Lucinda O'Sullivan's top 20... The best gastro bars to visit across the country

With staycations very much in vogue, there has never been a better time for a destination dining adventure in Ireland, says Lucinda O'Sullivan. From the Michelin-starred to the just damn wonderful, these are the kind of places that have gourmets galloping from far and wide. And, you won't just eat absurdly well, you'll also be supporting some of our very best restaurants, which, like everyone else, have been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis

AIMSIR

They came, they saw, they conquered. Cornwall native Jordan Bailey, ex the three-star Maaemo in Oslo, and his Danish wife, Majken, came to Co Kildare to set up Aimsir at Barry O'Callaghan's Cliff at Lyons and, within six months, garnered two Michelin stars. 'Get there before they get stars and the price trebles', I said in my review. It hasn't quite trebled but it's gone from €105 to €180 for their 15-course tasting menu. Overnight packages; plus lounge 'snacks' at €18.50pp, Wed-Sat. Sunday lunch, €45.

aimsir.ie

ANANDA

The flagship of Asheesh Dewan's Jaipur group in a colourful airy penthouse in Dundrum Town Centre, where young head chef Karan Mittal is creating stunning food that should have already had Michelin sending stars in their direction. Pre-theatre and a la carte menus plus a superb tasting menu, €70, available Fri/Sat.

anandarestaurant.ie

CHAPTER ONE

Ross Lewis's long-standing Michelin-starred restaurant just gets better with time. Now opening at 5pm, Wed-Sat, with a pre-theatre menu, €45, and dinner menus, €85-€120. Chef's table also, plus lunch Fri/Sat, €45.

chapteronerestaurant.com

DAX

Olivier Meisonnave's little bit of France, set in a basement on Upper Pembroke St, with Graham Neville as head chef, has superb food and ambiance. Think foie gras and courgette flowers stuffed with Dublin Bay prawns in a lemongrass and ginger bisque. Dinner Wed-Sat, 2-4 course, 5.30pm/6pm or 8.30pm/9pm, €65-€89, or Lunch Thurs/Fri, 2-4 courses, €32-€48.

dax.ie

L'ECRIVAIN

Food at Michelin-starred L'Ecrivain in Dublin 2

Derry and Sallyanne Clarke's legendary Michelin-starred restaurant in a mews on Dublin's Baggot St will be closing at Christmas as they pursue another venture. So don't miss this experience. Dinner Tues-Sat, three courses €85+12.5pc s/c.

lecrivain.com

LIATH

Damien Grey's Michelin-starred Liath in Blackrock Market is a must for anyone interested in cutting edge food. Tables here, due to its tiny capacity, are like gold dust. Multiple-course tasting menu, €120. Plus Wed-Sat from 5.30pm-7pm, there's a three-course menu for just €55.

liathrestaurant.com

RESTAURANT PATRICK GUILBAUD

The two Michelin-starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin 2

Dublin's long-standing two Michelin star restaurant never falters. Dinner, Tues-Sat, €98-€160, lunch €55-€65. Think ravioli of blue lobster and lacquered Challans duck breast. Lunch on Sat has the best people-watching opportunities.

restaurantpatrickguilbaud.ie

THE GREENHOUSE

With Eamonn O'Reilly at the helm and chef Mickael Viljanen, The Greenhouse achieved its second Michelin star last October. Think langoustine tart, Oscietra caviar, Champagne vinegar. Tasting menus, €140/€180. Lunch €65.

thegreenhouserestaurant.ie

VOLPE NERA

Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Watch this space for a Michelin star. Barry Sun Jian is delivering exquisite food at Volpe Nera in Blackrock with a fusion of Italian, Spanish and Chinese influences. ALC Dinner Fri/Sat. Lunch Sunday. Great value.

volpenera.ie

Countrywide

BASTION

Bastion in the gourmet capital of Kinsale, Co Cork, another Michelin-starred restaurant

The gourmet capital of Ireland, Kinsale, was delighted when Paul and Helen McDonald won a Michelin star for the town. Their contemporary plates are well balanced in an eight-course menu at €77.50. Dinner Wed-Sun.

bastionkinsale.com

CAMPAGNE

Great French cuisine, in a spacious relaxed atmosphere, at Garret Byrne and Brid Hannon's Michelin-starred Campagne in Kilkenny. It's extraordinarily good value with a three-course dinner menu at €60 including foie gras terrine with Pedro Ximinez jelly. The early bird menu is €40, as is lunch on Sat/Sun. It's the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Ireland doing Sunday lunch.

campagne.ie

CHESTNUT

There's something unique about Rob Krawczyk's little Michelin-starred Chestnut in the dinky West Cork village of Ballydehob. Set in an old-world pub, the eight-course menu at €95 is served Thurs-Sat, and, believe me, you'll remember it.

restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

DEDE

Ahmet Dede, ex-The Greenhouse and Mews in Baltimore, West Cork, where he achieved a Michelin star, is now running the show at his own restaurant, down the road at The Custom House, creating the Turkish food of his childhood but in a contemporary style. Superb. Three-course menu from Thurs-Sat, €50.

customhousebaltimore.com

LADY HELEN

Set in one of the most beautiful estates in Ireland, the Michelin-starred Lady Helen at Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny, is a serene experience with exquisite cuisine created by executive head chef John Kelly. Seven-course tasting menu from Tues-Sat, €95.

mountjuliet.ie

LIGNUM

Danny Africano sure put the townsland of Bullaun, near Loughrea, on the map, when he opened Lignum last autumn. It's located in a fab purpose-built Grand Designs type house where everything is cooked over wood. Michelin-worthy stuff, I said on my visit, and yep, I still think so. But then again, who knows with Michelin! Superb 6/8 course tasting menu, €75/€95.

lignum.ie

MACNEAN HOUSE

Ireland's best-loved chef Neven Maguire has added a lovely outdoor courtyard to his MacNean House in Blacklion, Co Cavan. Offering lovely food with lovely rooms to match, MacNean is an ideal spot for a staycation. Dinner served Wed-Sun. Tasting menu €89. Sunday lunch €48.

nevenmaguire.com

THE HOUSE

A new team was appointed at The Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, which sees executive and head chefs Ian Doyle and Adam Kavanagh, both ex the two-star Oaxen Krog in Stockholm, bringing the restaurant forward with some fresh ideas. 6/10-course tasting menus, €95/€120, Tues-Sat, with sittings at 6.30pm and 8pm.

cliffhousehotel.ie

THE OAK ROOM

Head chef Michael Tweedie, in less than two years at the Oak Room's stove, pretty smartly achieved a Michelin star for JP McManus's exquisite Adare Manor. Dinner, three-courses, €100, will be luxurious with perhaps foie gras, lobster, or turbot with Exmoor caviar. Eight-course market menu, €120. Open seven days a week.

adaremanor.com

THE LODGE AT ASHFORD CASTLE

Wilde in The Lodge at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo

Set on the Ashford Estate, head chef Jonathan Keane's mantra is 'local food with imagination', which he delivers every time, both in the fine dining Wilde's Restaurant and the Quay Bar & Brasserie. His training is classical French but he casts his culinary net far and wide borrowing from Italy and Japan amongst others. Superb accommodation also and various packages to choose from.

thelodgeac.com

THE OLD POST INN

Offering an outrageously pretty setting, in Cloverhill, Co Cavan, Gearoid and Tara Lynch's Old Post Inn is a perfect escape with excellent food and drink to be had. Dinner served, Thurs-Sun €69. Sunday lunch €45.

theoldepostinn.com

lucindaosullivan.com

