Michelin online guide adds five Irish restaurants to its list of ‘favourite new restaurants’

Five Irish restaurants on both sides of the border have been named as “favourite new restaurants” by inspectors for the prestigious Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

The restaurants, two in the Republic and three in Northern Ireland, have been added to the online version of the gourmet bible which is updated each month.

The restaurants given the digital recognition are: Terre restaurant at the Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork, the Bishop’s Buttery at the Cashal Palace hotel in Co Tipperary, Blank in Belfast, Fontana in Holywood, Co Down, and Artis by Phelim O’Hagan in Derry.

But whether they will receive the coveted Michelin Stars, Michelin Green Stars for sustainability or other special awards remains to be seen when the new restaurant selection for the guide is launched live for the first time in two years in Northamptonshire, England, on March 27.

“After two years without being able to organise a physical event in Great Britain and Ireland, we are thrilled to be back with what should be a warm, exciting and friendly gathering,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“The Michelin Guide team is on hand and busy organising a celebration to fully reflect the talent, commitment and resilience of the British and Irish gastronomic scenes – a celebration all the more welcome in the current challenging economic climate.”

The new entries, announced today, brings to 12 the number of Irish restaurants that have been added to the digital guide since Michelin inspectors began their latest round of inspections last March following the publication of the 2022 guide for Great Britain and Ireland last February.