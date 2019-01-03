McDonald's launches a and dairy-free Happy Meal in Ireland

Fast food chain McDonalds has announced its first ever vegetarian meal for children, which is available from today.

A new adult spicy veggie wrap has also been launched, and the two new additions are in response to the growing customer demand for more meat-free meal choices, McDonald's says.

Duncan Cruttenden, menu director at McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “Our commitment is to offer great food, great choice and a great experience to our customers and we are constantly asking them how we can evolve and improve."

The new Happy Meal veggie wrap, a toasted tortilla wrap with a red pesto goujon, ketchup and lettuce, contains 209 calories.

While the new spicy veggie wrap, a toasted tortilla wrap with two red pesto goujons, a spicy relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion, contains 364 calories.

All ingredients in the two new vegetarian items are dairy free and vegan.

However, McDonald's said: "The tortilla wraps pass through the same toaster as our buns, which do contain milk."

The McDonald's move into vegan offerings follows on from UK chain Greggs launching its first ever vegan sausage roll.

Sainsbury's has also launched a new range of vegan foods including vegan "smoked salmon" made with konjac root, and vegan "shroomdogs", made of mushrooms treated to resemble chorizo.

