Meghan Markle's banana bread goes down a storm on her tour of Australia

It was over roast chicken that she was proposed to, and with a lemon and elderflower cake that she celebrated her marriage, but Meghan Markle 's fondness for good food was confirmed again this week when she whipped up a banana bread for her visit to a farm in Dubbo, Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a tour of Australia and it was after a day spent shaking hands and smiling for photographs in Sydney that Meghan, 37 – who is expecting her first child next spring – baked the chocolate chip and ginger banana bread in Admiralty House before travelling to the drought-stricken town the next morning. She presented the loaf while meeting farmers who have been hit badly by the lack of rain.

Having handed over the bake to the Woodleys, a fifth-generation farming family on Mountain View Farm, it would appear the banana bread was a hit; it is reported that as the Duchess left, the cake was already three-quarters gone.

"It was such a nice and thoughtful thing for her to do. We are really touched," said Benita Woodley, who declared the cake delicious. Whether it would have been good enough for a handshake from Paul Hollywood, we'll never know...

Abiding by the British rule that one cannot eat cake without a cup of tea, the Duchess of Sussex also brought along with her a tin of Fortnum & Mason's 'Royal Blend' tea to give to the family, before being shown around the farm to see the damaging effects of the drought.

This isn't the first time the Duchess has hinted at her culinary prowess. Her now defunct blog, The Tig, boasted recipes for chocolate petit gateaux and 'life changing bread', and it was recently revealed that she had been secretly visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, where women affected or displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire cook for each other. After lending a hand with rice making and washing up, she wrote the forward for their cookbook, Together.

Before she became a Royal, the former actress was asked by Delish website to name her favourite thing to cook. It had to be zucchini (courgette), she responded, slow-cooked for four to five hours until "the sauce gets so creamy you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it". With her recent cake choice, she stars a favourite ingredient of Prince Harry's, whose fondness for bananas led to much speculation that it would feature in their fruit-and-flowers wedding cake earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess are scheduled to attend a total of 76 different events around Australia until October 31 – and our odds are on her baking a perfectly executed Victoria sponge for their next engagement.

The banana cake made by the Duchess of Sussex during her visit to a local farming family, the Woodleys in Dubbo, on the second day of the Royal couple's visit to Australia. Photo: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Fancy whipping up your own version of Meghan's banana bread? Try one of these recipes below.

