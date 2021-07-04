Lucinda O’Sullivan’s Foodies Fight Back: Cúpla focal, the cup of human kindness and new ways of thriving

THE BILINGUAL CAFE

POTA is a new bilingual cafe in the heart of the Connemara Gaeltacht which Cork chef patron Diarmuid Ó Mathúna had been waiting 12 months to launch.

Ever since I ran it as a pop-up in Cork in 2018, I’d been looking for a permanent home for POTA. When this space came up in Baile na hAbhann, next to TG4 in Galway, it looked like all of the stars were aligning. Galway 2020 was in full swing, the Oireachtas (a massive celebration of all things Gaeilge) was coming that autumn — we were looking forward to a great year. Then everything changed.”

Diarmuid move to Galway anyway, thinking things would go back to normal and he’d be able to launch the cafe a little later in the summer. “On the sage advice of industry colleagues, we held off on opening. We were very lucky that the landlords were so understanding. They knew that we wanted to be here for the long haul and that the best way to make that happen was to wait for the right time to start.”

Wanting to do something with the space and having made contact with some amazing small food producers, he set up a branch of NeighbourFood, the online market. “As someone who grew up in hospitality, the opportunity just to meet customers once a week and talk to them about food kept me sane.”

Opening Thursday-Sunday from 10am-4pm, there’s great outdoor space at POTA and a beach around the corner for picnics. Think Aran Islands Potted Crab or McGeough’s pulled bacon & Kylemore cheese toastie on Sullivan’s sourdough.

“It’s hard to know what the next few months will bring, but there’s a point when we just had to go for it. It’s working for now. The support from the local community has been phenomenal and hopefully we’ll see a few visitors as they follow the Wild Atlantic Way or as they drive past to Rossaveel for the boat to the Aran Islands.”

potacafe.com

THE CAFE BAR & TOWNHOUSE

“We are so looking forward to getting back to what we do best, serving our customers in our restaurant,” says Tracy Keoghan of the popular Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, Co Cork.

“It’s been such a tough year for all, especially hospitality. There are so many different obstacles to overcome. For us, as we are on the back street, no one passed the door during the first lockdown. I thought that was it… that we would never pull through.”

Things, however, were about to take a positive turn. “During the lockdown, the building, which I lease, was sold, and to my surprise, that changed everything. The new owners had great plans to totally renovate the ten bedrooms upstairs, so we joined forces and are now launching the Lemon Leaf Cafe Bar & Townhouse.”

Tracy has made some changes to the cafe, moving the counter to the front to have more connection “with the street” and also to serve as a check in point for guests to the newly renovated Townhouse.

“We’ll also be opening at night for light bites, aperitifs, wine, beer and cocktails to come. It’s so exciting, although equally nerve-racking. It’s just like opening up from day one with two new businesses.

"We’ve had several challenges; one was that we don’t have space immediately in front of our cafe for outside dining so we have to contend with crossing the road. The other is the lack of chefs in particular. At present, we’re still doing takeaway and we also started our outdoor dining last Thursday. As for indoor… the sooner the better.”

lemonleafcafe.ie

THE RESTAURANT

“Small businesses like ours are affected immensely due to the Covid-19 crisis,” says Nabaraj Koirala, who operates three excellent Dublin restaurants serving Nepali and Indian cuisine — Kathmandu Kitchen on Dame Street and in Malahide, and Diwali on George’s Street. Nabaraj is also vice-president of the Ireland Nepal Chamber of Commerce.

With restrictions in force, they could only operate as a takeaway service. “It’s very sad to say that many full- and part-time staff lost their jobs as we were compelled to adapt our business. I’m not sure if we can retain these staff again as we don’t know how the post-Covid situation will be in the food industry.”

He has been doing outdoor dining at the Kathmandu Kitchen in Malahide; however, “due to the space constraint”, he has been unable to do this in the city.

“We believe there will be a good turnout of customers in Malahide as it is one of the loveliest spots in Dublin to spend time during the summer. We will very proudly receive those people and try our level best to satisfy them.”

However, with the reopening of indoor dining now on hold, Nabaraj can’t but wait and see when it comes to his city centre restaurants.

“It will be really difficult to get back to normal business conditions in the future. Firstly, it is not guaranteed that we’ll find the same set of staff who had joined our business in the past. Having a new group of people means they require some time to be familiar with our business environment and this can affect the ambience slightly.

"Secondly, the numbers of customers can drop as well, as many people may feel that there is a risk of eating outside their home at this point in time.”

Despite the challenges, Nabaraj says they’re committed to their quality service and happy to serve their fab Nepali and Indian cuisine to the food lovers of Dublin.

kathmandukitchen.ie

THE HOTELIERS

Brothers Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin are the directors of the well-known Griffin Hotel Group, a third-generation family-run business operating the superb Monart Destination Spa and Ferrycarrig Hotel in Co Wexford, as well as the Hotel Kilkenny in Kilkenny City.

“Though Michael and I are always looking to the future and at ways in which we can improve guest service operations to how we can implement investment for impactful environmental change, the business of day to day running of a five-star and two four-star hotels often offers little time to step back and take an eagle-eye view of the business,” Liam Anthony says.

“Therefore, the period of lockdown was put to efficient use as we relished that time to think creatively not only in terms of reopening but also in planning the future strategic direction of the Griffin Group.”

They placed a major emphasis on the food offering at all of their hotels in an effort to elevate their already award-winning standards. Working closely with their general managers and executive chefs, they decided a hyper-local approach was something they all supported. They already supported local food and drink producers, but they wanted to double down on this.

In addition to the focus on menus across the group, a range of new solutions and features have been rolled-out including a new app for guests visiting Hotel Kilkenny and Ferrycarrig Hotel, whereby they can book meals and activities directly from their own device. The focus on supporting local also includes ‘Adventure Escapes’.

Liam Anthony and Michael have also reopened their Monart Day Spa at Poundbury in sourthern England. The luxurious day spa forms part of the Royal Duchy of Cornwall Estate and was officially opened by Prince Charles back in November 2019.

griffingroup.ie

Lucinda’s Noticeboard

“Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” — Oprah Winfrey

Bewley’s Cafe have collaborated with Dublin eatery Jackrabbit by Ian Marconi. Every day, Marconi will create a hearty new sandwich offering at €7.95 for hungry Dublin foodies that will be served, alongside Bewley’s iconic coffee, from the new takeaway hatch at Bewley’s on Grafton Street. Think the classic Reuben, ham cheese & celeriac, plus vegan Vietnamese summer rice paper rolls with roasted chilli peanuts and dipping sauces.

bewleys.com

jackrabbit.ie

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen was to have launched on Thursday, but even with the disappointment of this being postponed due to the delay in reopening indoor dining, the brilliant two-star Michelin chef Mickael Viljanen has been posting the most tantalising Instagram pictures of dishes we can look forward to when the big day comes — shortly, we hope.

chapteronerestaurant.com

Chris McMenamin and Colin McKee, the talented executive and head chefs respectively at the fabulous Harvey’s Point Hotel in Donegal, are departing at the end of July, relocating not too far away to the very popular Biddys O’Barnes pub in the Barnesmore Gap. Taking up the role of head chef at Harvey’s Point is Colin Bradley who has worked in some of the greatest kitchens in the world. A visit to Donegal beckons.

harveyspoint.com

biddysobarnes.com

With longstanding chef Tom Flavin having departed the Limerick Strand Hotel to set up a consultancy business, new executive chef Paddy Anslow jumped at the chance to return to his native Treaty City.

strandlimerick.ie

