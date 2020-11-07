Meal kit review: Katy McGuinness tries two-Michelin-star chef’s seafood supper

‘The South of France,” says Mickael Viljanen. “That’s where bouillabaisse lives. I can see myself sitting in a restaurant in Marseilles with a bottle of chardonnay and a big bowl of this in front of me …”

This time last year, Mickael won a second Michelin star for his cooking at Dublin restaurant The Greenhouse, but with it closed under the current restrictions, he’s now holed up with one of his chefs, Daniel Choi, in the production kitchen at Sustainable Seafood Ireland in Clonshaugh, preparing a new range of fish and seafood-based meal kits. It’s a joint venture with his friend Niall Sabongi, a seafood wholesaler, chef and the restaurateur behind Klaw and The Seafood Cafe in Temple bar (both currently closed), whose Salty Buoy food truck and fish stalls you’ll find at St Anne’s Park in Clontarf on Saturdays and Herbert Park on Sundays.

“Every time Mikey and I talk about the food we like to eat,” says Niall, “it comes back to these old-school dishes — classics such as sole Dieppoise and bonne femme, a really good fish pie, a proper bouillabaisse.”

“He called me a few weeks ago and said: ‘Are you bored?’” says Mickael. “And I was. I was at home, writing up recipes, not doing much. It was nice for a few weeks, because I haven’t had more than a couple of weeks off since my teens, and during the first lockdown Mark [Moriarty] and I did some cooking for charity, but I miss the restaurant. So this was a chance to hang out and do something, have a bit of fun, get some of the staff working and bring a bit of fish home for supper.”

When I worked in the film business, one of the ‘perks’ of my job was an annual trip to the film festival in Cannes. It sounds glamorous, but lawyering for an independent production company involved more time drawing up and photocopying the financing documents we hoped to persuade American moneybags (including Harvey Weinstein) to sign than it ever did attending red-carpet premieres. I wasn’t included in most of the invitations to the exclusive lunches and parties that my bosses attended. But I often had the pleasure of chauffeuring them so they could save a few quid on the notoriously expensive Mercedes taxis of the Côte d’Azur and, if I was lucky, I got to eat.

Much of the food in Cannes is dull and expensive, or it was back then, but there were a few exceptions. And the highlight was always dinner at Tétou in Golfe-Juan, permanently closed now but then known to serve the best bouillabaisse in the South of France.

I’m transported back there by the bouillabaisse that I had at home last Saturday night, which I made — or, more accurately, assembled — from Mickael and Niall’s new meal kit.

At the start of lockdown #1, with his restaurant closed, Niall was quick to get up and running with a nationwide fish-delivery service supporting Irish fishing boats and enabling home cooks to get their hands on restaurant-quality fish.

Now, restaurateurs are finding the availability of reliable refrigerated delivery services an obstacle to offering nationwide delivery of meal kits, so although many have produced kits and heat-at-home dishes, delivery — if it is available at all — is limited to their local area. But thanks to SSI’s existing delivery infrastructure, Niall is able to offer twice-weekly meal kits nationwide through SSI’s website. The menu will change each week, with the weekend dish the more luxurious option.

I’ve been given the chance to purchase a preview of the bouillabaisse kit, which comes in a box with separate compostable pouches — “it’s taken me six years to find them,” Niall tells me — for each of the different kinds of fish, as well as for braised fennel, saffron potatoes, rouille [essentially a rich mayonnaise with saffron and an abundance of garlic, think aioli on steroids], grated Gruyère cheese and crisp thin croutes, as well as a stoppered glass bottle of the intensely flavoured broth of fish, vegetables, tomatoes and saffron that is the basis of the dish.

Unlike in some of the meal kits doing the rounds, the fish here is raw. The instructions are simple: heat the broth in one pot, and the potatoes and fennel in another. To the broth, add the fish in order. First the monkfish, on the bone, then the red carabinieri prawns and the gambas, and finally the seabass and gurnard. Poach them gently for a few minutes until just cooked — this doesn’t take long, you don’t want to over-cook the fish. Then plate the bouillabaisse, by adding a piece of each type of fish and some potatoes and fennel to each person’s bowl and ladle in the broth. Let each person take a croute, dollop a generous blob of rouille on top and sprinkle it with Gruyère, before floating it on the surface of the soup. You can add a little olive oil, if you like.

The level of skill required on the part of the cook is minimal, but the dish is sublime with an astonishing aroma, meaty, firm fish and rich flavours. A bottle of Chablis is a fine accompaniment, an Albarino would work well too.

The next morning, I am happily breathing garlic fumes over everyone who comes near me and looking forward to leftovers for lunch.

“It’s old-school French, the food that Mikey and I get excited about, that we want to eat ourselves,” says Niall. “The hardest thing about cooking fish at home is the mise en place and here, we have done that for you.”

“Nobody has time to cook like this at home,” says Mickael. “It’s tedious because it takes a long time and there’s a lot of work in it, but I think these are the classic dishes that everyone wants to eat at the moment. It’s not what I do at The Greenhouse, it’s the food that I want to eat at home myself and it’s different from what anyone else is doing. It’s good for takeaway, isn’t it?”

