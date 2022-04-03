Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Babette serves a fussy fish fan ‘The best calamari ever’

It wasn’t quite When Harry met Sally, but when La Bodega met Babette, it was indeed a very nice feeling. Restaurants have bent forwards, backwards and sideways to cope with the effects of the pandemic over the past couple of years, morphing into all sorts of different skins as required.

One such place is La Bodega in Ranelagh which, for the past decade or so, has had a regular clientele who’d nip down from the affluent red-brick houses in the area for gambas al pil pil, calamares a la Romana, and a couple of bottles of white wine. But, I guess things always have to move on and, last December, owner Ali Barker announced that the next chapter would be a new restaurant, a new look, new food, but still the warm welcome and familiar faces.

Spotting this on Instagram, I watched as the place got stripped out and a new colour scheme and furniture arrived, and, when it opened, we arrived too.

It was only Babette’s second night in action, but Mary and I liked the vibe immediately. The door was opened quickly, and we were welcomed in from the corridor of wind that was whirling down the strip that is Ranelagh. There was gorgeous tropical wallpaper and a long banquette facing the bar; we were settled into a rather nice little area to the back.

A brasserie menu arrived, serving classic food and cocktails, with something for everyone under the four mains headings: The Comfort; The Fish; The Healthy; The Steaks. Well, you can guess those that appealed to me!

First, to the starters (€9-€11.50), where they’ve kept nods to the restaurant’s past life with the aforementioned prawns and calamari mingling with spicy chicken wings and French onion soup with aged Gruyère .

I’ve chewed through some rubbery squid in my time — we probably all have — but Mary’s simply presented, tender calamari (€9) was the best ever, she said — some statement from this fish fan. Served with simple garlic mayo and lemon, we could see why this popular staple from La Bodega had made the cut for Babette’s menu. Likewise, my starter of fresh, silky, Irish burrata (€12) with roasted figs and glorious pink swirls of 24-month-aged prosciutto on toasted sourdough was also a winner.

Mains (€16.50-€34.50) included various 10oz burgers under different headings, as well as mac & cheese with braised ox cheek and crispy onions. Monkfish curry featured, as well as baked cod with a bean and chorizo cassoulet, and also beer battered fish and chips. There were 9oz/10oz striploin and salt-aged rib-eye steaks with all the accoutrements, as well as a massive 18oz char-grilled striploin for two people at €67.50. Under The Healthy section, there was a superfood poke bowl; a bean burger; and Middle Eastern-style chargrilled chicken.

Mary had the duck cottage pie (€24) which, as you can imagine, was in The Comfort section. Like a big, warm embrace, it featured a deep, rich duck leg and ragu base topped with an ample fluffy duvet of whirly mash — perfect on a bitterly cold evening. I had a large salmon and smoked haddock fishcake (€16.50), which came sitting on a rondelle of crushed pea and herbs, and topped with a suitably oozing poached egg. It was excellent too — as were finger-licking truffle fries (€5).

Desserts (€9) included a chocolate dome; sticky toffee pudding; knickerbocker glory; a selection of Irish dairy ice-cream, and a lemon meringue pie, which we shared. Light and fluffy, and torched at the table for a bit of drama, it was the perfect finish to a lovely evening.

Cocktails seemed to be the thing at the tables around us but we stuck to the vino, offering an entry level of €30 — which is accessible to most. However, for those with deeper pockets, who fancy a Saint-Émilion at €60 or a Barolo at €95, pricier wines are available. With a bottle of vegan-friendly L’Étang de Sol Picpoul de Pinet (€38), our bill, with water (€2) and 10pc service included, came to €127.05.

It was just good food you’d happily eat every day.

Babette,

93 Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Tel: (01) 497-5577

babette.ie

lucindaosullivan.com