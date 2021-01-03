Lucinda O'Sullivan: Our critic looks at new restaurant openings to try

What are we going to be eating in 2021? That's what chefs and punters are wondering right now. Having been denied access to socialising and dining in lockdown 2.0, many will have loosened their belts and had a restaurant binge in the run-up to Christmas.

Now, however, we are in the colder days of January, with many wondering what price we'll have to pay for the Christmas frivolity by way of restrictions. Until we've all had our vaccine boxes ticked, I reckon we'll be on a similar path, but I'm hoping that by May, there really will be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Many restaurants chose not to reopen for the short burst before Christmas and instead kept doing what had been working for them, from hampers to boxes to takeaways.

Happily, too, there was a surprising number of new eateries opening their doors to try and catch some of the pre-Christmas frenzy, including Firebyrd in Ranelagh, by Paul and Peter Constant, a Nashville-style hot-chicken joint doing wings, white 'byrd' and dark 'byrd' chicken portions from €8, along with Tennessee tater tots (€2.50)- spuds. Nick Munier's Le Perroquet reopened on Leeson Street, and also spread its wings to Wicklow Street, but sadly the charming Nick is no longer involved with this parrot. Sprezzatura on Camden Market - a big hit with hip Italophiles who couldn't wait to suck up Thom Lawson's long ribbons of delicious pasta at knockdown prices - has also opened another branch at the former AIB bank premises in Rathmines. James Cirillo expanded from Baggot Street, where his pizzas are legend, with the new Nannetti's in the former Amuse at the top of Dawson Street, raising the basr with chic Italian food and not a pizza in sight. Ronan Ryan of the Vegan Burger Company, with branches in the Powerscourt Centre and a pop-up in Blackrock Market, and Temple Garner of San Lorenzo in George's Street and Bresson in Monkstown, got together again, announcing they were opening Le Comptoir Cafe in Donnybrook, in what was The Greenery. With a cafe section to the front and a restaurant to the back, it's an exciting move that will put some sparkle back into the upmarket D4 address. It's also just beside the fashionistas' favourite boutique - Havana. Little Forest, an offshoot of Forest & Marcy, after many months of delays, opened its doors in Blackrock - or, should I say, its click & collect operation. It caused a bit of a flurry with foodies raving about the pizza base being the best this side of Naples or some such, but, at times, I wonder: can a pizza be too posh? Is it all Emperor's new clothes? I say this from the base, pardon the pun, of being one who loves the Roman-style thin-base rectangular pizza from Marks & Spencer. The late film director and long-time food critic Michael Winner always bemoaned that he couldn't get a fried egg on top of his pizza in London - now Nigella has given it her blessing, so it will be the thing to do! Others sneer at pineapple as a topping, but are cauliflower florets with grapes, or pumpkin with thyme and honey any different, as it were? With five varieties available, the 12-inch Little Forest pizzas are €12-€16. I found the ordering system a bit clunky. Having selected the collection time, added a Salsiccia Piccante (€16) with crushed tomato, dried oregano, fresh basil, scamorza and pickled jalapeno; and Bayveen's Fior di Latte (€15) to my basket, suddenly my choice was sold out. I switched to the aforementioned Roast Cauliflower, but in this format the smell of the roast florets was overpowering. Bayveen, on the other hand, loved her more traditional pizza with crushed tomato, Toons Bridge fior di latte, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano and extra-virgin olive oil. "A cheeky upmarket take on the classic Margherita," she proclaimed. By now, Little Forest may be open for indoor dining, and not just click & collect, with antipasti, pastas and an Italian wine list in what looks like a dinky little space. Happy New Year! Little Forest 57 Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin littleforest.ie lucindaosullivan.com