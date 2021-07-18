THE TASTEFUL TOWNHOUSE “Someone once said there’s almost no such thing as ready. There’s only now, ” s ays Brendan Byrne, who, along with wife Liz, is getting ready to launch Lagom Restaurant & Townhouse in Kenmare, having also just opened KBM Barbeque behind Kenmare Butter Market.

“I decided about three years ago, coming up on 10 years in a consultancy role in an increasingly corporate environment, that I needed to localise my life. My wife Liz was restricted careerwise as I was constantly travelling. Our two daughters are in their mid-teens, and the business offers them opportunity as well.

"Lagom is the result of a deep-rooted, long-suppressed dream. It’s a Swedish word (I spent a couple of years there) meaning ‘not too much, not too little — just right’. Elevated simplicity, a sense of place, a middle ground in the middle of Kenmare.”

Before starting out on his own, Brendan cheffed in the kitchens of some very notable establishments. “I cooked in some good places — Sheen Falls, Operakällaren in Stockholm, Monart, among others. I’ve probably learned as much by being out of the kitchen. It gives you a chance to take stock, particularly in Ireland in recent years. Good things are happening with Irish food and we want to be able to contribute to that.”

Making a major career shift, regardless of a pandemic, can be a stressful endeavour, but Brendan and Liz are taking it in their stride.

“There’s risk in change but greater risk in standing still. You don’t want to die wondering. We’re about to open at a strange time with continuing restrictions, but we remain calm with a long-term vision for success. Let’s take some guests and go from there. We’ll open for breakfast and eventually dinner and aim to put proper emphasis on local provenance and terroir. Meanwhile we’ll establish KBM Barbeque and aim to prolong the season, whatever comes.”

THE ARTISAN PRODUCERS

George and Hanna Finlay describe themselves as young Irish foodie farmers who are passionate about promoting real Irish food — and this they have been doing most successfully at their third-generation Ballyhubbock Farm in the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow, with their sheep’s milk halloumi cheese and vanilla ice cream.

“When Covid first hit, we were selling 50pc of our stock to food services and the other 50pc to retail,” says Hanna. “We were unfortunate in that we had just made connections with London chefs, 12 of whom were due to visit the farm at the end of March 2020 and begin purchasing from us from there on. Dining out was hit so hard, we really did worry about the future of our business as well as the industry as a whole.”

Luckily they had just met with new retail customers and, as retail sales rose, so did their sales. They also won Gold at the Blas na hÉireann Awards last year, which drove even more sales of their products.

“We are continuing to grow our retail side of the business. It has certainly slowed since last year, but we continue to encourage everyone to shop small and buy local produce. It really makes a difference,” says George. “We’re hoping that our chefs get up and going again soon, both for themselves and for all the amazing producers that they support.”

George and Hanna hope to continue to grow and expand their product range in the future. They also look forward to being able to welcome customers back to their farm again soon.

THE RESTAURANT

“I’m looking forward to the future, but with Covid and other obstacles in the way I’m not sure what future we are looking at,” says Michael Sabik, owner and head chef of the Girl and the Goose restaurant in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

“Financial pressure during 2020/2021 was immense. Government supports are here to minimise these difficulties, but I don’t feel it’s enough. A restaurant is not a turnkey on/off type of business. If I’m open or not, bills, like insurance etc, have to be paid.”

While some restaurants have had the luxury of pre-existing terraces and patios, or at least some on-street flexibility, the Girl and the Goose is located on the first floor and has no such facilities.

“It was major blow when the Government decided to postpone reopening indoor dining. Seeing full shopping centres, cinemas opened and hotel bars and restaurants operating indoors, I feel very disappointed. Now there’s the new plan to open indoor dining just for vaccinated people. Is it not enough that we’re the most restricted sector in terms of capacity and rules to operate safely? Now there’ll be another burden on our shoulders. x

"This approach is creating a feeling that indoor dining and drinking is responsible for all the pandemic, and it will stay in some people’s minds for many months, maybe years.”

Michael also sees more immediate problems with the new indoor dining system. “A lot of diners will come to my door without a booking. This can end up in disputes, with unvaccinated customers not being allowed in. Vaccination isn’t compulsory, and I don’t want to argue with anybody. It might spoil the experience of seated dinners, and of course, it will cost extra to employ staff to deal with it. I’m offering my customers a relaxed dining experience — I don’t want to spoil their night by policing or judging them.”

THE GASTROPUB & HOTEL

Keenan’s of Tarmonbarry, the delightful gastropub and boutique hotel, situated beside the River Shannon, in Co Roscommon, has long been a destination for good food.

“I’m the sixth generation to run this business, which makes it very personal and important to me,” says David Keenan. He’s fortunate too, he adds, to have the hands-on support of his parents, Barry and Annette, whose knowledge and experience have helped to steer the boat through these very choppy waters.

“We already had a bright conservatory built around Annette’s mimosa tree and we’ve extended into the garden. Our serving staff now have a longer journey from the kitchen to tables, but everyone has risen to the challenge.

“Traditionally we are a drop-in eating place for customers on their journey from coast to coast — we’re a perfect halfway point. We also get lots of diners from the cruisers on the River Shannon outside the door, as well as our local trade of course. Now all of those groups are booking in advance, which is really helping us to keep tables full and maximise numbers.”

Redoing their menus during lockdown was interesting, David says.

“Trying to balance between introducing innovative contemporary dishes, and keeping the old favourites that our loyal customers know and expect. We think we’ve done a pretty good job. We have a fabulous pastry chef, whose gluten-free and vegan desserts are a big hit, and our new mezze sharing plate is going down a treat too.”

Demand for hotel rooms recently has been brisk as well. “A new type of visitor is cyclists. The end point of the new Royal Canal Greenway is just down the road. We’ve put in secure storage for their bikes and we’ll pick them up and drop them off as needed. That’s a lovely new addition to our business.”

Lucinda’s noticeboard

After 15 years on Clarendon Street in Dublin, Paul Cadden’s Saba Thai/Vietnamese restaurant is relocating to 7 South William Street, formerly Eden Bar & Grill. A pop-up for outdoor dining will run until the end of August, when it will close for refurbishment, re-opening in October. A ‘winner alright’, Saba has branches in Baggot Street and Kildare Village, plus three3 Saba To Go outlets in the Dublin suburbs.

Calvey’s of Achill, famous for their black sheep lamb, have opened a new Farm Store in Keel. This means they will be able to offer a wider range of products, such as St. Tola cheese, Inch House pudding, Mella’s fudge, and other artisan produce — not only for their Flavour of Achill and new Summer Hampers, but also direct to the greatly increased number of staycationers visiting the island. A True Taste of Achill is the mantra. A true taste of Achill it is.

Hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle have wasted no time while refurbishing their recent acquisition, The Queens gastropub in Dalkey, Co Dublin. They’ve started The Queens Food Yard, a festival-style eatyard for outdoor summer dining, in the car park to the rear, with food trucks including Real Irish Gourmet Burger, and Bak’d doingsourdough pizza. A container bar serves pints and a retro Airstream is doingoffers cocktails including The Bourne Star — aan homage to Matt Damon’s time in Dalkey last year. Weds-Sun.

Rolling on undaunted, the legendary Roly’s Bistro in Ballsbridge, Dublin, have just opened their fab outdoor Terrace Cafe operating from 9am for breakfast through lunch and& dinner. Think croissants to posh sambos to fresh Dublin Bay prawn scampi — they have it covered. Daytime walk-ins, dinner reservations.

