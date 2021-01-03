| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lucinda O'Sullivan: Our critic looks at new restaurant openings to try

Our critic muses on what this year might hold and reviews her final click & collect of 2020, from Little Forest in Blackrock

Roast cauliflower pizza from new restaurant Little Forest in Blackrock, Co Dublin Expand

Close

Roast cauliflower pizza from new restaurant Little Forest in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Roast cauliflower pizza from new restaurant Little Forest in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Roast cauliflower pizza from new restaurant Little Forest in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Lucinda O’Sullivan Twitter

What are we going to be eating in 2021? That's what chefs and punters are wondering right now. Having been denied access to socialising and dining in lockdown 2.0, many will have loosened their belts and had a restaurant binge in the run-up to Christmas.

Now, however, we are in the colder days of January, with many wondering what price we'll have to pay for the Christmas frivolity by way of restrictions. Until we've all had our vaccine boxes ticked, I reckon we'll be on a similar path, but I'm hoping that by May, there really will be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Many restaurants chose not to reopen for the short burst before Christmas and instead kept doing what had been working for them, from hampers to boxes to takeaways.

Privacy