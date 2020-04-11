Most Easter eggs contain nearly 100g of sugar - but experts say not to worry about calories this year

Most chocolate Easter eggs on the market contain nearly 100g of sugar, but nutritionists have said that this year, we shouldn’t worry about counting calories.

With many supermarkets offering two for one deals and discounts this weekend, chocolate eggs have become almost cheaper than a bar of chocolate and rack up over 1,000 calories per egg, half of an adult’s daily allowance.

However, many eggs come in large cardboard boxes and are supplemented by additional treats such as chocolate bars or bags of sweets, racking up to 1,400 calories per set, over 77pc of a child’s daily calorie allowance of 1,800.

Read More

Food safety agency Safefood typically warns parents of not letting their children overindulge during the Easter period but this year is encouraging people to enjoy some chocolate.

“It’s such a challenging time, people are worried and are losing relatives, their friends are sick or have lost jobs,” said technical executive in human health and nutrition at Safefood Joana da Silva.

“It’s a celebration, especially this year, it’s probably the only thing that is a bit exciting that parents can manage to do at home with their children.

“It’s so worrying to see parents managing homeschooling and cooking for the kids and having lost jobs or relatives, it’s definitely good that people are looking forward to enjoying a bit of nice chocolate this weekend,” she said.

However, there are still some ways to keep tabs on children when it comes to limitless chocolate.

“You can ask your children if you have more than one to share an egg instead of having a full egg in a go,” said Ms da Silva.

“You can ask them to wait a bit before giving the egg. If you are lucky enough to have a garden you can use it for an egg hunt, you can also use your living room or kitchen if you are creative enough.

“Of course if parents want to make sure that they keep a balance and the families are going to find their own balance in these challenging times,” she added.

Dietician Sarah Keogh said that having one egg too many this weekend will not immediately pile on the pounds.

“Just try and have one - if you’re having 1,500 extra calories tomorrow and that’s it, the body bounces back very quickly from that and it makes very little difference.

“What’s happening is that somebody is getting eight or 10 of them, and usually it’s kids - it’s about limiting it,” she said.

“If someone was eating that 1,500 extra calories every day, that would be a huge issue but it’s nothing to worry about as a one off.”

Ms Keogh also added that eggs should be enjoyed throughout Easter weekend instead of the weeks that follow.

“What you might not do is give children 10 or 12 eggs, where they’ll be eating them for weeks.

“But nobody’s going to pile on a big pile of weight from one egg on Easter Sunday,” she said.

Online Editors