Yes, it is. Very good. The bouillabaisse which I try is one of their luxury weekend dishes, which will cost €69, and it is delicious.

I fear it may be some time before I make it back to the South of France, but in the meantime, this is the next best thing.

At the time of writing, the dessert options were not finalised, but Mark Moriarty (‘Red’, as Niall and Mickael call him) was due to join them in the production kitchen and come up with a few ideas. So by now, there should be dessert, wine (from Albert Baginski at Solera Wine Merchants) and cheese options too. And at Christmas there will be hampers.

Seafood suppers

There will be two options available and the mid-week meal kit is priced at €35. The dish will change each week but this week it’s a Vietnamese-inspired monkfish dish served with coconut rice for 3 to 4 people. (“Two adults and two big kids, or three adults, or two savages,” says Niall.) The luxury weekend dish, also serving 3 to 4, is priced at €69. It might be a truffled lobster, turbot and black sole fish pie, delivered in a ceramic oven-ready dish that you keep. Both kits include a dessert to share. Order via sustainableseafood.ie/seafood-suppers-at-home. Order by Tuesday for the Wednesday mid-week meal, and by Wednesday for the weekend option.

Checking in with Ireland’s other Michelin chefs

LIATH TO GO, Dublin (orders: 085 1278680)

At Liath in Blackrock Market, Damien Grey is offering a different Michelin-standard takeaway dish served through a hatch from Thursday to Sunday. Last Saturday, I tried the pigeon — breast and leg (with foot attached), hash brown, truffle puree, truffle and Pedro Ximinez sauce and celeriac remoulade. Other options have included lamb kofta, Korean wings and fishcakes; today it’s BBQ pork, tomorrow it’s chilli. The idea is that you eat the food on the spot or in your car; it’s not intended for transportation. The pigeon is a deeply flavoursome dish, the hash brown luxurious, the remoulade punchy with mustard. You can order ahead, but you don’t have to - although with a limited number of portions available each day I wouldn’t leave it too late. My bill was €21. “We’re not making money,” says Damien, “but we are keeping the engines running until we can open again. And we’re having lots of fun.”

AIMSIR — EVERY CLOUD,

Kildare aimsir.ie

Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey’s Every Cloud Airstream food truck returned to the grounds of Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare yesterday, for take away on Fridays and Saturdays. The food is rooted in the Aimsir ethos of serving the absolute best Irish ingredients, but with a relaxed weekend approach.

Dishes include loaded Ballymakenny violetta fries with Boyne Valley Bán cheese foam and grilled garlic scapes, southern-fried Ring’s Farm chicken croissant with confit garlic mayo, with a cookie with hazelnut miso for dessert. Set menus are priced at €27 for a main, side of fries and a cookie dessert. There is no outdoor seating and takeaway slots for collection, which open on Fridays at 3pm, must be booked online for the following weekend. The Pantry at Cliff at Lyons is also open with other food and wine to takeaway.

CHESTNUT, Ballydehob restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie (028) 25766

Rob Krawczyk’s Michelin-starred Restaurant Chestnut in Cork has a casual Sticks & Twigs dinner offer, designed for local collection on Saturdays and Sundays. The menu goes live on the website each Wednesday. The three-course set dinner has a choice of main course options and is priced at €60, with most of the cooking done for you and some courses needing to be reheated.

One recent menu included organic stone-ground bread with house-made turf-smoked butter, vine roasted tomato soup with toasted almonds and coal oil, a choice of confit duck leg with braised red cabbage, burnt apple and duck bone vinaigrette or market fish en papillote with seaweed, mussels, potato and kale accompanied by a Caesar salad, followed by plums with curd, meringue and bee pollen.

ICHIGO ICHIE, Cork City ichigoichie.ie

Takashi Miyazaki’s traditional Nabeya ichigo ichie hot pot for takeaway is designed to be shared by two people and costs €60. Check the website for details. Takashis’s casual restaurant, Miyazaki, is also open for takeaway.

ANIAR, Galway aniarrestaurant.ie

JP McMahon’s Aniar recently catered a wedding where he says “we literally brought the restaurant to someone’s home. It was a 14-course tasting menu with wine pairing. Aniar at Home is a different concept. It’s more of a cooking class and tasting in someone’s house. Unfortunately, we can’t do these until we go back to level 3.” JP’s Tartare is open during the day (Tuesday to Saturday) as a takeaway.

LOAM, Galway loamgalway.com

Enda McEvoy, of Galway’s Loam, has opened a new bakery, wine bar and restaurant, Ean, currently open for takeaway while Loam remains closed.

MOUNT JULIET, Kilkenny mountjuliet.ie

John Kelly of the Michelin-starred Lady Helen has a casual takeaway menu on offer during the current restrictions.

CHAPTER ONE, Dublin chapteronerestaurant.com

You can recreate the famous Chapter One Irish coffee experience with a gift set from ealuexperiences.com pending re-opening of the restaurant.

