| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meal kit review: A faultless, flavoursome feast from Mister S on Camden Street

The North Korean pork dish bo ssäm is the star of a delicious meal box that’s ideal for feeding a big group

The bo ssäm feast from Mister S is an absolute joy Expand

Close

The bo ssäm feast from Mister S is an absolute joy

The bo ssäm feast from Mister S is an absolute joy

The bo ssäm feast from Mister S is an absolute joy

Katy McGuinness

Mister S, 32 Camden St Lower, Dublin 2; misters.ie

You may know the Korean-American chef, David Chang, from his Netflix Show, Ugly Delicious, or from his restaurants, the first of which was Momofuku Noodle Bar, which opened in Manhattan’s East Village in 2004 and is still right up there on the list of New York’s most essential. Chang’s Momofuku cookbook contains a recipe for bo ssäm, a slow-roasted pork shoulder dish originating in North Korea. Chang serves the pork with oysters, lettuce cups, kimchi and a couple of sauces.

Meryl Rothstein, a writer with Bon Appetit, is convinced “there is no greater dinner party recipe”, describing a short list of ingredients (pork butt, salt and two kinds of sugar) and the skill set required as “minimal”. She says she has never had as much praise heaped on her by her guests as when she serves bo ssäm. And perhaps, when we are allowed to have dinner parties again, if I am not fully institutionalised by then and feel up to the job, I may give it a whirl.

Privacy