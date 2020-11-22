Lucinda O'Sullivan: 10 of the best take-away Sunday dinners from around the country

There's no denying that 2020 has been a year unlike any other. With the constant shuffle of lockdowns and shifting restrictions, it's been a year of sacrifice and compromise as we've all had to surrender so many of our regular creature comforts. Sunday lunch, however, is still within our grasp, and we're lucky enough to live in a country with a wealth of superb restaurants offering a variety of click & collect and delivery options. Today, here are my 10 Best Sunday lockdown lunches countrywide.

1 BRABAZON IN ARMS

Brabazon restaurant at the gorgeous Tankardstown Estate at Rathkenny, Slane, Co Meath, is doing casual food to go to be collected at its little sister, the Conyngham Arms in Slane village. On Sundays, it also does traditional roasts (€12) of beef or a half lemon-and-thyme roast chicken, with the appropriate accompaniments of roasties, mash, vegetables, Yorkshire pud and gravy. Available Friday to Sunday, 12pm-9pm. Local delivery from 4pm-9pm.

Tel: (041) 988-4444

conynghamarms.ie

2 COLLINS BAR

Popular with locals for its generous, tasty grub, Collins Bar at Dooradoyle in Limerick, has everything from eggs Benedict for brunch (from €8.50), to fillet steaks (from €20) with Portobello mushrooms; and on Sundays, they have roast beef (€13); a whole roast chicken (€25); and braised lamb shank (€13) - all with suitable accompaniments.

Tel: (061) 309-191

collinsbardooradoyle.ie

3 EVERETT'S

In Waterford City, the superb Everett's has a Dine At Home three-course menu (€30/€40 per person), which changes weekly, available from 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm on Sundays. This weekend's menu has Andari Farm pork and pistachio rillette with damson and blackberry chutney, to start; and a choice of gratin of fish or Derek Walsh's Angus beef striploin, to be cooked at home, with roasties, creamy vegetable gratin and pepper sauce. Finish with chocolate and vanilla profiteroles. Call & collect. Tel: (051) 325-174

everetts.ie/dineathome

4 LA MARINE BISTRO

Kelly's Resort Hotel in Rosslare, Co Wexford, is a legendary spot where families of all generations go every year for weekends and holidays. It is doing great takeaways at its La Marine Bistro, including calamari (€7); crispy confit of duck (€14); Kilmore monkfish (€16); and, on Sundays, a traditional roast sirloin of beef (€13.50), with garden vegetables and mash.

Tel: (053) 917-3517

kellys.ie

5 LIMERICK STRAND HOTEL

Doing an excellent At Home menu seven days a week from 4pm to 9pm is highly admirable and a great service. Executive chef Tom Flavin is a major advocate of local food and local producers. Aside from good casual food such as 8oz rump-steak burgers (€12.95) or the Treaty City battered Doonbeg cod fillet & fries (€12.95), their Sunday roast of rib of beef with all the trimmings (€12.95) is available from 12pm to 3pm. Add a dessert, and your total is only €16. Meal deals are available too. Click/call & collect. Tel: (061) 421-800

strandhotellimerick.ie

6 LOCK 13

Situated by the picturesque banks of the Grand Canal at Sallins, Co Kildare, Lock 13 Brewpub has a great takeaway menu (including cocktails), which is available for collection from 5pm to 7pm on Fridays, 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays, and 1pm to 5pm on Sundays when it also does roast beef with mash, veg and gravy (€12.50).

Click & collect.

Tel: (045) 850-500

lock13.ie

7 MURPH'S GASTROPUB

Murph's at the Derragarra Inn, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan, serves a great takeaway Sunday lunch from 12 .30pm to 6pm. It includes roasts of beef sirloin and stuffed turkey and ham (€11.95 each) - both are served with champ and veg. It also does an Angus steak burger (€12.95); duck with an oriental stir-fry (€21.95); plus a kiddies' menu (€4.95). Menus are also available from 1pm to 8pm on Fridays and 4pm to 8pm on Saturdays. There's a new covered, heated patio area, which will be back in action in the future. Call & collect. Tel: (049) 433-1033

murphsgastropub.ie

8 OLIVE TREE KITCHEN

Just opened at the fantastic new Wildlands activity and adventure centre in Moycullen, Co Galway, the Olive Tree Kitchen is serving an extensive takeout menu of good, casual food, including posh sambos (€7.50-€9.50); salads (€9.50); fish & chips (€12.50), and a roast of the day served with all the trimmings (€11). Smaller portions are also available (€8). Thursday to Sunday, 9.30am to 8pm. Call & collect. Tel: (091) 555-317

wildlands.ie

9 RIVERBANK RESTAURANT

Ruth and John Kelly's Riverbank Restaurant & Clubhouse Gastro Bar in the pretty village of Dromahair, Co Leitrim, is usually a hive of trad music as well as great food. Chef John, who is ex MacNean House, is doing a great menu to go from 5pm to 9pm, Thursday to Sunday evenings; and Sunday lunch, 12.30pm to 3pm, which includes roast stuffed turkey and ham, or roast striploin of beef with Yorkshire puds and gravy, both at €13. Call & collect. Tel: (071) 916-4934

riverbankrestaurant.ie

10 THE GARRYVOE HOTEL

Renowned for its great food by chef Kevin O'Sullivan, and very popular with east Cork's Sunday-lunchers after a walk on the beach, Garryvoe's takeaway Sunday lunch includes roast sirloin of Irish beef (€13), turkey crown with mixed herb stuffing (€13), both served with creamy mash and veg; or haddock in beer batter with mushy peas and tartare sauce (€14). Half portions, €8. There's dinner to go on Fridays and Saturdays; it includes the best Dublin Bay scampi in Ireland (€20). Call & collect. Tel: (021) 464-7106

garryvoehotel.com

