh. We serve just a few things - a simple grilled cheese sandwich, a version with ham called the Hambo and specials featuring ingredients such as Gubbeen salami, plus some dips and sides. Our aim is to make the best version of a grilled cheese sandwich there can be, so we use Tartine sourdough, a three-cheese blend to get the right mix of tangy, melty and richness, and we butter everything with a paintbrush before sprinkling it with Maldon salt for that restaurant touch.

"Two months in, it's much busier than we imagined it would be and it's given us something to do. We're looking at expanding it into bars to help meet the €9 food requirement."

Six great food trucks to check out

Jack Rabbit @jackrabbiteats

You’ll find Ian Marconi and his delicious food outside Churchtown Stores @churchtownstores in Dublin 14 from Wednesday to Sunday. This is a cut above in terms of street food, with dishes including pan-fried red-tailed wild shrimp with cauliflower cream, pine nuts, shallots, raisins and lemon rice, and ‘sweetfire’ chicken marinated in buttermilk alongside beef keema and coconut butter curry.

The Salty Buoy @saltybuoytruck

Niall Sabongi’s new fishy food truck will be in business from August 1 — you’ll find it at Avon Ri in Blessington on Saturdays and Sundays, and at Baste on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8 on Wednesdays. Sabongi was finalising the menu at the time of writing, but if you’ve visited Klaw, his Temple Bar restaurant, you know the food will be super tasty.

Julia’s Lobster Truck @juliaslobstertruck

Barbecued lobster, lobster rolls, fish and chips and a veggie option are all on the menu at Julia’s Lobster Truck, which you’ll find at Moher Cottage at the Cliffs of Moher on Thursdays and outside Daly’s Bar in Bellharbour on Fridays and Saturdays. Pre-order via text 0876167277 to avoid disappointment.

La Cocina Cuevas @lacocinacuevas

Head out to Eircode K32K797 in North County Dublin at the weekend for a weekly changing menu of tacos and burritos. Last week’s menu included pork carnitas and Baja-style fish tacos. You’ll also find Jeremy Cuevas’s food at Eatyard in Drumcondra.

Griolladh @griolladh

If you’re in the mood for grilled cheese, Griolladh will sort you out with a monster sandwich and coffee. Find the truck opposite the car park for Malahide beach seven days a week.

Misunderstood Heron @misunderstood_heron

Named by Lonely Planet as one of the 10 coolest food trucks in the world, this trailer on the shores of Killary Fjord offers an ever-changing menu that always includes the signature pasties — one meat and one vegetarian – and a great range of both sweet and savoury options. Wednesday to Sunday.

Irish Independent