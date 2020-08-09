Lucinda's top 20: where to eat Ireland's best seafood

We dream all year of cracking crab claws or sucking our fingers after a big, buttery lobster, as we gaze out to sea and sip a glass of something chilled and white. As we choose to holiday at home this year, from fish and chip trucks to fancy-schmancy seafood restaurants, there was never such a time for making the most of all our wonderful fruits de mer. Today, Lucinda O’Sullivan reveals her Top 20 seafood spots around the country.

AQUA

Celebrating 20 years of shucking and shelling, Aqua is one of Ireland's finest luxury seafood restaurants, reigning supreme over Howth Harbour. Try Lambay crab claws, lobster, oysters, scallops - or share an Aqua Special: The Fruits de Mer, which features all of these and more.

aqua.ie

Aqua, Howth, Co Dublin

Aqua, Howth, Co Dublin

CLIFF TOWNHOUSE

On St Stephen's Green, at the Cliff Townhouse - the Dublin base of the Cliff at Ardmore and the Cliff at Lyons - chef Sean Smith is dishing up some of the best fishy fare around.

clifftownhouse.ie

MICHAEL'S

Gaz Smith has transformed a small out-of-town restaurant in Mount Merrion into a go-to seafood restaurant with lavish platters. Garden/indoor tables available, plus there's a click & collect service.

michaels.ie

SEAFOOD CAFE

Niall Sabongi is undoubtedly the big fish on Dublin's piscatorial scene. His SSI wholesale fishmongers delivers direct to Covid-19 customers; he has a new fish counter at Avoca Ballsbridge; and an even newer Salty Buoy seafood truck popping up around the city. His delightful Temple Bar Seafood Cafe is where he cooks a special dinner on Thursday evenings. The Seafood Cafe is open on Thursday for dinner, and from Friday to Sunday, 1pm to 9.30pm, with a new seafood menu (which is a la carte).

klaw.ie

SOLE

This big, smart city seafood restaurant and bar in South William Street reminds me of Barcelona or Madrid, and has all the shellfish your heart might desire, including coquilles St Jacques; Norwegian king crab legs; oysters Rockefeller; and seafood towers (€75) as an appetizer for four or an entree for two.

sole.ie

Countrywide

ANDCHIPS

Eunice Power came up with a winner with her smart AndChips concept on the Quay in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, serving daily fish, chicken and beef burgers, Syrian flatbreads - and chips, of course.

andchips.ie

BEACH HOUSE

If you love Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola's simple, elegant style of serving fresh fish at their fab Fish Shop on Benburb Street in Dublin, then you're sure to love what they've brought to Peter's home town of Tramore. Lunch Wednesday to Saturday. Dinner Friday and Saturday.

beachhousetramore.ie

CATCH OF THE DAY

Waiting just outside of Kinsale town in Co Cork, at the Archdeacon Duggan Bridge - known locally as the 'new' bridge - the long-standing Catch of the Day food van has become a thing of legend. Even the fussiest foodies take the short detour away from Kinsale's bonanza of gourmet restaurants for a sample of the best fish and chips around.

facebook/comcatchoftheday.ie

FISK SEAFOOD BAR

Situated at the Harbour Bar, in Downings, Co Donegal, Fisk Seafood Bar is the ideal spot for some fabulous fish, with its great views overlooking the beach. Grab a table outside and enjoy some tasty fish tacos or the smoked haddock soup.

fiskseafoodbar.com

JIM EDWARDS

A bastion of great seafood in Kinsale, this longstanding gastropub, which has Liam Edwards at the helm, has nautical decor and street-side dining. There is great sole on the bone, as well as scampi, oysters etc. There's also an At Home menu.

jimedwardskinsale.com

MORRISSEY'S bar and restaurant

Jumbo prawns, wild Doonbeg crab claws and home-made scampi are just a few of the fishy delights that abound at Morrissey's Seafood Bar & Grill in Doonbeg, west Clare. With beautiful riverside views and a lovely terrace for those bright, sunny days, this family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, also has rooms.

morrisseysdoonbeg.ie

O'DOWDS OF ROUNDSTONE

With plenty of Irish craft beers and Champagne to accompany the oysters and the sumptuous hot, buttered Roundstone lobster, O'Dowd's in Roundstone, the beautiful fishing village in Co Galway, is very popular with the legal eagles who frequent it during August. We sat outside a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed the tasty seafood gratin.

odowdsseafoodbar.com

ROSSCARBERY FISH & CHIPS

Rosscarbery Fish & Chips, west Cork

Rosscarbery Fish & Chips, west Cork

You won't find better fish and chips in west Cork than here in what is my colleague Eoghan Harris's favourite lunch stop. They've created a blissful chill-out Covid-19-conscious garden here, with socially distanced tables, contactless orders, and great grub at great prices. The fresh baby haddock is absolutely superb, as is the scampi. It's the real thing.

facebook.com/ RosscarberyTraditionalFishandChips

THE FISH BOX

Micheal and Patrick Flannery's Dingle seafood bar is a knockout, with a big range of delicious fish dishes, including monkfish goujons, green Thai seafood curry and prawn and crab tarts. Eat in, or click & collect on the website or download 'The Fish Box Dingle' app and order that way.

thefishboxdingle.com

THE LITTLE SALTEE

The Little Saltee is a popular restaurant and takeaway in the heart of Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, doing great fresh fish and home-made chips. The seafood menu here runs the gamut, with everything from crispy breaded cod goujons to tasty monkfish medallions and more. The restaurant itself is cool and casual, with tables out front for al fresco dining.

thelittlesaltee.com

THE LOBSTER

If you're on the Ring of Kerry, then check out The Lobster bar and restaurant in Waterville, with its huge Guinness-clutching lobster waving to you from above the door as you roll up. Cool, casual and relaxed, there's something for everyone here. It has great fresh specials, and you definitely have to try the west coast seafood chowder.

thelobsterwaterville.com

THE MAD MONK

The Mad Monk is part of Quinlan's Kerry Fish company, which also has seafood bars around Cork and Kerry. The Mad Monk in Killarney is a stylish restaurant offering a delightful range of fresh seafood straight from their trawlers, but they also do great steak and chicken too.

kerryfish.com

THE SEA HARE

The Sea Hare, Cleggan, Co Galway

The Sea Hare, Cleggan, Co Galway

Sinead Foyle is back with her pop-up cafe, this time with Philippa Duff on board, and this year at the Pier Bar, Cleggan, Co Galway, which has plenty of outdoor space. They'll be there until the end of September, serving from 10.30am to 5pm daily. Think seaweed rolls, fish pie, fresh crab, lobster (which must be booked). Sinead's popular Thursday night long-table dinners have now become ticket-only, short-table affairs.

theseahare.ie

THE STRAND INN

With stylish interiors, funky music, lovely vibes, superb seafood and 15 Hamptonesque cool bedrooms for staying over, The Strand Inn in Dunmore East, Co Waterford, is a must for the dedicated fish-lovers out there. Its Strand Seafood Restaurant is fab, but, if it's a sunny day, head for the terrace and savour the sea views along with the bouillabaisse.

thestrandinn.com

WILD & NATIVE

There's a wonderful Monsieur Hulot's Holiday sur mer feel at Fergal and Jodie Dempsey's restaurant at Rosslare Strand. Smell the sea, feel the sand in your toes, and dine on their fabulous seafood.

wildandnative.ie

lucindaosullivan.com