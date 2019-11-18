Lucinda O'Sullivan: Dublin Bay's hottest new restaurant?

We've lots of talented chefs plying their trade in Ireland now, but there comes a day when every chef wants to be waving the pots and pans in their own kitchen. Killian Durkin is one such chap, who has more than served his time in top establishments, including Chapter One and Thornton's, and has now taken that leap of faith.

In fact, it's a bit of a dream team in a dream location, as Durkin has just opened the new Mamo restaurant on the seafront in Howth, with his wife, Jess D'Arcy, ex Etto. The couple met while working in the iconic Mermaid Cafe of yore some years ago, and had been working in the city centre. They had been searching for suitable premises for quite some time, looking "even as far as Kilkenny", before finding their chic little premises in Howth, and upping sticks from D8 to live in the lovely north-Dublin fishing village.

Apart from having an affluent coterie of residents, Howth is hugely popular with visitors from all over the world, who make the day trip along the coast via the Dart to climb up to Howth Summit, walk the pier, visit the market, and hopefully spend a few bob in the restaurants.

The drums had been beating for quite a while before Mamo (which means grandmother in Irish) ever opened. It's very small, and very much in demand, so we'd taken the precaution of securing our seats for Sunday lunch, which they serve from 12.30pm right through until 7pm.

