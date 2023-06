Max Rocha: ‘My dad and my sister are in that world, but I find the attention distracting’

Ten years ago, John Rocha’s son Max was burnt out after working in the music industry. After a weekend at a bread-making course he found his passion, and now his Hackney cafe has become something of a family, and fashion, focal point

"I also know that happy chefs stay longer and cook better food. And it’s the biggest struggle for me when people quit. It’s like a break up. You’re sat there wondering, was it me?" Max Rocha Photo: Jacob Lillis

Kate Demolder Today at 03:30