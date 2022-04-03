| -2.3°C Dublin

Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Babette serves a fussy fish fan ‘The best calamari ever’

With the popular Dublin 6 tapas spot of La Bodega closing and Babette, a new brasserie, taking its place, our critic couldn’t wait to try out Ali Barker’s rebrand

Burrata, fig, and prosciutto crostini at Babette in Ranelagh. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
"Mary’s simply presented, tender calamari (€9) was the best ever, she said — some statement from this fish fan." Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

"I had a large salmon and smoked haddock fishcake (€16.50), which came sitting on a rondelle of crushed pea and herbs, and topped with a suitably oozing poached egg." Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

"Like a big, warm embrace, the duck cottage pie featured a deep, rich duck leg and ragu base topped with an ample fluffy duvet of whirly mash." Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

"Babette's finger-licking truffle fries (€5), were excellent." Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

It wasn’t quite When Harry met Sally, but when La Bodega met Babette, it was indeed a very nice feeling. Restaurants have bent forwards, backwards and sideways to cope with the effects of the pandemic over the past couple of years, morphing into all sorts of different skins as required.

One such place is La Bodega in Ranelagh which, for the past decade or so, has had a regular clientele who’d nip down from the affluent red-brick houses in the area for gambas al pil pil, calamares a la Romana, and a couple of bottles of white wine. But, I guess things always have to move on and, last December, owner Ali Barker announced that the next chapter would be a new restaurant, a new look, new food, but still the warm welcome and familiar faces.

