Last minute expert tips for preparing the perfect Christmas dinner

With things being as they are, this year looks set to see a whole new crop of cooks reluctantly strapping on the pinny tomorrow for their first attempt at tackling Christmas dinner. We can’t guarantee it’ll taste exactly like your mam makes it, but in a bid to try and help the big day go smoother, we asked some of Ireland’s most seasoned professionals for their expert, last-minute top tips to help make sure all you festive first-timers serve up a (stress-free) cracking Christmas feast.

Try not to panic... and don’t go over the top

“I always say to think of a turkey as just a big chicken,” reveals Neven Maguire . “Don’t pick a big bird and, indeed, you don’t even need to do a full bird. I’ve used a turkey crown the last few years and it is delicious. You may want to impress, but don’t let that lead you into overcomplicating things,” he adds. “Do what you know you can. It’s a meal when the simple things are special in themselves. Keep sides simple, just some simple roast or mash potatoes and one vegetable is plenty.”

Don’t be a hero

“One very simple way to keep stress at bay is to recognise that you can’t do absolutely everything on your own,” says Kevin Dundon. “If you have the whole family coming over for dinner, share the responsibility, ask family members to bring dessert or make the mulled wine.”

Plan!

Write everything down — what you’ve to get, what needs done when and by whom. “Sit down and plan your menu and remember who your guests are, as you don’t want to see half-finished plates,” recommends Michael Deane. “Bring your list to the shops and don’t be tempted to buy add-ons — stick to the plan!”

Don’t cook things because you think you should

“I would question each and every thing — do we like that? Do we want that? Can we do with one veg less?” recommends Darina Allen.

Don’t leave your meat until Christmas Day

You’ll roast the turkey and ham tomorrow, but you’ll get way more flavour out of both if you start prep today. At 6pm Christmas Eve, Kevin recommends putting the ham in a large saucepan of water with herbs, bringing to the boil then simmering (“don’t boil the bejaysis out of it!”) for 20 minutes per pound.

One of Darina’s fail-safe tips is to brine the turkey the night before in a salt and water solution (six litres of water to 600g salt). “This is one of the biggest ways to make a huge difference to the flavour of your turkey,” she reveals. “Then remember it’ll take a least half an hour off the cooking time the next day.”

Forget about basting

Many people work themselves into a lather dousing their bird at regular intervals, but if you follow this tip from Darina, there’s no need. “Melt 8oz of butter and get a big piece of muslin cloth, big enough to cover the turkey. Put the muslin in the butter and it’ll soak it all up, then wrap your turkey in the butter muslin, pop in the oven and you don’t need to look at it again until it’s cooked.”

Don’t go from fridge to oven

“Take the turkey out of the fridge for at least an hour before cooking,” recommends Kevin. “This will ensure that the bird cooks more evenly and quickly.”

...And don’t go from oven to plate

Once cooked, your turkey needs to rest for 20-30 minutes. Take it out of the roasting tin (you’ll want the juices to make gravy), wrap it in parchment paper or tinfoil and cover with bath towels (Darina’s tip) — it’ll keep perfectly warm and moist for half an hour.

Warm your plates

"Plates can be heated in the sink in hot water for the main course and plum pudding, and it's vital they're red hot for plum pudding, otherwise it'll be dreadful," urges Darina.





Get the calculator out

The rule is to allow 20 minutes per pound of turkey… and if you’ve stuffed the bird, don’t forget to include the stuffing weight in that.

Should stuffing be in or out?

Your call. Darina favours in. “You want the juices from the turkey to go into the stuffing and give it lots and lots of lovely flavour.” But she’s also a fan of keeping it simple. “People talk about all kinds of stuffing with chestnuts and sausage meat and all sorts, but I find all of those far too heavy.” She suggests sweating a few onions in butter, stir in some fried breadcrumbs and simply add fresh herbs. “Fresh not dried! Chopped parsley, thyme, chives and maybe a bit of marjoram.”

Cook systematically — especially if oven space is an issue

Turkey, then ham, then up the heat for the roasties while the meats are resting.

Some things are surprisingly simple

‘Glaze’ might sound fancy, but it’s just rubbing honey or marmalade on your ham. Cranberry sauce can be made in under five minutes — just heat the berries with a small drop of water in a pan until they burst (only two or three minutes), then stir in some sugar.

Cook veg the day before

Blanch your sprouts, peel your spuds. “But don’t put them in water because they’ll lose all their flavour,” warns Darina. “Just peel them, make sure they’re dry, roll them in extra virgin oil and put them into a plastic bag in your fridge, then turn them out and roast them the next day.”

Be sensible about portions

“I’d normally cook about 2kg of potatoes for eight to 10 people,” suggests Kevin. “And get everything dished up in serving dishes so people can help themselves,” adds Michael. “You don’t want to put something on someone’s plate that they’ll feel forced to eat.”

Focus on the main event

“Focus on the turkey and avoid cooking anything that requires time and attention,” recommends Domini Kemp. “I really like simple classics — some brown bread and smoked salmon with an ice cold glass of champagne is always such a lovely way to kick off.”

Add a salad

“Make sure you have a green salad ready that you can serve after the main course,” urges Darina. “It’s sort of extraordinary, often people will say ‘no, no, I’m too full’, but that’s exactly the time to have a green salad because it makes you feel less full and suddenly you’ll have room for plum pudding.”

No pudding? No panic.

“If you haven’t made a traditional Christmas pudding by Christmas Eve, you’re going to have to buy one and that’s fine, there’s an amazing selection in shops,” says Paul Kelly. But if you want it to look homemade, “you could reshape it yourself”, suggests Paul. “Take the pudding out of the mould and maybe roll it into a log, cut into little discs and serve it like that.”

He has a great suggestion for a last-minute bake. “Chocolate puddings are popular at the moment and can be done at short notice,” he reveals. “Make a chocolate sponge mix, put the fruit you want through it — sultanas, mixed peel, glacé cherries — and steam it in the oven in a mould. It looks like a Christmas pudding, but it’s a much lighter option.”

