Meet me outdoors… but somewhere lovely (and cosy, dry and warm!)

We’re all conscious of being mindful of the latest health advice, which is why most people will choose to meet up or socialise outdoors between Christmas and New Year. The problem is that at this time of year, sitting at picnic tables outside may not transform having a coffee or pint into the most comfortable experience.

The good news is that many establishments countrywide are offering heated and sheltered outdoor hospitality to keep you warm, cosy and dry while you’re staying safe. Here are some of our favourites:

The Loft (Mayo)

This bar and restaurant in Ballina has a fantastic outdoor area to warm you up after a stroll in the gorgeous Belleek Woods.

Jungle Cafe (Galway)

A little tropical paradise on Forster Street, Jungle Cafe is an outdoor cafe with a chilled-out vibe that is filled with flowers and plants.

Charlie Madden’s Bar (Cork)

This popular bar and restaurant in Timoleague has a sheltered beer garden for drinks and great pub grub.

The Strand Cahore (Wexford)

After a bracing stroll along the cliffs in Cahore, check out Seabiscuit, the Strand bar and restaurant’s outdoor dining area, which is festooned with twinkly lights.

The Martello (Wicklow)

This gastropub’s outdoor area has individual booths for added peace of mind, and you can have fun people-watching as it faces the seafront in Bray.

Josie O’Sheas Pub & Kitchen (Clare)

Enjoy a Bailey’s coffee in the terrace of this Ennis hostelry, which has plenty of comfortable seating with full coverage from the elements.

Teach Dolmain (Carlow)

This pub and restaurant has an excellent outdoor dining space with overhead protection in Teach Lane, prettily decorated with flower baskets and lights.

Les Petites Tartres (Roscommon)

There is a sheltered terrace at the back of this café in Athleague, where homemade cakes baked on the premises are the big attraction.

Quay Street (Donegal)

This spot is ideal for a bite to eat after a stroll on the pier, and its location offers great views of Donegal Bay and Bell’s Isle.

Silken Thomas (Kildare)

The outdoor area of this family-operated pub and restaurant is the place to park yourself after a stroll in Kildare Town.

Milk Market (Limerick)

After you’ve filled up on artisan food and crafts at the popular farmers’ market, enjoy live music and snacks in the canopied outdoor cafe area.

The La-La Cafe & Restaurant (Dublin)

The Balbriggan cafe’s olive patio is a classy space that gives an eyeful of the venue’s quirky Guitar Garden.

House (Limerick)

The little sister of House on Leeson Street, this Howley Quay spot is perfect for a stylish brunch overlooking the River Shannon.

Sullivan’s Taproom (Kilkenny)

You can watch TV in some of the painted wooden huts located in the outdoor area of Sullivan’s Taproom, which does great pizza.

Hodson Bay Hotel (Westmeath)

The glass dining area is a very popular addition to this Athlone hotel and offers stunning views of Lough Ree.

Haymarket (Antrim)

The cosy covered courtyard at Haymarket Belfast is a vibrant place to enjoy a festive cocktail, live music and street food.

Vintage Lane Cafe (Sligo)

Located at Rathcormack Craft Village, this cafe is the place to refuel after checking out the surrounding artists’ studios and galleries.

Kelly Lou Cakes (Laois)

Festive treats can be enjoyed at the outdoor dining space at cake master Kelly Ging’s bakery and cafe in Portlaoise.

Phoenix Yard Market (Waterford)

The market on O’Connell Street has lots of street food stalls and there’s on-street seating available within Waterford’s cultural quarter.

Larry & Nora’s (Meath)

This gastropub in Navan has a colourful outdoor space called Nora’s Potting Shed and Garden, which serves a killer cocktail.

Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen (Tipperary)

Located a five-minute walk from the Rock of Cashel, the Glass Well at Mikey Ryan’s is a louvered outdoor pergola with underfloor heating.

Fine (Down)

The Yard at Fine coffee emporium has cabana-style pods, and you can admire its graffiti wall art and fishpond containing goldfish and koi carp.

The Gap Kitchen Cafe (Dublin)

Park yourself near the glowing stove for a great hot chocolate in the rustic wooden outdoor area at Glencullen Adventure Park.

Idaho Cafe (Cork)

Solid windbreakers will protect you from the breeze in the cute Idaho Cafe’s outdoor area, with Caroline Street now pedestrianised from 11am daily.

Eden House Gastro Bar (Dublin)

After you’ve moseyed around Marlay Park in Rathfarnham, head across to Eden House Gastro Bar, where its heated terrace, outdoor bar and tropical beer garden will refresh you.

Tomneys Bar (Tyrone)

As one of the county’s oldest and most traditional bars, the sheltered beer garden in Tomneys is a great place to wet your whistle.

Rocksalt (Louth)

This café is located in an old newspaper printing building in the heart of Dundalk, and its friendly outdoor space has overhead canopies.

Datsé’s Cafe & Cakes (Cavan)

Datsé’s on Market Square has a fine outdoor area made of glass, wood and foliage, in which its sweet treats can be savoured.

Mel’s Narraghmore (Kildare)

The covered outdoor area at this friendly family-run pub and eatery is known for its lively atmosphere and good grub.

Digan’s (Offaly)

This popular pub in Tullamore has an outdoor space that is perfect for having a pint and a catch-up.

Brick and Feather (Derry)

The alleyway at the exterior of this coffee shop on Great James Street has been transformed into a covered dog-friendly seating area with fairy lights.

Ging’s Bar (Leitrim)

A favourite with TV sports fans, the spacious Riverside Beer Garden in this pub in Carrick-on-Shannon offers spectacular views of the Shannon.

Cozy Cafe (Monaghan)

This Castleblayney cafe’s outdoor dining area is called Cozy Alley and it welcomes dogs and their owners.

Thyme Out Cafe (Kerry)

Listowel Garden Centre offers more than just plants, as its pretty Thyme Out Cafe has covered seating and the menu includes crepes and waffles.

The TapHouse (Fermanagh)

This gastropub in Enniskillen created a new canvas-covered outdoor dining space this year covered with heat lamps and sparkly lights.

Fire (Dublin)

The glass terrace of this steakhouse and bar beside the Mansion House is the perfect place to gaze out over Dawson Street.

Gallery Cafe (Longford)

This dog-friendly cafe on the Athlone Road has a canvas-covered outside dining area that will keep you and Fido happy and comfortable.