Mine's an expensive one - the €160 brandy shot at Dublin hotel bar

It's a one-of-a-kind brandy that costs typically €3,000 a bottle - but Dubliners can try Remy Louis XIII Cognac in a hotel bar for a little under its regular asking price.

It's a one-of-a-kind brandy that costs typically €3,000 a bottle - but Dubliners can try Remy Louis XIII Cognac in a hotel bar for a little under its regular asking price.

While a full shot of the top-shelf tipple will set drinkers back €160, the Morrison Hotel on Lower Ormond Quay is hoping to broaden its appeal.

To do so, bar manager Simon Smyth will be offering Dubliners three different measures of the delicious digestif.

Acknowledging that it wouldn't be in everyone's price range, Mr Smyth said that it was more likely people might splash the cash if they were true brandy lovers.

sorchh22

"Most places sell it for about €200 - but we are doing it for €160 for a 35ml shot," he said.

However, Mr Smyth added that it was possible to try it for less - with a 15ml shot costing €60, and a 25ml shot costing €110.

"So you have your taster, your treat to yourself, and if you have the money to splurge, there's a 35ml shot to spend a bit on something you've always wanted to try," he said.

"It's a one-of-a-kind cognac which comes from Grande Champagne in the Cognac region. I don't know any other way to say it - it is just top-of-the-range cognac.

"It's the best value in Dublin," he added.

The unique cognac is kept under lock and key when it isn't sitting pride of place on the top shelf of the hotel's bar.

Mr Smyth said it could take over a year for it to be drained - and it could still be worth over €500 even when it is empty, although he said the hotel "has not thought about making a huge amount of money on it".

Herald